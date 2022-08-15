ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — Lori Vallow appeared in court Tuesday where her attorneys argued language in the grand jury indictment against her is unclear. During Tuesday's hearing, presided over by District Judge Steven Boyce in Fremont County Court, Vallow's defense attorney John Thomas argued several counts in the grand jury indictment will be confusing to jurors in trial and should be returned to the grand jury. Thomas argued counts one and three, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception, should be considered two crimes.

