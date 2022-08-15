Read full article on original website
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
CBS' Norah O'Donnell sets off uproar with tweet about FBI not having Trump passports
CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell took heat for a tweet that stated the FBI did not have former President Trump’s passports, with critics blasting her for leaving up a tweet after it was seemingly debunked. Trump alleged the FBI "stole" three of his passports on Monday, calling it an...
Parkland shooting trial: Nikolas Cruz's jailed sister to testify Monday
Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s jailed sister is scheduled to testify Wednesday when the gunman’s penalty trial for killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School more than four years ago resumes. An order to transport his half-sister, Danielle Woodard, 35, from the Turner Guild Knight Correctional...
FBI probes Atlanta Black extremist group allegedly arming homeless men, infiltrating protests
Federal prosecutors are investigating an Atlanta-based Black extremist group preaching violence against the U.S. government as part of a wide-ranging criminal probe, according to a report. The Black Hammer Party, allegedly involved in arming and recruiting homeless men, is under joint investigation by the FBI and the Fayetteville, Georgia Police...
NYC trial date set for New York event planner accused of fatally shoving elderly Broadway voice coach
A tentative trial date has been set for the New York event planner accused of shoving an 87-year-old Broadway voice coach to her death earlier this year after an alleged temper tantrum with her fiancé. Lauren Pazienza, 26, is tentatively scheduled to head to trial on October 6, when...
Steven Avery attorney claims ‘new and compelling evidence’ has emerged in ‘Making a Murderer’ case
Steven Avery, the Wisconsin man currently serving a life sentence for the Oct. 31, 2005 murder of photographer Teresa Halbach, is seeking a new trial, with his lawyer claiming that new evidence shows that Avery’s conviction is tainted. Halbach’s death was at the center of the Netflix documentary series...
Trump news – live: Weisselberg pleads guilty to fraud as Mar-a-Lago FBI affidavit hearing gets underway
Longtime Trump Organization CFO and close associate of Donald Trump Allen Weisselberg has pleaded guilty to tax fraud charges under a plea deal.Under a plea deal, Mr Weisselberg will serve 5 months in prison and 5 years’ probation, as well as agreeing to testify against the Trump Organization in proceedings focused on the same alleged fraud scheme.Meanwhile, as a Florida court prepares to hear arguments about whether or not to unseal the affidavit that provided justification for the search at Mar-a-Lago, Mr Trump has insisted he is “very happy” with his legal team, denying reports that he and his...
NYC notorious Rikers Island lock-up sees corrections captain stabbed in neck by alleged gangbanger gunman
An accused gangbanger jailed at Rikers Island for the deadly shooting of an innocent bystander allegedly stabbed a corrections captain in the neck at the notorious New York City lock-up. During a melee that erupted at approximately 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, inmate Malik Facey is accused of stabbing a Rikers Island...
NY leaders blasted after county sees 2,600 arrests end with zero bail: 'A pandemic of lawlessness'
Nassau County, New York legislator Steve Rhoads ripped county and state leadership over soft-on-crime bail reform laws on "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday, calling out the nearly 2,600 arrests that ended with zero bail. "Some of the same issues that we're dealing with in New York City we're dealing with...
NYPD officer accused of spying for China to stand federal trial next month after release on $2M bond
A New York City police officer and U.S. Army reservist granted secret-level security clearance by the Department of Defense will stand federal trial in Brooklyn next month on charges alleging that he had been spying on behalf of the Chinese government for years after coming to the U.S. as a refugee.
Trump says FBI has returned passports as he compared agents to ‘common criminals’
Donald Trump says that the FBI has returned his passports following their raid on his Mar-a-Lago home as he compared the agents to “common criminals.”The former president had complained that agents removed his passports during their court-approved search of his Florida estate, but took to Truth Social on Tuesday to confirm their return.“The DOJ and FBI just returned my passports. Thank you! Unfortunately, when they Raided my home, Mar-a-Lago, 8 days ago, they just opened their arms and grabbed everything in sight, much as a common criminal would do. This shouldn’t happen in America!” he wrote on his own social...
School shooter’s brain exams to be subject of court hearing
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A defense mental health expert in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz can pinpoint when he realized the 23-year-old mass murderer still has “irrational thoughts” — the two were making small talk when Cruz began describing plans for an eventual life outside prison.
Democratic attorney taking on Nadler, Maloney in primary, says he's only one talking about crime, inflation
New York Democratic candidate Suraj Patel said on "America’s Newsroom" he believes he's going to win Tuesday's House primary against longtime Reps. Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney. The three are battling it out in the redrawn 12th district of New York City. The 38-year-old attorney told Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer he's the only one focusing on crime and inflation.
New York's Chelsea residents say drug users are taking over their once upscale neighborhood
Some New York residents are complaining their once chic and upscale neighborhood has been overwhelmed by an influx of drugs and other obscenities that law enforcement has been unable to control, according to a report. In Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, once known for its voguish condominiums and ritzy restaurants, drug users...
Judge Jeanine: I think there's 'egg on the face' of Merrick Garland, FBI, DOJ
Judge Jeanine Pirro told the co-hosts of "The Five" Tuesday why it is in the American public's interest for a judge to release the affidavit after the FBI raided former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. JEANINE PIRRO: In June, the president was cooperating with the National Archives people, who sent him...
Alex Murdaugh federal probe ramps up with new fraud charge for South Carolina bank scion Russell Laffitte
The federal investigation into once powerful and now disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh’s alleged financial schemes is ramping up with a new fraud charge for South Carolina bank scion Russell Laffitte. According to a new superseding indictment made public Wednesday, a federal grand jury charged Laffitte, the former CEO of...
GOP 'message laundering' aims to normalize extremist reactions to Trump search
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- After the FBI completed a lawful search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on Aug. 8, conservative politicians responded with one of three strategies: silence, circumspection and attack. Many responses echoed Trump's own framing of the search. In his Aug. 8 message, he claimed his...
