michiganradio.org
SE Michigan Water main break larger than thought; boil water advisories expected until September
Officials said Tuesday that the break in a massive water main in southeast Michigan is larger than originally thought. The weekend break disrupted water service for hundreds of thousands of Michiganders. The Great Lakes Water Authority said it's ordered more lengths of 120-inch diameter pipe to complete the repairs to...
Motor through these photos from first night of 2022 Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise
Flint, MI -- Throughout Wednesday evening, classic and collector cars could be seen moving up and down Saginaw Street, from Flint to Grand Blanc. The event was the first night of the Rolling Cruise, a Back to the Bricks event where car enthusiasts show off their vehicles in a leisurely fashion, starting outside of Flint’s Factory One, through Burton and ending at Grand Blanc High School.
nbc25news.com
Police clear scene after investigating suspicious package in Downtown Flint
FLINT, Mich. - UPDATE: according to an email from U of M - Flint, which was sent to Mid-Michigan NOW by a viewer, Police cleared the scene around 5:48 p.m. on Tuesday. Police have blocked off a section of downtown Flint for a situation. The area is near Second Ave....
Passenger railway connecting Ann Arbor, Traverse City gets $2M for planning study
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A passenger rail running between Ann Arbor and Traverse City received new state and federal funding for the next phase of planning. The idea for the 240-mile-long service track running between Traverse City and Ann Abor was formed in 2015, with trains projected to begin intermittent service as early as 2025.
56-Year-Old Woman Hospitalised In A Single-Car Crash In Tuscola County (Tuscola County, MI)
According to the Michigan Authorities, a 56-year-old woman from Millington, Michigan, crashed her car into a church. The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office reported [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
Shooting closes eastbound I-69 in Burton
BURTON, MI – Police closed eastbound I-69 at Center Road to investigate a shooting between two vehicles, with one injury. Burton Police Chief Brian Ross said there was a shooting on eastbound I-69, west of Belsay Road, about 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. The victim was driven to an...
WNEM
Swartz Creek delays start of school
SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WNEM) - Swartz Creek Community Schools is delaying the start of the school year due to construction projects. The first day of class in the district was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23. However, the district’s construction projects – including parking lots - will not be completed by then. The district announced Monday, Aug. 29 will now be the first day of class. That day will be a half day in the afternoon, the district said.
This 1978 Firebird Formula 400, with all original parts, is staying in one Grand Blanc family
FLINT, MI – It’s uncommon to see an “original survivor” at a classic car show. Many of the classic cars on display have had engine upgrades, revamped interiors and newer radios. But this 1978 Pontiac Firebird Formula 400 breaks the mold. It’s never been altered –...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019
Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
parentherald.com
Boil Water Advisory Issued for Michigan Families Due to Major Leak Affecting 13 Townships
Michigan families in 13 townships have been issued a boil water advisory following a leak in one of the major pipelines that distribute water from the treatment facility. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency and activated the State Emergency Operations Center to ensure that resources would be available to families affected by this unexpected incident. About 133,000 people in the Greater Detroit area will have to contend with boiling their water before drinking for the next two weeks, per CNN.
Eaton Co. residents concerned over dangerous intersection
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Some people in Eaton Township are warning drivers and road crews about an intersection that they say is a serious safety issue. Jennifer Wendorf lives nearby and drives through an intersection at Island Highway and Stewart Street frequently. She says not only do people speed but she’s also seen plenty […]
Fire breaks out at empty church in south Lansing
The fire was at an empty church on the 4000 block of S. Pennsylvania Ave.
Boil-water alert could last 2 weeks in some parts of southeast Michigan
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A boil-water advisory could last up to two weeks for more than 130,000 people in southeastern Michigan as crews repair a water pipe break, officials said Monday. “One week for the repairs and an additional week for water quality testing,” said the Great Lakes...
WNEM
New thrift store coming to Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A new thrift store is coming to Kochville Township in Saginaw County in September. Volunteers of America has been preparing the location on Bay Road for a few months. The organization is one of the state’s largest private providers to veterans. “Volunteers of America Thrift...
This Wonderful Lansing Area Town Has Been Named Michigan’s Most Underrated
Every state has one. The most underrated destination town that just doesn't have the kind of publicity that it should! There are plenty of quaint towns in Michigan that are severely underrated, but which one tops the list?. Do you recognize that picture? Those of us who live in Mid-Michigan...
Ceremony honors Burton police officer as Back to the Bricks Grand Marshal to kick off Rolling Cruise
Flint, MI -- Classic cars lined up Wednesday afternoon on the historic brick road outside of Flint’s Factory One to commemorate Back to the Bricks’ Rolling Cruise with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The ceremony honored Burton Police Officer Dalton Christie as this year’s Back to the Bricks Grand...
Leaky 55-gallon drum spills waste oil into Rouge River
WAYNE, MI – Cleanup of a waste oil spill into the Rouge River is underway and state regulators said the leak was tracked to a damaged 55-gallon drum at a warehouse. Officials at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy said they learned about an oil sheen reported on the Rouge River in the City of Wayne around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Emergency hazardous material responders found the spilled waste oil came from the Wayne Industries warehouse and entered the river.
WNEM
Burton police officer injured while on duty Grand Marshall at Back to the Bricks ribbon-cutting ceremony
Here are the top stories we're following today, August 17th. As the school year is approaching, school districts around the nation are facing an uphill battle with a shortage of teachers. ‘We know there are more victims,’ sheriff says after former teacher charged with sexual assault. Updated: 6 hours...
Bottled water disappearing from store shelves in Macomb County communities affected by water main break
Bottled water is in high demand in Shelby Township and neighboring communities, with a boil water advisory in effect for more than 133,000 people.
Did You Know The First Lined Road in America Was in Michigan?
Thanks to a Wayne County man and a leaky milk truck, Michigan was the first state in the country to have lines on the roadways. According to Travel+Leisure, the first lined road in the United States was Trenton's River Road in Wayne County, Michigan, which dates back to 1911. You...
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
