Thierry Neuville heads to this weekend’s Ypres Rally Belgium looking to end his 2022 FIA World Rally Championship win drought with victory on his home asphalt. Twelve months ago Neuville earned an emotional win after leading from start to finish on Belgium’s WRC debut. But as the WRC’s all-new hybrid era gets underway, the Hyundai Motorsport driver’s 2022 campaign has been marred by disappointment as the Korean manufacturer struggles to find the consistency and reliability to challenge the pace-setting Toyota Gazoo Racing squad. Two podiums early in the year have been his best results to date, so the desire – and pressure – to pull out a big result in his i20 N Rally1 on roads he knows well is immense.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO