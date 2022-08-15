ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

BBC

European Championships Munich 2022: Great Britain's Matt Hudson-Smith retains title

Warning: This article contains a reference to suicide. Great Britain's Matt Hudson-Smith successfully defended his men's 400m title at the European Championships as team-mate Alex Haydock-Wilson claimed the bronze in Munich. Hudson-Smith moved away from the field in the final 100m to ensure he completed his set of three major...
BBC

CrossFit Games: Northern Ireland girl dubbed world's fittest teen after win

A 15-year-old girl from Newtownards has been dubbed the world's fittest teenager after taking gold at the World CrossFit Games. Lucy McConigle secured the win for her age group at the event in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend. She then went on to secure two bronze medals at the European Youth...
BBC

British man Aran Chada found drowned in Italy after saving son

The body of a British man who jumped from a boat to save his son has been found in Italy. Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, went on holiday to Lake Garda with his partner and two children last month. He had been missing since disappearing under the water on 22 July,...
BBC

European Championships: Sprinter Azu targeting 2024 Olympic spot

Welsh sprinter Jeremiah Azu says he's targeting a Team GB spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics after winning a bronze at the European Championships in Munich on Tuesday. Azu clocked a personal best time of 10.13 seconds to win his first senior international championship medal - two weeks after finishing 5th in the Commonwealth Games 100m final.
The Independent

Kate joins forces with Roger Federer for charity tennis event

The Duchess of Cambridge has teamed up with tennis star Roger Federer to announce a charity collaboration to raise money for disadvantaged and vulnerable children.The Laver Cup Open Practice Day will be staged on September 22 at The O2 in London.Fans will get the chance to watch Federer and other tennis greats from Team Europe and Team World during their final on-court practice for the competition.Tickets go on sale on Monday August 22.The event will raise money for two organisations of which Kate is patron – Action for Children and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), whose charitable arm is the...
BBC

European Aquatics Championships: GB's Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix wins 10m platform gold

Seventeen-year-old Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix shrugged off the pressure to nail her final dive and seize European 10m platform gold for Great Britain. Commonwealth champion Spendolini-Sirieix trailed Ukraine's Sofiia Lyskun by two and a half points after the fourth and penultimate round in Rome. But Spendolini-Sirieix, daughter of TV personality Fred Sirieix,...
BBC

Perfect record for U20 Falconets at World Cup

Nigeria came from behind and beat Canada 3-1 to finish the group stage of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica with three wins from three. Esther Onyenezide scored two penalties for the Falconets, who had already secured a quarter-final spot, to become joint leading markswoman with Inma Gabarro of Spain.
Reuters

Tennis-Injured Halep withdraws from Cincinnati Open

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Twice major champion Simona Halep has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open due to a thigh injury, the WTA said on Wednesday. The 30-year-old Romanian was set to face Veronika Kudermetova in the second round and the Russian will receive a walkover into the round of 16.
racer.com

Local hero Neuville targets Ypres Rally Belgium win to end WRC drought

Thierry Neuville heads to this weekend’s Ypres Rally Belgium looking to end his 2022 FIA World Rally Championship win drought with victory on his home asphalt. Twelve months ago Neuville earned an emotional win after leading from start to finish on Belgium’s WRC debut. But as the WRC’s all-new hybrid era gets underway, the Hyundai Motorsport driver’s 2022 campaign has been marred by disappointment as the Korean manufacturer struggles to find the consistency and reliability to challenge the pace-setting Toyota Gazoo Racing squad. Two podiums early in the year have been his best results to date, so the desire – and pressure – to pull out a big result in his i20 N Rally1 on roads he knows well is immense.
The Independent

Eilish McColgan sees European silver lining after ‘absolute dream’ season

Eilish McColgan reflected on her “absolute dream” season after adding a European Championships silver medal to her Commonwealth Games double.The Scot admitted to disappointment in the immediate aftermath of being beaten to the 10,000-metre gold medal by Turkey’s Yasemin Can in Munich on Monday night.But she was soon able to see the bigger picture after claiming a third major medal inside the space of two weeks.The 31-year-old won 10,000m gold and 5,000m silver at Birmingham around two weeks after finishing in the top 11 of both events at the World Championships in Oregon.No other woman in history has recorded more...
