Read full article on original website
Related
tvinsider.com
‘Wednesday’ Trailer Introduces Addams Family & Nevermore Academy (VIDEO)
“I think I’m going to love it here,” Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) says in the teaser for the upcoming Netflix series, and it looks like fans of The Addams Family should, too. As the Wednesday video tells us, she has been in multiple schools in the past five years....
tvinsider.com
Poldark Is Leonardo, New Season of ‘Devils,’ Demi Lovato Co-hosts ‘Tonight,’ Into the Woods with ‘Shadows’
The CW imports a European costume drama about Leonardo da Vinci, starring Poldark’s Aidan Turner. The CW also premieres a new season of business melodrama Devils. Demi Lovato begins a three-night “takeover” of The Tonight Show. New Jersey’s Pine Barrens is the backdrop for a soul-searching episode of What We Do in the Shadows.
tvinsider.com
‘Magpie Murders’ Star Lesley Manville Previews Her Twisty PBS Mystery Series
We get two whodunits for the price of one in the twisty six-parter Magpie Murders, adapted by Anthony Horowitz from his bestseller. Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris) stars as shrewd British book editor Susan Ryeland, who becomes convinced her top author, Alan Conway (Conleth Hill), was killed after he turns in his final mystery minus the last chapter.
tvinsider.com
‘Interview With the Vampire’ Teaser: See Louis & Lestat’s Gothic Romance Begin (VIDEO)
It’s been far too long since an adult vampire drama scintillated TV screens. AMC‘s Interview With the Vampire is here to fix that. Premiering October 2 on AMC and AMC+, Anne Rice’s groundbreaking novel is getting a new interpretation with Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones) as Louis de Pointe du Lac and Sam Reid (The Newsreader) as his maker, Lestat de Lioncourt, bringing the genre back to prestige TV dramas after True Blood ended in 2014.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
ComicBook
Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series
Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
tvinsider.com
‘Chesapeake Shores’: Will Jesse Metcalfe Return as Trace in Final Season?
As Abby’s (Meghan Ory) finding new love on Chesapeake Shores, we can’t help but wonder about her last love and the chances of seeing Jesse Metcalfe as Trace again, especially with the Hallmark Channel drama in its final season. “I don’t want to tease anybody. We don’t see...
Marlon Wayans Moves Semi-Autobiographical Comedy ‘Book of Marlon’ From HBO Max to Starz
Click here to read the full article. Marlon Wayans is moving his semi-autobiographical comedy series “Book of Marlon” to Starz. The premium cabler has put the show into development after it was previously set up at HBO Max. It was originally set up at HBO Max in 2020 as part of an overall deal Wayans had signed there. In the half-hour show, Wayans would play a fictionalized version of himself, exploring his professional life as a comedian and actor, as well as his personal life as he attempts to reconcile being a good person and loving father with being Marlon. Wayans will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
AMC Announces The Walking Dead Series Finale Live Event
AMC Networks will end The Walking Dead this fall with a final eight episodes and a live fan event celebrating the series finale. The hit zombie drama, which premiered in 2010 and will conclude after 177 episodes across eleven seasons, returns October 2 and airs its Greg Nicotero-directed final episode on November 20. During the cable channel's virtual Television Critics Association presentation on Wednesday, Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said it would send off "the most successful series in the history of cable television" with an "epic live event" on the night of the Walking Dead series finale.
‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot
The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
tvinsider.com
‘Bachelorette’ Fans Shocked to See ‘Seinfeld’ Star Patrick Warburton in Hometown Dates Preview (VIDEO)
Is Seinfeld alum Patrick Warburton related to one of the contestants on the current season of ABC‘s The Bachelorette? That’s what Bachelor Nation was wondering after the Family Guy voice actor appeared in the preview for next week’s hometown dates episode. The contestant in question is tech...
ComicBook
Interview With the Vampire Showrunner Says AMC Series is More Gothic Romance than Horror
With a story centered around vampires, one would assume that AMC's Interview With the Vampire would be a series that veers towards horror given the deadly nature of its main characters, but according to series showrunner Rolin Jones, the upcoming adaptation of Anne Rice's iconic novel of the same name is less a horror show and more a gothic romance. Speaking to the press during AMC's Television Critics Association summer press tour presentation last week, Jones spoke about approaching things as a toxic, but beautiful, love story.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ken Jennings to Appear in ‘Call Me Kat’ Season 3 Premiere
Call Me Kat loves to give subtle (and not-so-subtle) nods to star Mayim Bialik‘s past TV projects, but when the Fox sitcom kicks off its third season next month, it’ll be paying tribute to her current gig: host of the syndicated game show, Jeopardy!. After beloved, longtime host...
tvinsider.com
Who Is Talia Morgan on ‘Y&R’? Natalie Morales Teases Her Daytime Debut (VIDEO)
Journalist Natalie Morales has the role of a lifetime — her lifetime, in a sense — on CBS‘s The Young and the Restless. The cohost of The Talk is moonlighting as an investigative reporter sniffing around Genoa City. “Talia Morgan is at the top of her game...
tvinsider.com
‘Sprung’: Garret Dillahunt & Martha Plimpton on Why ‘Raising Hope’ Fans Will Like Their New Series
A 26-year prison sentence over marijuana and the COVID pandemic might not sound like the right backdrop for a sitcom. Still, Greg Garcia (My Name Is Earl, Raising Hope) found them to be the perfect elements to bring together for his new program, Sprung. The Amazon Freevee comedy tells the tale of former inmate Jack (Garret Dillahunt) who gets released from his state co-ed prison early and is determined to use his newfound time for good while leading a band of misfits trying to survive in today’s world.
AOL Corp
Zachary Quinto stunned to discover 'Star Trek' connection to his great-grandfather
On Sunday's season finale of Who Do You Think You Are?, Zachary Quinto was stunned to discover a Trekkie connection he has to his maternal great-grandfather, P.J. McArdle. Quinto decided to boldly go where no Quinto has gone before, as journeyed to discover his ancestral history. And while he knew his great-grandfather McArdle held some sort of political position, due to the fact that the P.J. McArdle Roadway in Pittsburgh, Pa., is named after him, Quinto didn't know too much beyond that.
digitalspy.com
Stranger Things and Game of Thrones stars cast in new Channel 4 show from Fleabag team
Stranger Things star Brett Gelman has landed himself the lead in a new Channel 4 series from the team behind Fleabag – and he's not the only famous face on board. Brett – who plays Murray Bauman in Stranger Things – will head the upcoming dark comedy Entitled alongside the likes of Game of Thrones' Donald Sumpter, Downton Abbey's Brendan Patricks, and Gangs of London's Pippa Bennett-Warner.
‘The English’: First Look At Emily Blunt In BBC And Prime Video Western Drama Series
Here’s a first look at Emily Blunt in Hugo Blick’s BBC and Prime Video drama The English. The Sicario and A Quiet Place star will appear as Lady Cornelia Locke in the series, an aristocratic English woman who comes together with Pawnee ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp (Spencer) in 1890s mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Stephen Rea (The Shadow Line, The Honourable Woman) plays local town sheriff Robert Marshall, while Valerie Pachner (A Hidden Life, The Kingsman) is young widow Martha Myers. Click through a gallery of first-look images above. Written and directed by Blick and produced in association with All3Media International by Mediawan-owned...
tvinsider.com
‘Better Call Saul’: Bob Odenkirk Shares Emotional Video Thanking Fans & Co-Workers
Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul bowed out after six seasons on AMC on Monday, August 15, and the show’s star, Bob Odenkirk, took to Twitter following the finale to thank the fans and his co-workers. “Thanks for giving us a chance, because we came out of maybe a...
tvinsider.com
‘Superman & Lois’: Jonathan Kent Role to Be Recast as Jordan Elsass Exits CW Show
Actor Jordan Elsass, who played Jonathan Kent on The CW‘s Superman & Lois, will not be returning for the upcoming third season, resulting in his role being recast. According to Deadline, Elsass did not report back to work by the deadline given to the cast to reconvene in Vancouver, where the DC series films. As a result, Warner Bros. TV issued a statement, noting, “Jordan Elsass has notified the Studio that he will not be returning to Superman & Lois for season three due to personal reasons. The role of Jonathan Kent will be recast.”
Comments / 0