Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bankrupt Contractor Leaves Many with Unfinished ProjectsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Texas Rangers Fire Rangers President Jon DanielsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Juvenile Arrested After Threat of Violence Toward DeSoto SchoolLarry LeaseDesoto, TX
Opinion: Seven Potential Candidates to Be the Next Rangers ManagerLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Dallas Stars CEO Wants to Stay at American Airlines CenterLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Witnesses say former NFL player Aqib Talib started brawl that led to fatal shooting of youth coach. New video surfaces
DALLAS — A new video obtained by WFAA shows another angle of the fatal shooting of a coach at a youth football game in Lancaster over the weekend. In the video you see the moments before coach Mike Hickmon was shot. Witnesses say a person wearing a hat and...
Deion Sanders Teases Hiring Defensive Guru Mike Zimmer
Head coach Deion Sanders created a buzz with a tweet about his former defensive backs coach may join him at Jackson State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'The Pay's Not Good!' Deion Sanders Hires Ex Cowboys Coach Mike Zimmer at Jackson State
Zimmer will surely make the program better ... even though his pay is now worse.
Beloved Youth Football Coach Allegedly Killed by Brother of NFL Star Was Shot During Argument Over Score
The Texas youth football coach who was killed during a game died during an argument about the game's score. Witnesses told police in Lancaster, Texas, that Yaqub Talib used a handgun to shoot coach Michael Hickmon after a fight began between the two about the game's score last Saturday, according to a police affidavit obtained by NBC News Wednesday.
Yardbarker
VIDEO: Aqib Talib Accused of Starting Dallas-Area Youth Football Brawl Leading to Fatal Shooting
DALLAS - Former NFL star Aqib Talib is now being accused of starting the brawl that ended in a tragic shooting at a Dallas-area youth football game. Details are emerging about a deadly incident that has police arresting Talib's brother, Yaqub Talib, after he allegedly shot and killed Mike Hickmon, a youth football coach, at a game in Lancaster. ... and now has witnesses saying it was Aqib who allegedly "walked across the field and started a brawl because he was upset about the officiating during the game.''
Former NFL Star Aqib Talib’s Brother Turns Himself In Following Fatal Youth Football Shooting
The brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib turned himself into authorities Monday after being identified as the lead suspect in a fatal shooting of a youth football coach. Per the Lancaster (TX) Police Department, an adult male was shot and killed at a youth football game Saturday. Police said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fmr. Broncos LB Gradishar not selected to Pro Football HOF
Former Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar will have to wait another year to hear his name called for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It was announced on Wednesday that Gradishar was not selected as one of the senior candidates. The 3 senior finalists are Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko and Ken Riley. Gradishar played for the Broncos from 19074-83. He was the leader of the "Orange Crush" defense that eventually led Denver to it's first Super Bowl appearance in 1977. During his 10-year career, Gradishar was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year once and was a 7-time Pro Bowler. He totaled over 2-thousand tackles in his 10 seasons which still stands as a franchise record and may never be broken. Two former Broncos coaches, Mike Shanahan and Dan Reeves are finalists for 2023 Hall of Fame class.
Daily Norseman
Vikings help Trey Lance’s alma mater view joint practices with 49ers
With the Minnesota Vikings holding joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers this week, it’s been a bit of a homecoming for Niners quarterback Trey Lance. Lance, who grew up in Marshall, Minnesota and attended Marshall High School left the state to go to North Dakota State University, where he won two FCS National Championships and eventually wound up getting selected third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Comments / 0