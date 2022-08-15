Read full article on original website
Related
Fox TV Host Shannon Bream Is Glad She Got Fired: 'I Watched My Tapes And Got Real With Myself'
As journalist, reporter and news anchor Shannon Bream prepares to begin hosting Fox Corp.'s FOX Fox News Sunday weekly program, she took to Twitter Inc TWTR to recount being fired from her first TV gig “by a man who told me I was the worst person he'd ever seen on TV.”
IFLScience
Elon Musk Delivers "Bad News" About The Much-Hyped Cybertruck
Tesla’s Cybertruck has hit yet another road bump. Back in 2019, the plan was to eventually release the clunky-looking pickup for the lean price of $39,900. However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has now suggested that the final specs and price tag of the much-hyped electric vehicle will not be the same as first announced.
Opinion: The Rise of the "Dirtbag Look" for Men Is Disrespectful to Women
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Names have been changed. When I hugged Shane my nose prickled. He smelled unwashed. He had mentioned when he arrived to our date that he’d just come from the gym. He looked it, what with the thin sheen of grease covering his face and the way his hair was messily clumped. But now I realized he smelled like it, too.
Jack Dorsey Joins In On The Joke As Social Media Users Note Striking Resemblance Between Museum Exhibit And Mark Zuckerberg
Twitter Inc TWTR founder Jack Dorsey commented on a post on the social media platform, which featured a museum exhibit bearing resemblance to Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg. What Happened: The Block Inc SQ CEO commented “Meta” on a tweet he shared from the feed of RiotGames Product...
RELATED PEOPLE
Benzinga
Former Meta Employee And Mark Zuckerberg's Sister Emphasizes On Evolution Of Web3, Metaverse For Higher Adoption
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg's sister Randi Zuckerberg did not see a smooth and "complete decentralization" of Web3 while speaking at the Global Supertrends Conference 2022, CNBC reports. Web3 refers to a system where users rather than companies own services and data. The former Meta executive saw Web3...
A Mom is Refusing to Punish Her Daughter After a Rude Comment to Grandma & Reddit is Completely Divided
Reddit is officially divided after a mom shared her experience with her daughter, her mother-in-law and a very snarky remark. The mom in question took to “AITA” forum to break down the situation, starting out by explaining that her mother-in-law has a husband who the family dislikes. “He works in an immoral industry and admits he will do anything for money,” she explained. “He is very pompous/competitive and likes to take digs about everyone’s financial situations. He was a lazy parent to his own children and a cold and jealous stepfather to his stepchildren. Really MIL is the only person who...
Michael Burry Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is For Market Crash Prediction: But Did He Sell Too Soon?
Famed “Big Short” investor Michael Burry has taken an extremely bearish stance during the third quarter of 2022 — but was it too much?. What Happened: Recent 13-F filings have revealed that last quarter, Burry had holdings in 12 companies: Alphabet Inc Class A GOOGL, Apple Inc AAPL, Booking Holdings Inc BKNG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY, Cigna Corp CI, Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD, Global Payments Inc GPN, Meta Platforms Inc META, Nexstar Media Group Inc NXST, Ovintiv Inc OVV, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc SPWH and, Stellantis NV STLA.
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author To Buy This Financial Asset: 'Time To Open My Mind'
Even as the equity market scripts a turnaround, a famous investor has had a change of heart regarding investment options. “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki said, after listening to author Harry Dent, he is buying two-year U.S. Treasury notes. Dent, who often predicts the direction of the stock market and economy, suggested on his YouTube channel late last week that the market is about to crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Can I Buy Amazon’s Always Home Cam, the Flying Indoor Security Camera?
Fixed cameras and sensors can only go so far in minding your property. In fact, they can’t go anywhere at all, being screwed into the wall. That’s where the flying Ring Always Home Cam from Amazon Prime comes in. But in order to get one, you have to have something unusual from a retailer that will generally sell just about anything to anybody: an invitation.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
71K+
Followers
159K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0