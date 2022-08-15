Arizona gas prices fall to more than 15 cents per gallon

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Arizona gas prices have fallen to 15.9 cents per gallon this last week

(KYMA, KECY) - Arizona's average gas prices fall to 15.9 cents per gallon this last week, according to a GasBuddy survey of 2,269 stations in Arizona.

Gas prices in Arizona are 76.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 88.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, while the national average price of diesel has gone down to 14.8 cents this last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.

GasBuddy price reports that the cheapest station in Arizona yesterday was at $3.34 per gallon while the most expensive price was $5.79 per gallon with a difference of $2.45 per gallon.

The national average price of gas fell to 9.9 cents per gallon this last week, which averages to $3.92 per gallon today.

“For the ninth week straight, gas prices have continued to fall, but the streak is at great risk of being broken this week with wholesale gasoline prices having bounced back up some 40 cents per gallon as oil prices have rebounded," says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"That means the decline in average prices could wrap up soon, with some price increases possible as early as this week, especially in areas of the Great Lakes. While the West Coast and some areas of the Rockies may see prices continue to drift lower, I do believe the national average could tick higher this week as the better than expected jobs report last week likely means less demand destruction than anticipated."

