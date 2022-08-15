ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nichols, NY

owegopennysaver.com

Excitement is brewing at the Coburn Free Library

If you have driven past the Coburn Free Library on Main Street in Owego, you might not have seen the beautiful new projects that are behind the building. Take a moment to peek behind the library to see the colorful new reader’s garden, installed in collaboration with Rotary District 7170 and the Friends of the Coburn Free Library. You will see many attractive blooms, which entice feathered friends, butterflies, and bees. The garden features two benches on which patrons are invited to contemplate the garden, preferably with a good book in hand.
OWEGO, NY
Star 93.9

2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State

It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Tioga, NY
Tioga County, NY
Nichols, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Apalachin Lions Broom Sale set for September 8 and 10

In 1958 the Apalachin Lions initiated an annual “door-to-door” Broom Sale. This event was a Community Service Fundraiser, and all money raised was used to help the Lions better serve our community. In 2020, due to the uncertainty raised by Covid-19 and out of concern for the health...
APALACHIN, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Broome Reports Another COVID Death/ State Urges Pre-School Vaccines

The ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic are taking a slight upswing in New York following a downward trend in new infections. Broome County August 17 announced a new death, bringing the pandemic total to 540 while the number of new cases went up by 57. Over the past week, new cases have been under 50 per day for the most part. The number of people hospitalized in Broome County remains between 25 and 30 patients this week. The pandemic total number of cases in Broome stands at 63,043.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM

Steuben County Fair kicks off its 203rd year this week

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Fair, the oldest operating fair in New York state and the entire nation, is now open once again this week. The fair dates back to 1819, when Steuben County was one of six counties to take advantage of a New York state stipend to sponsor county fairs. One of the earliest attractions in the fair is the race track, which was used for harness and bicycle racing until the present time. Today, the track is mainly used as an extra space for parking.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton Television Pioneer Passes Away

A giant of local broadcasting has passed away. According to an obituary placed by the family, former WSKG Station manager and local television pioneer Phillip Jackson of Vestal passed away August 7, just shy of his 89th birthday. According to the obituary, Johnson began his broadcasting career in the 1960s...
BINGHAMTON, NY
ithaca.com

Student Survival Guide: Late Night Dining

Ithaca’s late night dining options are fewer in number, and many are closing earlier, both due to general trends and as an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. But there are still choices beyond Slurpees. “We had a problem with not enough food options [being available] late at night before...
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Annual Czech and Slovak Festival Returns

The 85th-Annual Czech and Slovak Festival was held today -- for the first time since 2019. Hundreds gathered in Binghamton's German Club to enjoy an afternoon of cultural food, music, clothing and more. Admission was just three dollars. The event is organized by the Czechoslovak Moravian club, and aims to...
BINGHAMTON, NY
owegopennysaver.com

The Old Coot visits a peer (a nice name for another old guy)

I stopped in to visit John Bowen the other day, to compare notes on the aging process. It’s always nice not to be the oldest guy in the room. John and I share the same birthday “day,” but not the same year. We learned of that coincidence at a Fire Police meeting, or maybe it was at an Ambulance Squad meeting, neither of us can remember.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Historic 19th century Elmira building up for sale

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — After several grants and years of work to restore a historic Elmira home, local groups are now looking for a buyer to help bring the Richardson-Kennedy house back to its former glory. Located at 359 W Church St in Elmira, the Former Ritz Carriage House, now known as the Richardson-Kennedy house, […]
ELMIRA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi, we are Sissy (orange) and Mister (tiger). We need help! Our Mom for our entire life went into a nursing home in June and we have been living in our house since then, all by ourselves. We have had no human contact except with Gail, who stops once a day to feed us.
OWEGO, NY

