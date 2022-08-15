ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

‘I have to cover the cost,’ Las Vegas farm owner sees heavy impacts of high inflation

By Mary Jane Belleza
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Inflation is hitting one long-time local business hard. The family-owned farm in Las Vegas is sharing how higher gas and food costs are impacting them.

J.R. Pony Parties , located near Vegas Drive and Decatur Boulevard in the northwest valley, is one of many businesses struggling to stay afloat as it tries to keep up with skyrocketing prices.

“It’s gone up over $100 above what I used to pay, and I know gas may come down, but is that gonna bring our prices down? I don’t know,” said owner Kathleen Meehan. “I’ve had to raise my prices, in 25 years, I’ve never had to raise my prices, but I have to cover the cost of taking care of the animals.”

Meehan noted that the farm also takes in rescues, which compounds the costs of feeding and caring for several animals.

“If you say yes to taking in an animal, you’ve got 20 years of a commitment to take care of this animal for the rest of their life, and that’s what it takes to be a rescue person,” she said.

(KLAS)

She said that the farm’s educational summer camps were seeing vacancies as business slowed over the summer, but she’s hopeful for the future.

“We’ve had cancelations since the pandemic and with the gas prices, I’m hoping they’ll come back because this place will benefit our kids in the valley, learning about animals, learning about nature, you can’t get that in a classroom,” she said.

Meehan said the farm began accepting donations during this difficult time, and that anything helps.

“Getting donations from everybody here in Las Vegas helps a lot, it will help me keep these guys going,” she said.

