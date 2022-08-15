ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Green Bay Packers cut former Iowa TE

The Green Bay Packers also released a former Iowa TE on Tuesday. Dominque Dafney was 1 of the players that got cut by the team in order to get down to the 85-player roster minimum per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Dafney spent the majority of his college career with...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Andy Reid Vacation News

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took a trip to Italy earlier this summer. Italy is known for its wine and coffee, though the Super Bowl-winning head coach didn't partake in any of that. Why go to Italy, then?. Because Andy Reid likes to eat. NFL fans are loving the story.
KANSAS CITY, MO
saturdaytradition.com

Tradition Crystal Ball: Predicting every Michigan football game for 2022

Editor’s note: Saturday Tradition’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Michigan. We’ll stay with the B1G East all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every B1G West team. Previously: Ohio State, Penn State. In Jim Harbaugh’s 7th season, Michigan finally reached the mountaintop....
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

The Chiefs Add A Former First-Round Pick On Defense

The Kansas City Chiefs are dealing with some changes leading into the 2022 NFL season. They won’t have franchise stalwarts Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu. Their departures may have a profound impact on both sides of the ball. However, the Chiefs showed decent fight during their preseason game against...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN names Michigan's X factor for 2022 season

Michigan is looking to defend its Big Ten championship in 2022. U-M lost some top defensive talent from its 2021 squad to the NFL. As Jim Harbaugh notes, though, a productive wide receiver corps is mostly back for 2022. ESPN says the key to the Wolverines’ 2022 season is at a different position group.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Danny Shelton brings thicc presence to Chiefs defensive front

The Kansas City Chiefs officially added defensive tackle Danny Shelton on Monday and he was looking as big as advertised in his first practice. The Kansas City Chiefs took the field on Monday for training camp practice number 14, their first since the team’s 19-14 loss to the Chicago Bears in the preseason opener. In attendance was the newest member of the KC defensive front and Hall of Fame thicc boi, Danny Shelton.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Preseason#Bears#Said And Done#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska DC Erik Chinander praises transfer defenders Devin Drew, Tommi Hill

Nebraska turned to the transfer portal after a disappointing 3-9 season in 2021 looking to give the 2022 squad a boost. On Tuesday, Cornhusker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander shared that he likes what he’s seen from some of the newcomers with college experience. Devin Drew, a defensive tackle from...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

RJ Young explains why he omitted Michigan on Preseason Top 25 list

RJ Young’s Preseason Top 25 list was… a little controversial. Perhaps that’s an understatement. There’s plenty to argue about here, but many viewed his omission of Michigan as the greatest offense. On Monday, Young explained why he left the Wolverines out on his podcast, The Number One Ranked Show.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Big Ten coaches sound off on Kirk Ferentz's assistants: 'This staff isn't going anywhere'

Big Ten coaches have plenty of opinions, though some coaches shy away from putting those opinions out in the open for public consumption. Heading into the 2022 season, Athlon Sports compiled anonymous quotes from coaches throughout the conference. When it comes to the Hawkeyes, coaches highlighted the consistency of the program but also noted the coaching staff of Kirk Ferentz.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit's son, walk-on TE at Ohio State, sheds black stripe

Kirk Herbstreit’s son – Zak Herbstreit – followed in his fathers footsteps by committing to Ohio State out of high school. Now, the younger Herbstreit is a full-fledged member of the Buckeyes. A walk-on tight end out of high school in 2021, Zak is entering his second...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State WR, 4-star freshman, becomes latest to shed black stripe

An Ohio State wide receiver has got in on the action with stripe shedding season hitting fall camp. The latest player to shed his black stripe is Kaleb Brown, a 4-star receiver via the 2022 recruiting class. Brown has quickly impressed, shedding his stripe despite enrolling with the program in June.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Vegas releases opening lines for every B1G game in Week 1

The 2022 college football season is right around the corner! In fact, the official start of the year in Week 0 is now less than two weeks away. With that in mind, opening betting lines for all of the Week 1 games have been released, courtesy of Circa Sports. Those lines include a pair of conference games between Penn State-Purdue and Illinois-Indiana. Penn State and Indiana are expected to be slight favorites in those respective contests.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Here Is How to Sign Up for Barstool Sportsbook Michigan App

The arrival of the college football and NFL seasons means betting interest spikes considerably, and this also means the search for how to sign up with the Barstool Sportsbook Michigan app will rise for MI sports betting players. Since its launch, the Michigan market has been one of the strongest and most active legal sports betting states, and Barstool Sportsbook MI has been a significant player in the mix. With strong odds, user incentives, and a big risk-free bet, it holds up against some more visible competitors.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy