Were These Two Missing Georgia Real Estate Entrepreneurs Dating The Same Mystery Man?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMarietta, GA
These Historic High Trestles on the Silver Comet Trail Offer Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike JourneyDeanLandPaulding County, GA
Tunes By The Tracks- A Stone Mountain TraditionDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
Rudy Giuliani To Appear For Grand Jury After Trump's Election ProbeBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Well-Known Dollar Store Slapped With FinesCadrene HeslopHogansville, GA
luxury-houses.net
Gorgeous English Tudor with Exquisite Details on All Levels in Atlanta Listed at $2.775M
The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious and ideal home for entertaining or comfortable day-to-day living now available for sale. This home located at 4170 W Oaks Ct NE, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 6,522 square feet of living spaces. Call Eric Peterson, The Debbie Leonard Group – Keller Williams Realty Peachtree Rd. (Phone: 404 419-3500) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
WBTV
Rent Comparison: Charlotte vs. Atlanta apartment prices
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Charlotte and Atlanta are constantly being compared. While it’s becoming more expensive to rent in both cities, rents in Charlotte are increasing faster than they are in Atlanta. What’s happening: The national average rent rate rose to $1,706 in July and recent reports show Atlanta...
styleblueprint.com
Buford Highway: Atlanta’s International Food Mecca
Our list of must-try restaurants on Buford Highway would never fit into a single article. With more than 125 international restaurants within a seven-mile stretch, this culturally rich corridor provides a taste of home to immigrants from around the world while also making a name for itself as Atlanta’s ultimate destination for foodies.
secretatlanta.co
6 Must Experience Georgia Wineries With Breathtaking Views
There’s nothing like a delicious wine and a good charcuterie board AND even better company! While Atlanta is a growing city, there is still so much lush greenery we get to experience. North Georgia is home to some of the most beautiful wineries in the south. We have compiled a list of 6 wineries here in GA with the most amazing views.
Jalopnik
No, Georgia, Golf Carts Are not the Green Transportation of the Future
People in Peachtree City, Georgia are pretty adamant that golf carts are a viable and responsible mode of transportation. Peachtree City is just a bit south of Georgia’s capitol, Atlanta, and Peachtree’s residents travel freely along 100 miles of golf cart paths. It has a population of 38,000 living among 13,000 households, but boasts 10,000 registered golf carts, according to Slate. If you live in Peachtree and don’t ride a golf cart, it’s possible you’re the odd one out.
luxury-houses.net
Built with All the Bells and Whistles, this Beautiful Estate in Atlanta Hits Market for $2.095M
The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home showcasing plenty of flexible spaces for working as well as entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 2960 Castlewood Dr NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 7,548 square feet of living spaces. Call Shanna Bradley – Ansley Real Estate| Christie’s International Real Estate (Phone: 404 808-6295) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
Resident claims apartments are being turned into Airbnbs, going against management policy
ATLANTA — Unknown visitors as next-door neighbors. A resident of the Marquis Midtown District reached out to 11Alive with concerns about rental properties, like Airbnbs, popping up in her complex. The resident, who didn't want us using her real name, says that although her lease states it isn't allowed,...
CBS 46
Atlanta woman named America’s Biggest Cheapskate
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It may sound like an insult, but for Atlanta’s Cynthia Johnson being called America’s Biggest Cheapskate is an honor she wears proudly. “I understand the assignment” Cynthia joked. Johnson recently won the title of America’s Biggest Cheapskate by Bargain Outlet Ollie’s, beating out...
WRDW-TV
Frontier Airlines announces 5 new international routes out of Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday that it is more than doubling its international destinations out of Atlanta. Frontier plans to add five new destinations from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in November and December. Travelers can now take trips to San José, Costa Rica, Liberia, Costa Rica, Nassau, Bahamas, San Salvador, El Salvador, and Kingston, Jamaica.
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best waterfront restaurants to visit Labor Day weekend in Georgia
Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and take some time to relax, even if it’s just for a special meal. Whether you’re seeking a memorable dining experience along a river, lake or beach, we’ve highlighted 10 excellent waterfront restaurants around Georgia worth checking out.
tornadopix.com
Announced the world’s largest multi-tenant data center south of Atlanta
Already known as a thriving, made-from-scratch city associated with Georgia’s TV and film industry, Fayetteville will also lay claim to the world’s largest data center of its kind, in an effort to meet Metro Atlanta’s growing demand for reliable power and fiber connectivity. Officials announced today. Kansas-based...
CBS 46
Changes made to SW Atlanta walking path after residents’ mail service disrupted
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Efforts to make an Atlanta neighborhood safer are causing quite a stir with neighbors calling the project an “eyesore” and an inconvenience. In the 42 years Jean Avery has lived off Boulevard Granada in southwest Atlanta, few things have bothered her more than a recent road project outside her front door.
3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, and enjoying a pizza together it's definitely a pleasant activity. If you also love to take your loved ones to nice restaurants, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing pizza places in Georgia that serve food so good that they will make you want to come back again and again. If you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them next time you have the chance.
WXIA 11 Alive
Market by Macy's opens location in Johns Creek
Macy’s will open its third “off-mall” store format, Market by Macy’s, in the metro-Atlanta area on Friday, August 19. The grand opening will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting that includes the Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce. Market by Macy’s is a smaller format store, approximately...
Frontier Airlines adding these five new international destinations from Atlanta
ATLANTA — The country's busiest airport is adding new destinations. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is set to more than double its international destinations in a new partnership with Frontier Airlines, a spokesperson with the airport said Tuesday. The Denver-based airline will now offer service to Nassau, Bahamas, San Salvador, El...
Atlanta to spend more than $6.3 million to settle a decade-long flood dispute
ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta will spend more than $6.3 million to settle a decade-long, sometimes bitter dispute with four property owners whose homes are delaying a flood control project in the Peoplestown neighborhood near Grant Park. Interviewed by Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Richard Belcher during last fall’s...
Film about Atlanta legend Marvin ‘Bo Legs’ Arrington Sr. is taking flight
The legend of the venerated Marvin “Bo Legs” Arrington Sr. lives on. His life story and work are the subject of a new documentary titled, Bo Legs, which is currently streaming on Delta Air Lines worldwide for the rest of the year. Judge Arrington’s son, Marvin Arrington Jr., is the executive producer of the film and a Fulton County commissioner, representing District 5. Arrington Jr. led an independent filmmaking team to profile his father’s legacy which acknowledges his impactful role in transforming the city of Atlanta into the world-class city that it is today.
CBS 46
Hip Hop icon Big Boi to headline ‘Wednesday Wind Down in the Point’ finale
EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) - Hip hop icon and Atlanta native Big Boy is set to headline the “Wednesday Wind Down in the Point” season finale in August. Big Boi, whose real name is Antwan Patton, will grace the stage on Aug. 24 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. in the Downtown Commons at 2714 East Point St.
The Daily South
"From Fulton Shelter to Super Stardom": Georgia Rescue Pup Stars in Summer Blockbuster
A Georgia dog is enjoying her time in the spotlight after a bit of a rough start. Fulton County Animal Services in Atlanta revealed on Facebook over the weekend that a former resident of theirs is the four-legged star of Hulu's new hit movie, Prey. "Fulton County Animal Services was...
Comments / 0