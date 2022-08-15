Read full article on original website
Related
aledotimesrecord.com
Back to School bash gives away over 100 backpacks
GALESBURG — The Back to School Bash hosted by The Grand Tap Sunday gave away over 100 backpacks to students, the bar’s owner Michael Spinks said. Spinks said the event — which featured a school supplies giveaway, mechanical bull, bounce house and decorations from Glitz & Glam — was a success with over 300 people in attendance.
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf plans ‘wow factor’ with $18-million water park
Bettendorf plans to get out of the swimming pool and fitness center business, as a new partnership with the Iowa-side YMCA would transform Splash Landing and the Life Fitness Center. The Landing is a new project comprised of three parts – a community water park, a versatile ice rink, and...
Classes starting this week for Dist. #205
School starts this week for students of Galesburg School District 205. The new school year will see classes beginning in the newly renovated Galesburg Junior Senior High School. Students at the new school will be issued Chromebooks on their first day, August 17th, and district-provided school supplies will be given...
Central Illinois Proud
Experts warn about oversharing in back-to-school chalkboard pictures
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Personalized back-to-school chalkboard signs are popping up all over social media as kids return to school, and experts are warning the information could be used by predators with ulterior motives. Many parents opt to share a photo on social media of their child posing with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hoiabc.com
East Peoria imposes new rules on smoke shops
EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Smoke shops now have to be farther away from schools in East Peoria following action taken Tuesday night by the city council. Commissioners passed an ordinance putting new restrictions on smoke shops in an effort to curb teen smoking. Until now, smoke shops...
Harbor Freight moving into old Gordmans Moline location
MOLINE, Ill. — After being vacant for more than two years, a new store is moving into the old Gordmans building in Moline. Harbor Freight Tools, which already has four other locations in the Quad Cities, is anticipated to open its doors at 4401 27th Street this fall. A press release from the California-based company says construction has already begun on the location thanks to workers and companies from the Moline area.
tspr.org
Potential tenant for former Burlington Shopko building
The former Shopko property in Burlington has been rezoned back to commercial space because a tenant is interested in the building. The store at 313 N. Roosevelt Ave. closed in the spring of 2019, along with dozens of the retail chain’s other locations, after the company filed for bankruptcy protection.
ourquadcities.com
Fejervary Family Fun Days event series continues
The Fejervary Family Fun Days event series will continue from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday at Fejervary Learning Center, 1800 W. 12th St., Davenport. The free Back 2 School Bash, for all ages, will connect Davenport youth and families with local resources agencies with a day of fun, games, and hands-on activities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
aledotimesrecord.com
With six vacancies, Galesburg police department will offer cash bonuses to new hires
GALESBURG — People hired by the Galesburg Police Department to become police officers will now receive cash bonuses as the result of a new resolution passed by members of Galesburg’s city council Monday night. The resolution, which was passed unanimously by the council, contains two programs aimed at...
'Not acceptable' | Camanche rejects Canadian Pacific railway settlement money, citing low amount
CAMANCHE, Iowa — The City of Camanche will be rejecting Canadian Pacific Railway's settlement deal after they received an offer of just $200,000. "We had been in negotiations with them since March, talking about what was going on. And they reached out to us, based on the input that we put on the STB Board website to let them know what our concerns were about train noise blocking crossings and the isolation of half of our community," said Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida.
aledotimesrecord.com
Virginia Coleen Bragg
Virginia Coleen “Aunt Ike” Bragg, 90, of Keithsburg, Illinois died Monday, August 15, 2022 at Aledo Rehabilitation and Health Care. Visitation is Tuesday, August 23rd at Keithsburg First Christian Church from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral service begins at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be in Greenmound Cemetery, Keithsburg. Serving as pallbearers will be her grandchildren: Jolayne Ford, Shanna Bragg, Tyson Bragg, Stephanie Sale, Boone Gough, Ryan Bragg, Mike Kenney, and Sam Preston. The family request no flowers and memorials be left for Keithsburg Volunteer Fire Department. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo is handling arrangements.
hoiabc.com
Local businesses face fines for lack of compliance with retirement plans
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Half of Americans have less than $5,000 saved for retirement. A state initiative aims to change that, with some hefty fines if businesses don’t comply. The ‘Illinois Secure Choice Program’ was started in 2018, offered to employers who don’t already have a plan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
977wmoi.com
Monmouth City Council Approves Golf Cart and Non-Highway Vehicle Ordinance
In a 6-2 vote, Monmouth City Council has approved the ordinance regulating the operation of golf carts and non-highway vehicles within the City of Monmouth. Individuals seeking to register a golf cart or non-highway vehicle will need to pass inspection by the Monmouth Police Department and pay an annual registration fee of $50. Communications Director Ken Helms shares regulations that will need to be implemented on the vehicle:
One of the Most Haunted Places in Illinois Has Reopened For Your Touring Pleasure
Before I start, I want to admit I am 100 percent too much of a wimp to go on a legit haunted tour, but I know for many others this might be a dream come true. If you happen to be one of those 'others', I think you will get chills over what I am about to share with you.
Central Illinois Proud
Local business damaged by accidental fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire caused over $400,000 in damages to a Peoria business Sunday night. Just before 10:45 p.m., the Peoria Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial structure fire at King Zone Grocery & Grill. Battalion Chief Scott Strum said an employee detected the fire early and called 911.
wlds.com
Authorities Searching For Missing Teen
Law enforcement in multiple counties are looking for a missing teen. 17 year old Summer Rodgers was reported missing by the Canton Police Department on Friday. Rodgers is 5’7″, 150 lbs, and has fuchsia-colored hair and blue eyes. She tends to wear dark clothing and band and/or Japanese anime t-shirts. Rodgers also answers to the name Aden Ari, according to family.
aledotimesrecord.com
Maxine (Van Eaton) Blick
Maxine Van Eaton was born November 26, 1924, in Seaton, IL. The third of five girls, she grew up on the family farm. Maxine graduated Seaton High in 1942 and worked at the bank in Joy before attending beauty school in Galesburg. On August 31, 1947, she married her high school sweetheart, John C. Davis. They farmed north of Seaton until John’s tragic death in a 1954 farming accident. The young widow opened Maxine’s Beauty Shop in Seaton which became a successful business venture thanks to the loyal support of women from all over Mercer and surrounding counties. Maxine found love again, and on May 2, 1957, she married educator Gene (Eugene E) Blick. Gene adopted her three kids as the couple moved to Rock Island, had two more children, and enjoyed 33 years of marriage until Gene’s death in 1990.
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg Police catch vandals inside former Churchill Junior High
GALESBURG — Seven juveniles were arrested after breaking into and vandalizing the former Churchill Junior High School early Saturday, according to a police report. Officers responded to the former school, located at 905 Maple Ave., at 12:48 a.m. due to a burglary alarm being triggered. According to the report, the building had been broken into several times in the past week, with fire extinguishers being set off.
aledotimesrecord.com
Former Galesburg council member, Hillery, sentenced to 180 days in jail
GALESBURG — Former Galesburg City Council member Lindsay Hillery was sentenced Aug. 8 to serve 180 days in the Knox County Jail, according to a release from Knox County State's Attorney Jeremy Karlin. The sentence was punishment for committing the offense of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. She was also...
Eric Sorensen and Esther Joy King are running for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District on November 8, 2022
Eric Sorensen (D) and Esther Joy King (R) are running in the general election for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District on November 8, 2022. Incumbent Rep. Cheri Bustos (D) is not running for re-election. Sorensen worked as a TV meteorologist in Rockford and the Quad Cities area for nearly 20...
Comments / 0