Charleston, SC

Charleston Fire Department to launch new RMS platform

By Lindsay Miller
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department will transition to a new records management system (RMS) in September.

    Photo: Charleston Fire Department
    Photo: Charleston Fire Department
    Photo: Charleston Fire Department
    Photo: Charleston Fire Department
    Photo: Charleston Fire Department
    Photo: Charleston Fire Department
    Photo: Charleston Fire Department
    Photo: Charleston Fire Department
    Photo: Charleston Fire Department

According to CFD, the department conducted more than 26 training sessions in August to prepare for a new RMS system.

The RMS is used to record emergency incidents, pre-incident plans, inspections, community outreach activities, and other department information.

The platform will track trends and improve department services.

Comments / 0

 

