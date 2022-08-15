ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

Trump news – live: Weisselberg pleads guilty to fraud as Mar-a-Lago FBI affidavit hearing gets underway

Longtime Trump Organization CFO and close associate of Donald Trump Allen Weisselberg has pleaded guilty to tax fraud charges under a plea deal.Under a plea deal, Mr Weisselberg will serve 5 months in prison and 5 years’ probation, as well as agreeing to testify against the Trump Organization in proceedings focused on the same alleged fraud scheme.Meanwhile, as a Florida court prepares to hear arguments about whether or not to unseal the affidavit that provided justification for the search at Mar-a-Lago, Mr Trump has insisted he is “very happy” with his legal team, denying reports that he and his...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump says FBI has returned passports as he compared agents to ‘common criminals’

Donald Trump says that the FBI has returned his passports following their raid on his Mar-a-Lago home as he compared the agents to “common criminals.”The former president had complained that agents removed his passports during their court-approved search of his Florida estate, but took to Truth Social on Tuesday to confirm their return.“The DOJ and FBI just returned my passports. Thank you! Unfortunately, when they Raided my home, Mar-a-Lago, 8 days ago, they just opened their arms and grabbed everything in sight, much as a common criminal would do. This shouldn’t happen in America!” he wrote on his own social...
POTUS
The Associated Press

School shooter’s brain exams to be subject of court hearing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A defense mental health expert in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz can pinpoint when he realized the 23-year-old mass murderer still has “irrational thoughts” — the two were making small talk when Cruz began describing plans for an eventual life outside prison.
Fox News

Democratic attorney taking on Nadler, Maloney in primary, says he's only one talking about crime, inflation

New York Democratic candidate Suraj Patel said on "America’s Newsroom" he believes he's going to win Tuesday's House primary against longtime Reps. Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney. The three are battling it out in the redrawn 12th district of New York City. The 38-year-old attorney told Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer he's the only one focusing on crime and inflation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

