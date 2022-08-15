Read full article on original website
Scientists identify what makes humans able to speak compared to other primates
A so-called evolutionary simplification of the larynx led to human speech. This trait is still present today. Researchers are unsure at what point in history it evolved. Scientists have spotted the evolutionary modifications in the voice box that make humans able to speak compared to other primates. They did this through an examination of the voice box, or larynx, in 43 species of primates.
scitechdaily.com
Physicist Claims To Have Solved the Mystery of Consciousness
According to the theory, all that’s needed to solve the hard problem of consciousness is to change our assumptions about it. When we realize that consciousness is a physical, relativistic phenomenon, the mystery of consciousness naturally dissolves. How do 3 pounds of brain tissue create thoughts, feelings, mental images,...
Phys.org
Sleeping giant could end deep ocean life
A previously overlooked factor—the position of continents—helps fill Earth's oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing most deep ocean creatures. "Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing drastic could come from it, but when the ocean is primed, even a seemingly tiny...
Supermassive black hole pair nearest Earth is locked in a violent cosmic dance
Astronomers have discovered the pair of supermassive black holes at the heart of colliding galaxies that is closest to Earth. Astronomers have photographed a violent cosmic dance that began between two galaxies a billion years ago, pulling them into a collision that birthed a new chaotic galaxy. At the heart...
The Aerocon Wingship: 7 stunning images of DARPA's 'huge' answer to the Russian Ekranoplan
The Aerocon Wingship would have been giant, high-speed flying hotel. DARPA once considered building a bigger, meaner version of the famous Russian Ekranoplan. It would have been enormous and would carry helicopters, tanks, and troops. A commercial variant was also considered, but the entire project was scrapped due to its...
The longest-living animals on Earth
The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
This dual-powered submarine isn't like anything you have seen before
It can be used to silently transport troops and be deadly when needed.
What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?
In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
natureworldnews.com
Dinosaurs: Secret to Carrying Massive Bodies Uncovered by Scientists
The long-standing mystery of how sauropod dinosaurs, such as the Brontosaurus and Diplodocus, supported their enormous bodies on land has been solved by science. A team led by the Universities of Queensland and Monash used engineering techniques and 3D modeling to digitally recreate and assess the functionality of various sauropods' foot bones.
Phys.org
One of the brightest stars in the sky is evolving and dying before our eyes
Nothing lasts forever, including the stars in our night sky. One of the brighter and more notable stars in our sky is Betelgeuse, the bright red supergiant in the shoulder of Orion. In late 2019, astronomers around the world grew giddy with excitement, because we saw this giant star get...
Hackers prove it doesn’t take much to hijack a dead satellite
Space satellite orbiting the earth. Elements of this image furnished by NASA. Deposit PhotosThe decommissioned satellite was used to broadcast movies and a conference.
Phys.org
Unexpected quantum effects in natural double-layer graphene
An international research team led by the University of Göttingen has detected novel quantum effects in high-precision studies of natural double-layer graphene and has interpreted them together with the University of Texas at Dallas using their theoretical work. This research provides new insights into the interaction of the charge carriers and the different phases, and contributes to the understanding of the processes involved. The LMU in Munich and the National Institute for Materials Science in Tsukuba, Japan, were also involved in the research. The results were published in Nature.
Phys.org
Stone Age discovery shows Homo sapiens survived in the Kalahari
Researchers have discovered Homo sapiens did indeed live and survive in the Kalahari Desert more than 20,000 years ago. Griffith University archaeologist Dr. Jayne Wilkins said the general assumption is that the Kalahari is a harsh environment not suitable for early human survival, however, they did indeed live there and thrive.
NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch
Aug 16 (Reuters) - NASA's gigantic Space Launch System moon rocket, topped with an uncrewed astronaut capsule, began an hours-long crawl to its launchpad Tuesday night ahead of the behemoth's debut test flight this month.
Volcanic catastrophe: The odds are higher than you think, and we’re not ready
It's 2022 and we're more certain that civilizations could be wiped out if a gigantic asteroid whizzed toward Earth, resulting in a disastrous planet-altering collision. Turns out, there's another calamity that's not been on our radar for a while. One that has been underestimated for the past few years. One that we're "woefully underprepared" for.
Phys.org
New rare 'hot sub-Neptune' exoplanet discovered
Using NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), an international team of astronomers has detected a new alien world. The newfound exoplanet, designated TOI-2196 b, turns out to be a type of a rare "hot sub-Neptune." The discovery was detailed in a paper published August 11 on arXiv.org. TESS is conducting...
Breakthrough in nuclear fusion energy: Ignition confirmed in record 1.3 megajoule shot
In August 2021, a nuclear yield of more than 1.3 megajoules was achieved. On the first anniversary of the event, papers were released describing it. The event could revolutionize the industry. Last year in August, a yield of more than 1.3 megajoules (MJ) was achieved at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s...
Black hole 'superradiance' phenomenon may aid quest for dark matter
Scientists think that when dark photons collect around black holes, they can get trapped and boosted to high energies, where they might transform into other particles (or even just normal photons).
'Cannibal' coronal mass ejection from 'dark plasma plume' will slam into Earth tomorrow (Aug. 18)
A plume of "dark plasma" hurled from the sun will be engulfed to form a "cannibal" coronal mass ejection which will sideswipe the Earth on Thursday (Aug. 18), causing a strong G3 geomagnetic storm. The "dark plasma explosion" was first spotted by solar observers on Sunday (Aug. 14) as it...
digg.com
How Our Ancestors Survived The Doomsday Asteroid
Sixty-six million years ago, our ancestors lived through the most violent event in the Earth's history. How did small, insignificant mammals survive a doomsday asteroid?. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to...
