Astronomy

Interesting Engineering

Scientists identify what makes humans able to speak compared to other primates

A so-called evolutionary simplification of the larynx led to human speech. This trait is still present today. Researchers are unsure at what point in history it evolved. Scientists have spotted the evolutionary modifications in the voice box that make humans able to speak compared to other primates. They did this through an examination of the voice box, or larynx, in 43 species of primates.
scitechdaily.com

Physicist Claims To Have Solved the Mystery of Consciousness

According to the theory, all that’s needed to solve the hard problem of consciousness is to change our assumptions about it. When we realize that consciousness is a physical, relativistic phenomenon, the mystery of consciousness naturally dissolves. How do 3 pounds of brain tissue create thoughts, feelings, mental images,...
Phys.org

Sleeping giant could end deep ocean life

A previously overlooked factor—the position of continents—helps fill Earth's oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing most deep ocean creatures. "Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing drastic could come from it, but when the ocean is primed, even a seemingly tiny...
LiveScience

The longest-living animals on Earth

The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
LiveScience

What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?

In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
natureworldnews.com

Dinosaurs: Secret to Carrying Massive Bodies Uncovered by Scientists

The long-standing mystery of how sauropod dinosaurs, such as the Brontosaurus and Diplodocus, supported their enormous bodies on land has been solved by science. A team led by the Universities of Queensland and Monash used engineering techniques and 3D modeling to digitally recreate and assess the functionality of various sauropods' foot bones.
Phys.org

Unexpected quantum effects in natural double-layer graphene

An international research team led by the University of Göttingen has detected novel quantum effects in high-precision studies of natural double-layer graphene and has interpreted them together with the University of Texas at Dallas using their theoretical work. This research provides new insights into the interaction of the charge carriers and the different phases, and contributes to the understanding of the processes involved. The LMU in Munich and the National Institute for Materials Science in Tsukuba, Japan, were also involved in the research. The results were published in Nature.
Astronomy
Science
Phys.org

Stone Age discovery shows Homo sapiens survived in the Kalahari

Researchers have discovered Homo sapiens did indeed live and survive in the Kalahari Desert more than 20,000 years ago. Griffith University archaeologist Dr. Jayne Wilkins said the general assumption is that the Kalahari is a harsh environment not suitable for early human survival, however, they did indeed live there and thrive.
Phys.org

New rare 'hot sub-Neptune' exoplanet discovered

Using NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), an international team of astronomers has detected a new alien world. The newfound exoplanet, designated TOI-2196 b, turns out to be a type of a rare "hot sub-Neptune." The discovery was detailed in a paper published August 11 on arXiv.org. TESS is conducting...
digg.com

How Our Ancestors Survived The Doomsday Asteroid

Sixty-six million years ago, our ancestors lived through the most violent event in the Earth's history. How did small, insignificant mammals survive a doomsday asteroid?. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to...
ASTRONOMY

