Donald Trump says that the FBI has returned his passports following their raid on his Mar-a-Lago home as he compared the agents to “common criminals.”The former president had complained that agents removed his passports during their court-approved search of his Florida estate, but took to Truth Social on Tuesday to confirm their return.“The DOJ and FBI just returned my passports. Thank you! Unfortunately, when they Raided my home, Mar-a-Lago, 8 days ago, they just opened their arms and grabbed everything in sight, much as a common criminal would do. This shouldn’t happen in America!” he wrote on his own social...

POTUS ・ 1 DAY AGO