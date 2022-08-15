Read full article on original website
The One Food People in Buffalo Would Choose
If you had to choose just one Buffalo food for the rest of your life, what would it be? We asked everyone in Western New York and got the top answers. Buffalo is known as the city of good neighbors. It should also be known as the city of good food. After all, it's been ranked as one of the top food cities in the world by multiple publications over the years. Rightfully so, too.
These Restaurants In Western New York Offer Dog-Friendly Patio Dining
It's summer, and we all want to eat on the patio...but why would we want to do eat our lunch alone?. Luckily for us, there are plenty of restaurant options that allow your dog to dine with you in Western New York. Dogs are a part of your family, and...
Most ‘Amazing’ Car Spotted in Downtown Buffalo
It's rare to see such a "rare" and "amazing" car like this anywhere, let alone in the Queen City. In downtown Buffalo, you'll see all sorts of perceived nice cars. BMWs, Audis, Mercedes, even Mazzerattis. Occasionally you'll see something truly exotic like a Ferrari or Bently which you can almost guarantee is a Buffalo Bills player.
Famous Downtown Buffalo Restaurant is Saying Goodbye
Over the last two-plus years, we have seen an influx of restaurants closing in Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs. Some places close for a period of time before reopening, while others close for good. It's been a difficult time over the last 28-30 months, due to the pandemic, which has...
Baby café opens on Delaware ave in buffalo
A new café is opening up in Buffalo, but it's not for coffee and baked goods. This café is for newborn babies and their parents.
Buffalo nonprofit working to outfit women for the workforce
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local non-profit is preparing women for the workforce. Dress for Success Buffalo, who recently hosted a pop-up shop on Jefferson Avenue, is a non-profit that provides life changing employment programs, free professional business attire, and tools to become financially independent. Dress for Success...
Volunteers flood area near Erie County Fairgrounds with positive messages
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteers from Buffalo and Rochester are taking time to stand next to colorful carts featuring positive messages and Bible-based literature. Scot and Anita Fagan of East Aurora have been attending the Erie County Fair since they were kids. “As a kid, you just loved it. There...
10 Fun Things to Do with Out of Town Visitors During the Summer in WNY
Do you have visitors coming to town, but zero plans in mind for when they get here? We get it. As locals it is easy to forget about all the fun things our region has to offer; hence the reason we at Step Out Buffalo are here to remind you! With summer weather still in full affect, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the outdoors and give your friends and family a trip they’ll remember. Check out our picks below!
Feed baby bison or get a camel kiss at Hidden Valley Animal Adventure
No need to take a tropical vacation to visit an animal safari, you can drive 40 minutes from Downtown Buffalo to Varysburg for an adventure.
3rd Annual Asian Food & Culture Festival returns
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Returning for its 3rd year this weekend is the Asian Food & Culture Festival. The festival at Canalside on Sunday Aug. 21 will be a celebration of Buffalo's diversity and spirit of inclusion. The event is family friendly, and will be rich in Asian Culture such...
Popular Restaurant Getting A New Owner In East Aurora
East Aurora has become a very popular place for people to go out to eat. Now, a well-known restaurant there is changing hands. If you've been to the Time Warner Cable Winter Classic Ice Rink in East Aurora on Riley Street, chances are you've either been to Riley Street Station or, at the very least, been past it. It's always been a really cool place to stop in for a nice dinner or some drinks on a cold night at the rink.
Now Open: WD Bar & Grille Serves Steakhouse Favorites in Downtown Buffalo
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Get excited, Buffalo foodies: We’ve got some fantastic local restaurant news for you. After being closed throughout the pandemic and beyond, the upstairs restaurant at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino...
Super Great Gift Everyone’s Giving in Buffalo, New York
This is a really fun gift that has been trending all over Facebook the past couple of weeks. Take a look at these new Buffalo Bills wines that are on sale! The Buffalo Bills partnered with Mano Wines in order to make these limited edition bottles of wine. Now, for gifts people are giving them out...but, with a little twist.
New Shop: Plantae is Buffalo’s First Vegan Convenience Store with Premium Sourced Products
Vegan options are proliferating across Buffalo and one of the newest is Plantae — a boutique food shop on Grant Street in Buffalo’s West Side. Owner Donisha Gant says the new market is the culmination of her own personal journey with veganism. Gant says she started eating vegan a few years back because of health reasons, and it took her a while to find plant-based replacements for the things she loved to eat, like ground beef.
Scary Carnivores Spotted On Route 5 In Lakeview, NY
Ok...maybe they weren't THAT scary. But did you see these guys on your way to/from work yesterday?. On a normal day, if you saw some fierce carnivores that have been extinct for years on your way to work, you would probably be horrified. But these ones were just there to make people smile...we think.
New: Waikiki Poke & Grill Offers a Taste of Paradise with Fresh Hawaiian Dishes
From A Christmas Story to Seinfeld, sit-down Chinese restaurants have a storied place in pop culture, but Chinese takeout spots sadly do not. Still, they are there for you when you are hungover, stoned, or just don’t feel like cooking and pay day is still painfully distant. In the...
Buffalo To Become North America’s Next Best Cruise Destination
Earlier this month, New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement on the Buffalo waterfront about some new construction and improvements that are coming to the Queens City of the Great Lakes. Among the things that were discussed was the new Waterfront Activity Center that is built inside of the...
Bills Player Wants a Raising Cane’s in Buffalo
We have it really good in Western New York, all things considered. Sure, we have to deal with cold and snow for three to four months out of the year, but we have hardly any traffic, amazing summers and autumns, wonderful people and a crazy good food scene. The local...
$1.8 Million Mansion in WNY Has Own Lake and Stunning Basement
Most dream homes are realistic. They're not overly huge but do have amenities that would make life easier and more enjoyable. Things like a pool, furnishes basement and enough space in the yard for your kids to play in. There are expensive dream homes in Western New York that give...
Buffalo German Fest has been cancelled this year
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Some bad news for cultural festival fans of Western New York. On Tuesday, the Buffalo German Fest announced that this year's festival has been cancelled. The festival was scheduled to take place Sept. 3 at Cheektowaga Town Park, but will not be happening this year "due to unforeseen circumstances." The announcement was made in a Facebook post by the festival.
