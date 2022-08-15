ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

The One Food People in Buffalo Would Choose

If you had to choose just one Buffalo food for the rest of your life, what would it be? We asked everyone in Western New York and got the top answers. Buffalo is known as the city of good neighbors. It should also be known as the city of good food. After all, it's been ranked as one of the top food cities in the world by multiple publications over the years. Rightfully so, too.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Most ‘Amazing’ Car Spotted in Downtown Buffalo

It's rare to see such a "rare" and "amazing" car like this anywhere, let alone in the Queen City. In downtown Buffalo, you'll see all sorts of perceived nice cars. BMWs, Audis, Mercedes, even Mazzerattis. Occasionally you'll see something truly exotic like a Ferrari or Bently which you can almost guarantee is a Buffalo Bills player.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo nonprofit working to outfit women for the workforce

​​BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​A local non-profit is preparing women for the workforce. Dress for Success Buffalo, who recently hosted a pop-up shop on Jefferson Avenue, is a non-profit that provides life changing employment programs, free professional business attire, and tools to become financially independent. Dress for Success...
stepoutbuffalo.com

10 Fun Things to Do with Out of Town Visitors During the Summer in WNY

Do you have visitors coming to town, but zero plans in mind for when they get here? We get it. As locals it is easy to forget about all the fun things our region has to offer; hence the reason we at Step Out Buffalo are here to remind you! With summer weather still in full affect, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the outdoors and give your friends and family a trip they’ll remember. Check out our picks below!
WGRZ TV

3rd Annual Asian Food & Culture Festival returns

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Returning for its 3rd year this weekend is the Asian Food & Culture Festival. The festival at Canalside on Sunday Aug. 21 will be a celebration of Buffalo's diversity and spirit of inclusion. The event is family friendly, and will be rich in Asian Culture such...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Restaurant Getting A New Owner In East Aurora

East Aurora has become a very popular place for people to go out to eat. Now, a well-known restaurant there is changing hands. If you've been to the Time Warner Cable Winter Classic Ice Rink in East Aurora on Riley Street, chances are you've either been to Riley Street Station or, at the very least, been past it. It's always been a really cool place to stop in for a nice dinner or some drinks on a cold night at the rink.
stepoutbuffalo.com

Now Open: WD Bar & Grille Serves Steakhouse Favorites in Downtown Buffalo

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Get excited, Buffalo foodies: We’ve got some fantastic local restaurant news for you. After being closed throughout the pandemic and beyond, the upstairs restaurant at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Super Great Gift Everyone’s Giving in Buffalo, New York

This is a really fun gift that has been trending all over Facebook the past couple of weeks. Take a look at these new Buffalo Bills wines that are on sale! The Buffalo Bills partnered with Mano Wines in order to make these limited edition bottles of wine. Now, for gifts people are giving them out...but, with a little twist.
stepoutbuffalo.com

New Shop: Plantae is Buffalo’s First Vegan Convenience Store with Premium Sourced Products

Vegan options are proliferating across Buffalo and one of the newest is Plantae — a boutique food shop on Grant Street in Buffalo’s West Side. Owner Donisha Gant says the new market is the culmination of her own personal journey with veganism. Gant says she started eating vegan a few years back because of health reasons, and it took her a while to find plant-based replacements for the things she loved to eat, like ground beef.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Scary Carnivores Spotted On Route 5 In Lakeview, NY

Ok...maybe they weren't THAT scary. But did you see these guys on your way to/from work yesterday?. On a normal day, if you saw some fierce carnivores that have been extinct for years on your way to work, you would probably be horrified. But these ones were just there to make people smile...we think.
2 On Your Side

Buffalo German Fest has been cancelled this year

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Some bad news for cultural festival fans of Western New York. On Tuesday, the Buffalo German Fest announced that this year's festival has been cancelled. The festival was scheduled to take place Sept. 3 at Cheektowaga Town Park, but will not be happening this year "due to unforeseen circumstances." The announcement was made in a Facebook post by the festival.
