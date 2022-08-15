Charleston Fire Department to launch new RMS platform

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department will transition to a new records management system (RMS) in September.

According to CFD, the department conducted more than 26 training sessions in August to prepare for a new RMS system.

The RMS is used to record emergency incidents, pre-incident plans, inspections, community outreach activities, and other department information.

The platform will track trends and improve department services.

