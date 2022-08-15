ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, TX

Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star

A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
LANCASTER, TX
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
Yardbarker

VIDEO: Aqib Talib Accused of Starting Dallas-Area Youth Football Brawl Leading to Fatal Shooting

DALLAS - Former NFL star Aqib Talib is now being accused of starting the brawl that ended in a tragic shooting at a Dallas-area youth football game. Details are emerging about a deadly incident that has police arresting Talib's brother, Yaqub Talib, after he allegedly shot and killed Mike Hickmon, a youth football coach, at a game in Lancaster. ... and now has witnesses saying it was Aqib who allegedly "walked across the field and started a brawl because he was upset about the officiating during the game.''
DALLAS, TX
CBS Denver

Daily Norseman

