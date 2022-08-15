Immerse Yourself in the Lush World of Natural Ecosystems with the Opening Exhibit of “A Soil Story” by Ruby Merritt at CEPA Gallery

Read full article on original website
Western New York Land Conservancy opens newest public nature preserve
The Western New York Land Conservancy held a ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon at Mossy Point in Wales to highlight the importance of protecting native plants and animals in our region.
WGRZ TV
3rd Annual Asian Food & Culture Festival returns
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Returning for its 3rd year this weekend is the Asian Food & Culture Festival. The festival at Canalside on Sunday Aug. 21 will be a celebration of Buffalo's diversity and spirit of inclusion. The event is family friendly, and will be rich in Asian Culture such...
Buffalo To Become North America’s Next Best Cruise Destination
Earlier this month, New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement on the Buffalo waterfront about some new construction and improvements that are coming to the Queens City of the Great Lakes. Among the things that were discussed was the new Waterfront Activity Center that is built inside of the...
Feed baby bison or get a camel kiss at Hidden Valley Animal Adventure
No need to take a tropical vacation to visit an animal safari, you can drive 40 minutes from Downtown Buffalo to Varysburg for an adventure.
stepoutbuffalo.com
New: Waikiki Poke & Grill Offers a Taste of Paradise with Fresh Hawaiian Dishes
From A Christmas Story to Seinfeld, sit-down Chinese restaurants have a storied place in pop culture, but Chinese takeout spots sadly do not. Still, they are there for you when you are hungover, stoned, or just don’t feel like cooking and pay day is still painfully distant. In the...
$1.8 Million Mansion in WNY Has Own Lake and Stunning Basement
Most dream homes are realistic. They're not overly huge but do have amenities that would make life easier and more enjoyable. Things like a pool, furnishes basement and enough space in the yard for your kids to play in. There are expensive dream homes in Western New York that give...
Volunteers flood area near Erie County Fairgrounds with positive messages
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteers from Buffalo and Rochester are taking time to stand next to colorful carts featuring positive messages and Bible-based literature. Scot and Anita Fagan of East Aurora have been attending the Erie County Fair since they were kids. “As a kid, you just loved it. There...
Buffalo German Fest has been cancelled this year
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Some bad news for cultural festival fans of Western New York. On Tuesday, the Buffalo German Fest announced that this year's festival has been cancelled. The festival was scheduled to take place Sept. 3 at Cheektowaga Town Park, but will not be happening this year "due to unforeseen circumstances." The announcement was made in a Facebook post by the festival.
There’s A New Trend To Fatherhood In Buffalo
You have heard of Jack & Jills, stags, and different bachelor parties, but this is a new one in Western New York, and it’s really catching on for new parents. When you are becoming a parent for the first time, there is a lot of unknown. All that you really know for sure is that it a) can be expensive and b) takes up a lot of your time, so you may not be able to do all the things that you have been doing for the last several years.
stepoutbuffalo.com
10 Fun Things to Do with Out of Town Visitors During the Summer in WNY
Do you have visitors coming to town, but zero plans in mind for when they get here? We get it. As locals it is easy to forget about all the fun things our region has to offer; hence the reason we at Step Out Buffalo are here to remind you! With summer weather still in full affect, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the outdoors and give your friends and family a trip they’ll remember. Check out our picks below!
stepoutbuffalo.com
Bliss Family Farm
Bliss Family Farm was started in 2021 in Freedom, NY. What started out as a simple pumpkin patch soon grew to 3 acres of pumpkins, sunflowers and a 6 acre corn maze! Each year we are adding new and fun activities for kids and adults alike.
Crazy Hail In Alden New York Caught On Tape [WATCH]
Massive rain and thunderstorms swept across Western New York yesterday and with that came some unusual weather for August. There was a good amount of hail that came along with the storms yesterday. Check out this video of the hail from the backyard of a homeowner in Alden, New York.
Scary Carnivores Spotted On Route 5 In Lakeview, NY
Ok...maybe they weren't THAT scary. But did you see these guys on your way to/from work yesterday?. On a normal day, if you saw some fierce carnivores that have been extinct for years on your way to work, you would probably be horrified. But these ones were just there to make people smile...we think.
East Aurora’s Most Popular Park Featured On CBS [VIDEO]
You may have driven past Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora in the past on your way to visit the Village of East Aurora. But have you ever stopped and sat in the park or walked through the fields and taken in the serenity of it all?. Over this...
Popular Restaurant Getting A New Owner In East Aurora
East Aurora has become a very popular place for people to go out to eat. Now, a well-known restaurant there is changing hands. If you've been to the Time Warner Cable Winter Classic Ice Rink in East Aurora on Riley Street, chances are you've either been to Riley Street Station or, at the very least, been past it. It's always been a really cool place to stop in for a nice dinner or some drinks on a cold night at the rink.
The Fall Foliage Train Is Coming Back to Western New York
Every year when the Erie County Fair comes to the Hamburg Fairgrounds, Western New York residents can see a glimmer of light that signals that autumn is in the distance. Once the fair ends, most people look forward to fall and everything that comes with it. Technically, fall doesn't start...
Famous Downtown Buffalo Restaurant is Saying Goodbye
Over the last two-plus years, we have seen an influx of restaurants closing in Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs. Some places close for a period of time before reopening, while others close for good. It's been a difficult time over the last 28-30 months, due to the pandemic, which has...
Stream and Download Metallica’s Entire Concert in Buffalo, New York
The first time Metallica performed in Buffalo, N.Y., was on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 1983. While they were touring the country on their Kill 'Em All For One tour, they stopped by Buffalo to open for Motörhead at Rooftop Skyroom on Seneca Street. Tickets were $8 at the door and Metallica put together an intense 10-song set, opening with "Hit the Lights" and closing the night with "Motorbreath."
Super Great Gift Everyone’s Giving in Buffalo, New York
This is a really fun gift that has been trending all over Facebook the past couple of weeks. Take a look at these new Buffalo Bills wines that are on sale! The Buffalo Bills partnered with Mano Wines in order to make these limited edition bottles of wine. Now, for gifts people are giving them out...but, with a little twist.
New Waterfront Restaurant and Tap House Coming to North Tonawanda
With summer starting to wind down, many in Western New York are looking forward to the fall with all the fun activities and food that are centered around September and October. Once the Erie County Fair ends, many have a tunnel vision towards the cooler weeks and months, but there's...
