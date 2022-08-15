ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

17 Analysts Have This to Say About Pioneer Natural Resources

Over the past 3 months, 17 analysts have published their opinion on Pioneer Natural Resources PXD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Krispy Kreme's Return On Capital Employed Insights

Benzinga Pro data, Krispy Kreme DNUT reported Q2 sales of $375.25 million. It posted a loss of $2.41 million, resulting in a 137.29% decrease from last quarter. Krispy Kreme reached earnings of $6.46 million and sales of $372.53 million in Q1. What Is ROCE?. Earnings data without context is not...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Where Emerson Electric Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Emerson Electric EMR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Emerson Electric. The company has an average price target of $92.92 with a high of $106.00 and a low of $80.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Masco

Within the last quarter, Masco MAS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Masco. The company has an average price target of $63.8 with a high of $76.00 and a low of $54.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Installed Building Products Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Installed Building Products IBP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Installed Building Prods has an average price target of $94.75 with a high of $110.00 and a low of $71.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking Into Prospect Capital's Recent Short Interest

Prospect Capital's (NASDAQ:PSEC) short percent of float has fallen 6.77% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 7.08 million shares sold short, which is 2.34% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About PerkinElmer

Analysts have provided the following ratings for PerkinElmer PKI within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, PerkinElmer has an average price target of $169.14 with a high of $202.00 and a low of $149.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for ConocoPhillips

Analysts have provided the following ratings for ConocoPhillips COP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 12 analysts have an average price target of $131.42 versus the current price of ConocoPhillips at $104.21, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 12 analysts rated...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Verizon Communications

Within the last quarter, Verizon Communications VZ has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 14 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Verizon Communications has an average price target of $53.64 with a high of $64.00 and a low of $41.00.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Marathon Oil

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Marathon Oil MRO within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 13 analysts have an average price target of $32.92 versus the current price of Marathon Oil at $24.31, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 13...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Camden Prop Trust

Camden Prop Trust CPT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Camden Prop Trust has an average price target of $154.0 with a high of $160.00 and a low of $142.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

LightPath Technologies LPTH stock moved upwards by 32.9% to $1.86 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 364.4K, which is 467.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.3 million. Wolfspeed WOLF shares rose...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Apple In Focus After Credit Suisse Upgrades Stock And Lifts Price Target By 21%

Apple, Inc. AAPL shares are trading flat in the premarket session early Wednesday, despite receiving a positive analyst action. The Apple Analyst: Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross, who recently joined the Swiss-based investment bank, upgraded Apple shares from Neutral to Outperform, and raised the price target from $166 to $201, suggesting a roughly 16% upside from the current levels, according to Seeking Alpha.
STOCKS
Benzinga

