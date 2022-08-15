Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Were These Two Missing Georgia Real Estate Entrepreneurs Dating The Same Mystery Man?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMarietta, GA
These Historic High Trestles on the Silver Comet Trail Offer Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike JourneyDeanLandPaulding County, GA
Tunes By The Tracks- A Stone Mountain TraditionDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
Rudy Giuliani To Appear For Grand Jury After Trump's Election ProbeBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Well-Known Dollar Store Slapped With FinesCadrene HeslopHogansville, GA
CBS 46
Corky Kell Classic underway at Johns Creek high school
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Corky Kell Classic is underway at Johns Creek high school Wednesday evening. The Cherokee Bluff high school football team took the field to a large string of cheers on the visitors side bench. The Corky Kell Luncheon held on Aug. 8 celebrated the return of...
Covington, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hapeville Charter Career Academy football team will have a game with Newton High School on August 18, 2022, 16:30:00. Hapeville Charter Career AcademyNewton High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
thecomeback.com
Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction
Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
PHOTOS: UGA welcomes largest freshman class
The University of Georgia’s class of 2026 is its biggest yet. On August 16, the day before classes began, freshmen attended Freshman Welcome. Freshman Welcome is an annual event hosted the day before the first day of classes. Classmates joined in Sanford Stadium to kick off their official journey as a Bulldog. They heard from several notable campus leaders, learn the athletic cheers, and check off one of the first traditions - the power "G" Photo.
dawgnation.com
ESPN expert predicts Alabama postseason sweep over Georgia, but improved Stetson Bennett could make a difference
ATHENS — Georgia and Alabama are the overwhelming favorites to win their respective divisions and meet in the SEC Championship Game. Most every respectable college football fans knows that, and certainly all those between Tuscaloosa and Athens. Team captain Jordan Davis led a quick recovery, however, as the defense...
CBS 46
World Series Trophy to stop in Griffin and McDonough
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 2021 World Series trophy will stop in Griffin and McDonough Aug. 18 and 19. The trophy will be at the T-Mobile in Griffin from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 18 and the Academy Sports + Outdoor in McDonough from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 19.
Kirby Smart reacts to latest news on Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville
ATHENS - Kirby Smart shrugged off Georgia exercising an option its had available before to provide tickets to prospects when it’s the designated home team in the rivalry matchup with Florida. “We’ve always been able to do that; you make an independent decision that each university can decide how...
“Gets crazy on Friday night:” Parents, players react to football games being moved over safety
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Just days away from their first games, some Clayton County high school football games are being rescheduled due to safety concerns. On Tuesday afternoon, district officials said the decision to move the games from Friday to Saturday is about keeping fans and players safe. “The...
Atlanta Magazine
Dione Marcus Super, MD, FAAD
Dr. Super is a board-certified dermatologist with over 15 years of dermatology experience. She is a Georgia native who received her Bachelor of Science degree in microbiology from the University of Georgia and earned her medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia. After medical school, Dr. Super did her intern year at Grady Memorial Hospital and Morehouse School of Medicine, Department of Internal Medicine. She then completed her residency training in dermatology at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. Upon completing her training, Dr. Super returned to Georgia, where she practiced in Rockdale and Newton counties. In 2018, Dr. Super founded Super Dermatology, which has locations in both Conyers and Atlanta-Vinings. She strives to provide exceptional care for her patients, treating them as she would her own family. Dr. Super has special interests in skin cancer detection and treatment, skin of color, general adult dermatology, pediatric dermatology, cosmetic dermatology, and dermatologic surgery. She also mentors students in all stages of their journey and serves as a community physician preceptor for multiple medical programs. Dr. Super is honored to have been selected as Atlanta magazine’s Top Doctor.
CBS 46
Miss Atlanta, Miss Capital City, and Miss Greater Atlanta winners announced
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Miss America organization announced the winners of Miss Atlanta, Miss Capital City and Miss Greater Atlanta. The three winners will go on to compete for the Miss Georgia title. The Miss Atlanta title went to 19-year-old Audrey Kittila. Kittila is a University of Georgia student...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia 400 toll lanes back on drawing board
ATLANTA – A plan to add toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties is back on track a year after the State Transportation Board rejected the only qualifying bid on the project. The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) will issue a draft request for proposals next...
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best waterfront restaurants to visit Labor Day weekend in Georgia
Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and take some time to relax, even if it’s just for a special meal. Whether you’re seeking a memorable dining experience along a river, lake or beach, we’ve highlighted 10 excellent waterfront restaurants around Georgia worth checking out.
3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, and enjoying a pizza together it's definitely a pleasant activity. If you also love to take your loved ones to nice restaurants, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing pizza places in Georgia that serve food so good that they will make you want to come back again and again. If you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them next time you have the chance.
luxury-houses.net
Gorgeous English Tudor with Exquisite Details on All Levels in Atlanta Listed at $2.775M
The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious and ideal home for entertaining or comfortable day-to-day living now available for sale. This home located at 4170 W Oaks Ct NE, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 6,522 square feet of living spaces. Call Eric Peterson, The Debbie Leonard Group – Keller Williams Realty Peachtree Rd. (Phone: 404 419-3500) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
Jalopnik
No, Georgia, Golf Carts Are not the Green Transportation of the Future
People in Peachtree City, Georgia are pretty adamant that golf carts are a viable and responsible mode of transportation. Peachtree City is just a bit south of Georgia’s capitol, Atlanta, and Peachtree’s residents travel freely along 100 miles of golf cart paths. It has a population of 38,000 living among 13,000 households, but boasts 10,000 registered golf carts, according to Slate. If you live in Peachtree and don’t ride a golf cart, it’s possible you’re the odd one out.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
HEALTH SCORES: Aug. 8 - Aug. 12
♦ McDonalds Highway 278, 4112 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; Aug. 8; Routine; 90/A.
atlantafi.com
Looking For The Best Beignets In Atlanta? We’ve Got Them
Leave it up to the beignet gang to spot any servings not up to par: Is it a true beignet or just something dumped in powder?. Otherwise, it’s just a funnel cake. No, an award-winning beignet is fluffy, dumpling shaped and has a perky characteristic to it. These three...
nypressnews.com
College Park breaks ground on Gateway Pedestrian Bridge and Trail
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (Atlanta Now News at 10) — College Park broke ground on a pedestrian bridge and trail that’s building connections in more ways than one. The future Gateway Pedestrian Bridge and Trail has community leaders cheering about the future. After nearly 10 years in the making, the groundbreaking on Monday brought tears to Congressman David Scott’s eyes, after the city announced the bridge will bear his name.
Monroe Local News
Wrong-way driver on Hwy 78 in Loganville results in head-on crash on Sunday
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 15, 2022) Georgia State Patrol reports that a wrong-way driver on Ga. 10 (Highway 78) near Broadnax Mill Road just after 12 noon on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, resulted in a head-on collision. A 71-year-old Loganville man was seriously injured in the crash. GSP Assistant Commander...
secretatlanta.co
6 Must Experience Georgia Wineries With Breathtaking Views
There’s nothing like a delicious wine and a good charcuterie board AND even better company! While Atlanta is a growing city, there is still so much lush greenery we get to experience. North Georgia is home to some of the most beautiful wineries in the south. We have compiled a list of 6 wineries here in GA with the most amazing views.
