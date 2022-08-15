ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic

Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion

A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico

If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel to New Mexico often and you love to go out with friends and family, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that you should really visit if you want to enjoy good food in an even better company.
Trump news – live: Mar-a-Lago FBI affidavit hearing gets underway as flag-waving MAGA fans circle courthouse

Longtime Trump Organization CFO and close associate of Donald Trump Allen Weisselberg has pleaded guilty to tax fraud charges under a plea deal.Under a plea deal, Mr Weisselberg will serve 5 months in prison and 5 years’ probation, as well as agreeing to testify against the Trump Organization in proceedings focused on the same alleged fraud scheme.Meanwhile, as a Florida court prepares to hear arguments about whether or not to unseal the affidavit that provided justification for the search at Mar-a-Lago, Mr Trump has insisted he is “very happy” with his legal team, denying reports that he and his...
Drone captures vicious alligator attack as Florida man recalls reptile’s ‘scales’ and ‘teeth’

A 34-year-old Florida man described in harrowing detail how he survived a brush with death when he was attacked by a 12 ft alligator earlier this month, noting how he felt everything from the “scales” to the “teeth” of the reptile break his skin.“That thing was huge. That thing wasn’t a little gator,” said Juan Carlos La Verde during an interview with ABC Action News recently, describing how he was perhaps better equipped at keeping his body calm from his days spent working as a US Air Force Pararescueman.The attack happened while the 34-year-old Oldsmar firefighter was filming a...
