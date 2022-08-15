Maxine Van Eaton was born November 26, 1924, in Seaton, IL. The third of five girls, she grew up on the family farm. Maxine graduated Seaton High in 1942 and worked at the bank in Joy before attending beauty school in Galesburg. On August 31, 1947, she married her high school sweetheart, John C. Davis. They farmed north of Seaton until John’s tragic death in a 1954 farming accident. The young widow opened Maxine’s Beauty Shop in Seaton which became a successful business venture thanks to the loyal support of women from all over Mercer and surrounding counties. Maxine found love again, and on May 2, 1957, she married educator Gene (Eugene E) Blick. Gene adopted her three kids as the couple moved to Rock Island, had two more children, and enjoyed 33 years of marriage until Gene’s death in 1990.

