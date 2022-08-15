Read full article on original website
The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is a sinkhole that appears to be draining the seaAnita DurairajPlacitas, NM
A Son of the Alleged Shooter Has Been Linked with the Killings of Two Muslim MenDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Accused Killer Had Been Asked to Leave the MosqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor SpaceDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina Andras
If Trump is convicted for violating the Espionage Act and two other federal laws, he could face up to 33 years in prison, legal experts say
Trump could be facing greater legal peril after the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago residence.
Three New Mexico Poachers Convicted for Using Attack Dogs to Take Down Elk, 17 Total Charges
A New Mexico court has convicted three poachers in the southern part of the state after they used attack dogs for hunting elk illegally. According to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, a judge convicted Otero County residents Alix Miller, Kasen Flotte, and Jenna Livers on a total of 17 counts related to the illegal poaching of elk and deer.
Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic
Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel to New Mexico often and you love to go out with friends and family, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that you should really visit if you want to enjoy good food in an even better company.
Family of murdered Navajo woman still seeks justice as accused killer awaits trial
Marilene James read her family’s victim impact statement, which spelled out why she believed Tre James should remain in custody until his trial for the murder of her niece, Jamie Yazzie. Tre James was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with two counts alleging that he shot and killed his girlfriend, Jamie Yazzie, 31, according to the...
Trump news – live: Mar-a-Lago FBI affidavit hearing gets underway as flag-waving MAGA fans circle courthouse
Longtime Trump Organization CFO and close associate of Donald Trump Allen Weisselberg has pleaded guilty to tax fraud charges under a plea deal.Under a plea deal, Mr Weisselberg will serve 5 months in prison and 5 years’ probation, as well as agreeing to testify against the Trump Organization in proceedings focused on the same alleged fraud scheme.Meanwhile, as a Florida court prepares to hear arguments about whether or not to unseal the affidavit that provided justification for the search at Mar-a-Lago, Mr Trump has insisted he is “very happy” with his legal team, denying reports that he and his...
How ‘Better Call Saul’ Created Kim Wexler Florida Life in Albuquerque
For Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) to move to Florida, 'Better Call Saul' had to build Florida in Albuequerque, N.M. Here's how they did it with real locations and visual effects.
Drone captures vicious alligator attack as Florida man recalls reptile’s ‘scales’ and ‘teeth’
A 34-year-old Florida man described in harrowing detail how he survived a brush with death when he was attacked by a 12 ft alligator earlier this month, noting how he felt everything from the “scales” to the “teeth” of the reptile break his skin.“That thing was huge. That thing wasn’t a little gator,” said Juan Carlos La Verde during an interview with ABC Action News recently, describing how he was perhaps better equipped at keeping his body calm from his days spent working as a US Air Force Pararescueman.The attack happened while the 34-year-old Oldsmar firefighter was filming a...
'Breaking Bad' Statues Spark GOP Outrage in NM for Promoting 'Meth Dealers'
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are forever enshrined in bronze in the city of Albuquerque -- something conservatives there are up in arms about, claiming the statues glorify meth. Late last month, Mayor Tim Keller unveiled 2 statues to honor the 'Breaking Bad' stars -- they're now on display at...
