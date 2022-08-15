On Tuesday night, Blairsville Borough Council voted to make the Murphy Lot a permanent green space in the borough. The lot was the former home of G.C. Murphy and Co.’s store, which was demolished in 2020 as it was considered a public safety hazard. For the borough to get the money to tear down the building, the lot had to remain a green space for at least seven years, but the motion approved by the council last night now makes it a perpetual green space. Councilman Ab Dettorre said that focus can now turn to the park’s upkeep, and there is a lot of support for the park.

BLAIRSVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO