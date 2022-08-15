Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
Related
bethesdamagazine.com
South Korean-based bakery to open in Rockville Town Square
Paris Baguette, a bakery that started in South Korea, will open a location in Rockville Town Square within the coming months, according to its franchise owner. Paris Baguette first opened its doors in 1986 in Seoul and expanded into the United States in 2005, according to a press release. There are currently nearly 90 American locations, including a few in Northern Virginia.
WJLA
ICE! returns to Gaylord National Resort after 2-year hiatus with 'A Christmas Story' theme
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — In what is definitely the "coolest" news you'll read all day, ICE! is returning to the Gaylord National Resort this holiday season following a two-year hiatus due to COVID. Using more than 2 million pounds – or 1,000 tons – of ice, the amusing holiday...
WJLA
Arlington couple travels across country to capture stunning photos of life during pandemic
WASHINGTON (7News) — More than one year ago, 7News introduced you to an Arlington couple who set out to travel and document all 50 states through photography and art. That was until the pandemic put a stop to their plans. Now, they've finally completed the project and have opened...
howafrica.com
Washington, DC. Now The Best City To Operate In If You Are A Black-Owned Business In U.S.
If you are a Black entrepreneur, the best city to do business and maximize profit is Washington, DC. Closely followed cities that will ensure the success of Black-owned businesses are St Louis, Indianapolis, Rochester, and Cleveland among others. The worst cities, however, that Black-owned businesses must look out for when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thezebra.org
Paws in the Park Releases List of Food, Drink, Entertainment Vendors
ALEXANDRIA, VA—On Sunday Oct. 16, Paws in the Park (formerly Alexandria Love Your Pet Day) returns to Oronoco Bay Park. From 11am-4pm, enjoy an exciting new line-up of fun, free, and family-friendly entertainment, food, and drink options for all ages. Support Good News Journalism, Subscribe >>. After opening remarks...
WTOP
Even popular restaurants around DC are still struggling
Local restaurants that barely got by at the height of the pandemic are now facing even bigger struggles. Many say they may not make it, and even the really popular restaurants are struggling. Armand’s Pizza was just voted by WTOP listeners as best pie in the region, and owner Chris...
worldairlinenews.com
Tailwind Air announces first-ever seaplane service to Washington, D.C. area from Manhattan
Tailwind Air has announced an exciting new destination, creating the fastest way to Washington, D.C. Travelers may now enjoy a nonstop seaplane flight directly from Manhattan’s Skyport Marina at East 23rd Street (IATA code: NYS) to Washington, D.C.’s College Park Airport (IATA code: CGS). Flights to/from Manhattan are...
alxnow.com
The Torpedo Factory Art Center needs volunteers, and so do a lot of organizations in Alexandria
There are still a number of ways to volunteer in Alexandria this summer. Art and music lovers can get their fix by volunteering as gallery guides at the Torpedo Factory Art Center or as ushers with the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra. As the upcoming school year gets in gear, there are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
United Airlines flight from Newark diverted to Washington due to disruptive passenger
A disruptive passenger onboard a flight to Costa Rica from Newark Liberty International Airport caused the plane to be diverted to Washington’s Dulles hub early Wednesday, according to the airline.
thezebra.org
Alexandria History Museum Hosts Closing Reception for Nina Tisara Photography Exhibit Aug. 24
ALEXANDRIA, VA – Nina Tisara, a contributing writer with The Zebra Press, is a gifted photographer with decades of experience behind the camera lens. On August 24, the Alexandria History Museum at The Lyceum will host a closing reception of one of her exhibitions called “Witnessing Worship: A Photographic Study of Faith in Alexandria.”
northernvirginiamag.com
25 Things to Do Around the DMV Before the End of Summer
From exploring the District to hitting the trails, these are the best ways to take in the final days of summer. If there’s something that happens this time of year, it’s the nagging need to want to do everything you love in the summertime before the fall starts up again. Here are 25 activities to inspire you to make your own end-of-summer bucket list.
ffxnow.com
Tysons Galleria’s upcoming dine-in movie theater has a premiere date
In just over a month, Tysons Galleria patrons will be able to get dinner, a drink and a movie — all from the same reclining, leather armchair. The mall’s new CMX CinéBistro will open on the third floor of the redeveloped Macy’s wing on Sept. 23, as noted on the movie theater company’s website.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nomadlawyer.org
Washington DC: 15 Best Places To Visit in Washington DC
Washington, D.C. has been known for its high-profile politicians and marbled monuments. Outsiders often view Washington as inefficient and slow. US capital has transformed into a vibrant, more exciting East Coast destination. While the government remains the center of the city, it also hosts a number of renowned museums and...
bethesdamagazine.com
New Marriott International headquarters towers above downtown Bethesda
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 9 a.m. Aug. 16, 2022, to clarify information about certain features of the headquarters. Standing 21 stories high on Woodmont Avenue in downtown Bethesda, the new Marriott International corporate headquarters is an innovative building with imposing views of downtown Bethesda, a fitness center, lactation rooms, a cafeteria and a daycare, among other amenities.
hyattsvillewire.com
Le Fantome Food Hall to Open in Riverdale Park on Monday, Aug. 22
Le Fantome food hall will open in Riverdale Park on Monday, Aug. 22. Located at 4501 Woodberry St. in the Station at Riverdale Park across from MOD Pizza, the much-anticipated food hall and ghost kitchen facility will feature Korean and Indian street food, traditional Nigerian dishes, sushi and Southern comfort food, among other things, when it opens.
rockvillenights.com
The B12 Store "coming soon" at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
"Coming soon" signage has appeared at the future location of The B12 Store at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. A variation on the new fad of IV bars, at The B12 Store you can buy or be injected with a variety of vitamins and minerals. All doctors, nurses and other staff are licensed and certified to administer the injections, the chain advises.
WJLA
24-year-old Md. man found in Jamaica, charged with deadly January Georgetown shooting
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Officers located and arrested a 24-year-old Maryland man in Jamaica, and charged him in a deadly January Georgetown shooting. Authorities say Ranje Reynolds, of Beltsville, was located in Kingston, Jamaica, and was charged in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Tarek Boothe. Several blocks of M...
Brothers walk from Chesterfield to Virginia state Capital and on to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for foster care
Twin brothers who were born into foster care are walking in all 50 states to raise awareness for adoption and they trekked through Richmond Tuesday.
beatportal.com
Cover Story: Black Rave Culture
In association with Black Artist Database, Beatport meets Black Rave Culture — the Washington D.C. trio that’s championing the dynamic and vital spirit of Black dance music. John Murph sits down with the group to discuss their musical origins, the gentrification of clubland, reclaiming the electronic music scene, and more.
NBC Washington
‘Not Gonna Waste My Second Chance': Woman Who Survived DC Lightning Strike Shares Story
The only person to survive after a bolt of lightning struck four people near the White House in Washington, D.C., earlier this month is sharing her story. Just two weeks ago, doctors weren’t sure if Amber Escudero-Kontostathis would survive the lightning strike. But they now say she is making...
Comments / 0