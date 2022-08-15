ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

bethesdamagazine.com

South Korean-based bakery to open in Rockville Town Square

Paris Baguette, a bakery that started in South Korea, will open a location in Rockville Town Square within the coming months, according to its franchise owner. Paris Baguette first opened its doors in 1986 in Seoul and expanded into the United States in 2005, according to a press release. There are currently nearly 90 American locations, including a few in Northern Virginia.
ROCKVILLE, MD
thezebra.org

Paws in the Park Releases List of Food, Drink, Entertainment Vendors

ALEXANDRIA, VA—On Sunday Oct. 16, Paws in the Park (formerly Alexandria Love Your Pet Day) returns to Oronoco Bay Park. From 11am-4pm, enjoy an exciting new line-up of fun, free, and family-friendly entertainment, food, and drink options for all ages. Support Good News Journalism, Subscribe >>. After opening remarks...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Even popular restaurants around DC are still struggling

Local restaurants that barely got by at the height of the pandemic are now facing even bigger struggles. Many say they may not make it, and even the really popular restaurants are struggling. Armand’s Pizza was just voted by WTOP listeners as best pie in the region, and owner Chris...
ROCKVILLE, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

25 Things to Do Around the DMV Before the End of Summer

From exploring the District to hitting the trails, these are the best ways to take in the final days of summer. If there’s something that happens this time of year, it’s the nagging need to want to do everything you love in the summertime before the fall starts up again. Here are 25 activities to inspire you to make your own end-of-summer bucket list.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Tysons Galleria’s upcoming dine-in movie theater has a premiere date

In just over a month, Tysons Galleria patrons will be able to get dinner, a drink and a movie — all from the same reclining, leather armchair. The mall’s new CMX CinéBistro will open on the third floor of the redeveloped Macy’s wing on Sept. 23, as noted on the movie theater company’s website.
TYSONS, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Washington DC: 15 Best Places To Visit in Washington DC

Washington, D.C. has been known for its high-profile politicians and marbled monuments. Outsiders often view Washington as inefficient and slow. US capital has transformed into a vibrant, more exciting East Coast destination. While the government remains the center of the city, it also hosts a number of renowned museums and...
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

New Marriott International headquarters towers above downtown Bethesda

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 9 a.m. Aug. 16, 2022, to clarify information about certain features of the headquarters. Standing 21 stories high on Woodmont Avenue in downtown Bethesda, the new Marriott International corporate headquarters is an innovative building with imposing views of downtown Bethesda, a fitness center, lactation rooms, a cafeteria and a daycare, among other amenities.
BETHESDA, MD
hyattsvillewire.com

Le Fantome Food Hall to Open in Riverdale Park on Monday, Aug. 22

Le Fantome food hall will open in Riverdale Park on Monday, Aug. 22. Located at 4501 Woodberry St. in the Station at Riverdale Park across from MOD Pizza, the much-anticipated food hall and ghost kitchen facility will feature Korean and Indian street food, traditional Nigerian dishes, sushi and Southern comfort food, among other things, when it opens.
RIVERDALE PARK, MD
rockvillenights.com

The B12 Store "coming soon" at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

"Coming soon" signage has appeared at the future location of The B12 Store at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. A variation on the new fad of IV bars, at The B12 Store you can buy or be injected with a variety of vitamins and minerals. All doctors, nurses and other staff are licensed and certified to administer the injections, the chain advises.
BETHESDA, MD
beatportal.com

Cover Story: Black Rave Culture

In association with Black Artist Database, Beatport meets Black Rave Culture — the Washington D.C. trio that’s championing the dynamic and vital spirit of Black dance music. John Murph sits down with the group to discuss their musical origins, the gentrification of clubland, reclaiming the electronic music scene, and more.
WASHINGTON, DC

