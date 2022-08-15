If you have driven past the Coburn Free Library on Main Street in Owego, you might not have seen the beautiful new projects that are behind the building. Take a moment to peek behind the library to see the colorful new reader’s garden, installed in collaboration with Rotary District 7170 and the Friends of the Coburn Free Library. You will see many attractive blooms, which entice feathered friends, butterflies, and bees. The garden features two benches on which patrons are invited to contemplate the garden, preferably with a good book in hand.

