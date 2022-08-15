ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

TPD investigating two weekend shootings

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4csdE2_0hHlXxGu00

Two shootings occurred at two different apartment complexes over the weekend.

The first shooting took place at 4:42 a.m. Sunday at Seminole Grand Apartments. According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the victim reported he was driving through the complex when the suspect began shooting at him from the breezeway.

The victim, an adult male, was struck and sustained non life threatening injuries, reports stated. He fled the scene and called 911.

The second shooting also occurred on Sunday at 6:19 p.m. at Torchlight Townhomes.

TPD states that the suspect and female victim confronted a resident about an incident when a fight began. The suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the female victim and another male victim. Both has non life threatening injuries.

Later that night, a third adult victim arrived at a local hospital with a non life threatening gunshot wound from the fight, reports stated.

At this time, no arrests have been made in either incident and both are ongoing investigations.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCTV

New information: Multiple victims held at gunpoint during ATM robbery in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New details are coming to light in regards to an armed robbery that happened on Tuesday night in Tallahassee. The incident began to unfold around 6:50 p.m. at the First Commerce Credit Union near the intersection of Capital Circle North West and West Tharpe Street when two separate victims were allegedly held up by a man armed with a gun, said police.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
valdostatoday.com

Boston couple arrested for theft and other charges

THOMASVILLE – A former Thomasville Obstetrics and Gynecology Office employee and spouse were arrested and charged with theft by taking. On August 3, 2022, the GBI arrested and charged Susan Kuhns, age 47, of Boston, Georgia with eight counts of theft by taking, four counts of financial transaction card fraud, two counts of purchase of a controlled substance, and one count of computer invasion of privacy. The GBI also arrested and charged Justin Kuhns, age 50, of Boston, Georgia with one count of theft by taking.
THOMASVILLE, GA
wfxl.com

Authorities in Colquitt County searching for stolen Polaris

The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office issued a bolo to its Facebook page for a stolen Polaris Ranger. According to the CCSO, the Polaris was stolen from the Bass Road area near Hartsfield Ga. The Polaris was last seen Tuesday afternoon. Anyone with any information should contact the Colquitt County Sheriff's...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WCTV

1 person airlifted after car caught on fire on I-10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A crash along I-10 in Tallahassee snarled traffic during rush hour Tuesday afternoon, closing westbound lanes for nearly an hour. The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the call just after 4:30, near mile marker 200, between the Thomasville Rd. and N. Monroe interchanges. According to FHP, an...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
donalsonvillenews.com

Miller County Sheriff arrested

GBI investigation results in Sexual Battery charge. Two arrest warrants were issued for Miller County Sheriff Ric Morgan for the offenses of Sexual Battery and Violation of Oath by Public Officer. The warrants were executed, and Morgan was arrested and processed on Wednesday morning, August 10 in Miller County, Georgia. Once complete, the case will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for review.
MILLER COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Tpd#Seminole Grand Apartments
WJHG-TV

Opening arguments begin for Genene Hall trial in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The first official day of the trial of Genene Hall, a former Jackson County Tax Collectors Office employee, took place Tuesday. Hall is being charged with Grand Theft over $100,000, one count of Scheme to Defraud and 125 counts of Forgery. Both the State Attorney,...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Suspect in home invasion arrested

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man involved in a home burglary in Jackson county has been arrested and charged. According to Jackson County Sheriff’s officials, they received a report on April 16th around 4:55 a.m. of a burglary of a residence on Hummingbird Road in Jackson County. When...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfxl.com

Fraudulent checks prompt warning from Bainbridge Public Safety

Bainbridge Public Safety is warning the community of a scam floating around. According to BPS, the scam is a check and letter of instructions to deposit the check. "If the check is deposited, ultimately the person is responsible for paying back the entire amount," says the agency.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WCTV

One killed, another seriously injured in Gadsden Co. crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 32-year-old Quincy man was killed and a woman was sent to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash on U.S. 90 in Gadsden County Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP Troopers responded to the scene just south of Holly Circle around 4...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

ACLU sues Leon County over bail controversy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is suing the Leon County Clerk of Courts for enforcing a Florida law that withholds bail money paid on behalf of those under arrest. The lawsuit said that this law violates the Eight Amendment, which prohibits cruel and unusual punishments...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Cairo daycare expands to third location

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - After 22 years in business, a Cairo daycare is expanding to their 3rd location. Angela Hopkins, Owner of Auntie Ann’s Daycare, said her 15 to 16 kids are on a waiting list for her daycare for six to seven months. Once the daycare opens, Hopkins...
CAIRO, GA
Post-Searchlight

BHS holds active shooter drill

The Decatur County Board of Education held a work session on Monday evening, where Superintendent Tim Cochran addressed school safety. Cochran held an unannounced active shooter drill at Bainbridge High School during the teacher workweek. Cochran informed Board members that he had not warned the Sheriff’s Office or Bainbridge Public Safety, only Steve Caulder, who was also posing as an active shooter. Cochran’s reasoning behind this was to allow the drill to be as realistic as possible.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy