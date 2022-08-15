ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Motor through these photos from first night of 2022 Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise

Flint, MI -- Throughout Wednesday evening, classic and collector cars could be seen moving up and down Saginaw Street, from Flint to Grand Blanc. The event was the first night of the Rolling Cruise, a Back to the Bricks event where car enthusiasts show off their vehicles in a leisurely fashion, starting outside of Flint’s Factory One, through Burton and ending at Grand Blanc High School.
