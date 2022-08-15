Read full article on original website
That’s a big pipe: Retired engineer suggests aqueduct from Mississippi River to Arizona could solve West’s water woes, ease Mississippi flooding
A retired engineer suggested a rather outlandish-in-scope but logical-in-approach solution to the seemingly growing floods in the central U.S. and the water woes of the West Coast – build a nearly 1,500-mile aqueduct to connect the two. Flooding along the Mississippi River basin appears to have become more frequent...
kicks96news.com
Mississippi’s Chapel Hart Shines in the Bright Lights of Vegas (Video / Audio)
America’s love affair with America’s Got Talent contestants Chapel Hart may have begun with their recent audition, which saw them awarded a “golden buzzer”, which projected them into the live rounds, but for Boswell Media it began back in 2020. It was during the company’s Mississippi Songwriter of the Year competition where lead vocalist Danika Hart, along with her group Chapel Hart won the event. The group traveled to Muscle Shoals Alabama and recorded a single at the world-famous Wishbone Studios, had their single “Made for Me” played on the air and they set out to conquer the world.
weisradio.com
Two Earthquakes Shake Alabama
Two earthquakes have been confirmed in north Alabama this weekend, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). There were no reports of damage or injury. Both quakes occurred in the Southern Appalachian Seismic Zone, an active earthquake area running along the border between Tennessee and North Carolina into northwest Georgia and north and middle Alabama. The first quake, magnitude 1.9, was recorded Friday night at 6:51 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST). The closest town was Stevenson at 3.3 miles away, Scottsboro was the second-closest town at 16.6 miles away. At about 4:16 a.m. CST Saturday, a second quake with a 2.6 magnitude was recorded 3.7 miles northwest of Hazel Green, and 26.7 miles north of Huntsville.
WLOX
Some Mississippi leaders not a fan of Inflation Reduction Act
WJTV.com
What you can expect at the 163rd Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will take place October 6-16 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. This year, the Fair will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony open to the public at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, at Gate 1 on the corner of Jefferson Street and Amite Street.
Feds fine Mississippi Wingstop stores run by family of rapper Rick Ross
Rapper Rick Ross’ family, which operates several Wingstop franchises, owns the five Mississippi locations the labor department found to be illegally deducting money from workers’ wages, leaving some with take-home pay less than $7.25 an hour. The Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division says the Mississippi stores – under Boss Wing Enterprises – made their […]
actionnews5.com
Lawsuit: Mississippi police ‘terrorized’ small town
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Civil rights advocates say in a federal lawsuit that police have “terrorized” residents in a small Mississippi town by subjecting them to false arrests, excessive force and intimidation. The civil rights organization JULIAN is seeking a temporary restraining order against Lexington’s police department...
WLBT
Federal Highway Administration announces $54.3 million grant to Natchez Trace Parkway in Mississippi
WASHINGTON (WLBT) - On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced it is providing $54.3 million to the National Park Service for “safety improvements” along a stretch of the Natchez Trace Parkway in Mississippi. According to the press release, the funding serves as...
Take a ride on Mississippi’s scenic routes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is home to beautiful landscapes like coastlines, rivers, lakes, forests, farmlands and more. Some of the best scenery around the state is outlined by established scenic routes, which drivers can take to appreciate the state’s natural beauty and history. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) manages the Mississippi Scenic Byway […]
Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
Texas capital murder suspect arrested in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man who was wanted for capital murder in Texas was arrested in Vicksburg last week. Vicksburg Daily News reported the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received information on Friday, August 12 that Clinton Lee Young was believed to be in Vicksburg. He was indicted Friday morning in Texas for capital murder. […]
Top rated hotels in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Travelers come to Mississippi for many reasons. Some include visiting the state’s many attractions like beaches, historical landmarks, casinos, museums and more. Where do travelers enjoy staying the most when they visit Mississippi? Hotels.com lets guests rate and leave reviews for the accommodations they stay at. While there’s plenty of highly-rated […]
Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud
A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
magnoliastatelive.com
Former Texas Death Row inmate who made headlines when court threw out his conviction arrested in Mississippi
A former Texas death row inmate who made headlines when his death penalty conviction was thrown out by the court was arrested in Mississippi Friday after he was indicted by a Texas grand jury. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received information Friday afternoon from the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office...
Mississippi’s hottest singing trio needs your help tonight. Chapel Hart to perform for chance at America’s Got Talent finale.
This Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. Central, Poplarville’s own County music group Chapel Hart will compete against 11 other performers for a chance to get to America’s Got Talent finale. Chapel Hart is drawing close to America’s Got Talent’s $1 million prize. They became a fan favorite...
mageenews.com
Look at yourself through God’s eyes
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. When you feel down, look at yourself through God’s eyes. There are times when no matter how hard you try,...
Mississippi Lottery player wins $500K from Powerball drawing
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A $50,000 win soon became a $500,000 win for a Mississippi Lottery player. According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), the player spent an extra dollar for the Powerplay multiplier for the Saturday Powerball drawing. The ticket was purchased from Broadway Mart on South Broadway in McComb. The player selected their […]
vicksburgnews.com
‘I am frustrated’: Mississippi governor addresses Jackson’s water woes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s ongoing water crisis is now getting the attention of the governor, but is it enough to get more state help? Long lines stretched around the central fire station, as Jacksonians waited to get their one case of water on Thursday. WJTV 12 News also heard from the governor on Thursday, […]
