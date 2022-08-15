Charleston Fire Department to launch new RMS platform
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department will transition to a new records management system (RMS) in September.
According to CFD, the department conducted more than 26 training sessions in August to prepare for a new RMS system.Back to school poses challenges for some Latin families
The RMS is used to record emergency incidents, pre-incident plans, inspections, community outreach activities, and other department information.
The platform will track trends and improve department services.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.
Comments / 0