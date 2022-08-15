Read full article on original website
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire state
Best Places to Visit in Virginia Beach, VA (Opinion)
5 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
Senior Citizen Discounts in Chesapeake, VA
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Teenager from Virginia found safe in Arizona after being reported missing
A 15-year-old reported missing in Norfolk earlier this month has been found safe in Arizona, Norfolk police say.
Rabid fox found in Virginia Beach
The fox was found in the 200 block of Pritchard Roads in Lynnhaven Forest. The fox is now deceased.
WTKR
Innocent Norfolk man who spent 27 years in prison blames disgraced detective Robert Glenn Ford
NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk father who spent nearly 30 years in prison for a murder he did not commit is speaking out about disgraced Norfolk detective Robert Glenn Ford’s involvement in his case. “I went blank,” said Joseph Carter, referring to the moment he was found guilty...
Police: Man charged in Virginia boy's killing in custody
A Virginia man wanted in connection with the recent shooting death of a toddler has turned himself in to law enforcement, police said Monday.
Wanted man from Suffolk arrested in Gates County, N.C
Gates County Deputies were conducting a traffic stop around 4:20 a.m. on NC 137 and Corner High Road. During the traffic stop, deputies were advised by Gates County Communications that one of the men in the vehicle, Patrick Dane Bosely, was wanted out of Suffolk.
Brothers walk from Chesterfield to Virginia state Capital and on to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for foster care
Twin brothers who were born into foster care are walking in all 50 states to raise awareness for adoption and they trekked through Richmond Tuesday.
Community continues to search for body of Newport News mom
It's been one month since Newport News mother Shanitia Eure-Lewis was reported missing. Shortly after her disappearance, her husband, Adrien Lewis, was charged with her murder.
Man seriously hurt in shooting on Oak Leaf Place in Portsmouth
A man has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Portsmouth Wednesday evening.
Person shot on Tappahannock Drive in Norfolk
A person was shot in the leg Tuesday on Tappahannock Drive in the Roland Park area of Norfolk.
WAVY News 10
No injuries after vehicle fire on Chayote Court in VB
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach firefighters were called to a vehicle fire Wednesday in the Witchduck Woods neighborhood off N. Witchduck Road. The call came in at 7:36 a.m. from the 5100 block of Chayota Court and the fire was marked under control shortly after. Firefighters were concerned the fire would spread to the home next to the vehicle but it was kept at bay.
3 teens facing charges in connection with stolen vehicle in Virginia Beach
Three teens have been charged in connection with a stolen car in Virginia Beach.
Louisiana Man Sentenced in Connection with Trafficking 33 Pounds of Cocaine and 2 Pounds of Fentanyl
Louisiana Man Sentenced in Connection with Trafficking 33 Pounds of Cocaine and 2 Pounds of Fentanyl. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 17, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that United States District Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon sentenced Octavius Narcisse, age 54, a resident of LaPlace, Louisiana, on August 11, 2022, to 37 months in the Bureau of Prisons for: 1) possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a quantity of N-phenyl-N-[1-(2-phenylethyl)-4-piperidinyl] (fentanyl) and cocaine hydrochloride pursuant to 21 U.S.C §841(a)(1), 21 U.S.C. §841(b)(1)(C), and 18 U.S.C. § 2; and 2) knowingly and intentionally using a telephone in committing, causing, and facilitating the commission of the possession with intent to distribute pursuant to 21 U.S.C. §843(b) and 18 U.S.C. §2 announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Red 'no swimming' flags posted at Sandbridge in Virginia Beach
Red "no swimming" flags are posted at Sandbridge Thursday, August 18, 2022, according to the City of Virginia Beach.
2nd man arrested in fatal River Walk Inn shooting in Portsmouth
According to police, 32-year-old Demonte Rayshaen Worrell was arrested on August 16.
Giant pile of rubble to transform into Virginia Beach luxury apartments
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A giant pile of concrete rubble near Virginia Beach’s Town Center is set for a facelift. Virginia Beach city council members voted unanimously to transform the site off of Witchduck Road into a new luxury apartment complex. People who live and work in the...
2 arrested, accused of stealing catalytic converters from Virginia Beach dealership
Two men have been arrested after police say they stole catalytic converters from vehicles inside the lot of a car dealership in Virginia Beach.
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you love to grab some of your close friends and go to a nice burger place from time to time and treat yourselves to delicious burgers and crispy fries, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. These places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients, so don't miss out on them.
Two passengers left injured after shooting dispute on Eastern Shore
The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two injured. Anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 757-678-0458
Man shot near Southern Shopping Center in Norfolk
A man was shot Saturday afternoon along Tidewater Drive.
