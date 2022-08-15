Read full article on original website
KIMT
Clear Lake man takes plea deal over Mason City restaurant burglary
MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is struck over burglary at a Mason City restaurant. Daniel Harold Rish Jr., 30, of Clear Lake, pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree burglary and interference with official acts-bodily injury. He’s been sentenced to two years of probation and fined $430. Mason...
Iowa man arrested, charged for Grundy County house fire
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man has been arrested and charged with Arson for a Conrad house fire that occurred Tuesday night. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a house fire at 11:17 p.m. in the 100 block of Washington Street. When first responders arrived there was no one inside […]
KIMT
LSD means probation for Charles City man
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Getting caught with LSD results in probation for a Floyd County man. Samuel Ryan Kiewel, 20 of Charles City, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended substance abuse treatment. Kiewel pleaded guilty to prohibited acts-LSD, a class “B” felony in Iowa that could have come with a prison sentence up to 25 years.
kwayradio.com
Woman Led Police on Chase
A Waterloo motorcyclist was arrested after she fled from police and ran several red lights, according to KWWL. Police originally witnessed the motorcycle weaving in and out of traffic near the intersection of W. 4th St and Ansbororough Ave. The officer followed the motorcycle and witnessed the driver, identified as Kra-Saunda-La-Nia Lloyd, blow through multiple red lights. The chase came to a close in Cedar Falls after Lloyd appeared to suffer damage to her engine. Police found marijuana and a 9mm handgun on Lloyd. She has been charged with Eluding, Driving While License Suspended, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Weapons While in Possession of Controlled Substances. She was taken to the Black Hawk County Jail.
KIMT
Charles City man sentenced for meth and pills
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Getting caught with drugs results in jail time and a fine for a Floyd County man. Travis Charles Eggers, 42 of Charles City, has been sentenced to 30 days in jail, with credit for time served, and ordered to pay a $430 fine. Eggers will also be on probation for five years and must complete all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment.
KIMT
Charles City men to stand trial for theft of antique auto in Worth County
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Not guilty pleas are entered over the theft of an antique automobile. Danny Michael Dickhoff, 52 of Charles City, and Jeremy Thomas Scott, 44 of Charles City, are now both set to stand trial in Worth County on September 28 for second-degree theft. The two men...
KIMT
Cresco man pleads not guilty to truck theft, child endangerment
CRESCO, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered over a high-speed chase involving a stolen truck and a small child. Steven Robert Wildman, 34 of Cresco, is now scheduled to stand trial November 16 for first-degree theft, violating a custodial order, eluding, third-degree burglary, child endangerment, and OWI-1st offense.
KGLO News
Preliminary hearing set for Charles City man accused of vehicular homicide after crash that killed Mason City man in July
MASON CITY — The preliminary hearing date has been set for a Charles City man charged with vehicular homicide after a crash last month that killed a Mason City man. 58-year-old Timothy Hoy was arrested late last week after being charged with one count of vehicular homicide by OWI. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department alleges that Hoy was driving a vehicle late on the night of July 25th near the intersection of 265th and Yarrow Avenue near Nora Springs in Cerro Gordo County, when he crossed the centerline of the roadway, striking a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Stephen Miles.
KIMT
Used vegetable oil thefts in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - One Albert Lea business owner went to the police department last week for a pretty strange string of crimes taking place recently. Dweezle Bordeaux owns "American Oil" and has been noticing waste vegetable oil thefts occurring - and the substance is more valuable some may realize.
myalbertlea.com
Name released of victim in Albert Lea house fire
Albert Lea Fire Rescue has identified the victim of an Aug. 13 house fire as Garth D. Conklyn. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that his death was accidental, caused by soot and smoke inhalation. Albert Lea firefighters and police responded to a fire at Conklyn’s home at 1712 Eberhart St. at 2:15 a.m. Saturday.
KCRG.com
Officers respond to report of shots fired in Cedar Falls
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Police responded to a report of shots fired at the 2100 block of College street close to Hidden Valley Apartments in Cedar Falls Saturday night. At the scene, officers found damage and other clues indicating that shots had been fired. Officers don’t believe anyone has been injured,
KAAL-TV
Dodge County detainees to be housed in Olmsted County Adult Detention Center
(ABC 6 News) - The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners held a packed meeting Tuesday afternoon, where they approved a resolution allowing people arrested in Dodge County to be held in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. Dodge County doesn't have its own full-scale detention center. Detainees usually get sent...
KIMT
2 North Iowans killed in separate Wyoming motorcycle crashes
LUSK, Wyoming - A north Iowa man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Wyoming. According to the Wyoming DOT, Thomas Brown, 59, of Mason City, died in a crash Friday. Authorities said he was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on US Highway 85 when it exited the roadway and crashed into a barb-wire fence.
KIMT
New computers delivered for new Rudd Public Library
RUDD, Iowa – When the new public library opens in Rudd, it will have seven new computers thanks to the Lions Club. An EF1 tornado hit the small town in Floyd County on December 15, 2021, and the public library was among the structures destroyed. Plans are moving forward to rebuild it in a new location and the new computers for that new library have now been delivered.
visitmasoncityiowa.com
How to Experience River City in Des Moines this Summer
Located in the heart of North Central Iowa, Mason City boasts a rich musical heritage. A hometown boy who made it big, composer Meredith Willson gave Mason City the nickname “River City” in his Broadway musical The Music Man, which he wrote as a valentine to his hometown.
KCCI.com
Motorcyclist dies after Saturday crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist who was injured in a crash on Aug. 6 has died, according to the Des Moines Police Department. The crash occurred around 3:29 a.m. on Aug. 6 at the intersection of Laurel Street and Second Avenue. According to police, 26-year-old Bryton Tichy, of...
KIMT
Austin, Rochester to share in over $180,000 in state grants for weather projects
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is giving over $180,000 to weather-related projects in southeastern Minnesota. $78,000 will go to the Cedar River Watershed District to assess, evaluate, and develop water infrastructure projects to improve stormwater systems and best prepare them for heavy rain events. The projects will focus specifically on reducing risk to locations within Austin that include low-income residents and people of color.
KIMT
Woman to stand trial for semi collision in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial is set over a collision with a semi that seriously injured two people. Carey Lynn Agnitsch, 46 of Nashua, has pleaded not guilty to serious injury by vehicle. Investigators say Agnitsch was doing her job as a rural postal carrier on July 26,...
kscj.com
NEW IOWA STATE FAIR QUEEN CHOSEN
MARY ANN FOX OF MITCHELL COUNTY WAS CROWNED THE 2022 IOWA STATE FAIR QUEEN SATURDAY EVENING AT THE ANNE AND BILL RILEY STAGE. FOX, WHO IS 18, WAS CHOSEN OUT OF THE 102 CONTESTANTS WHO PARTICIPATED IN THIS YEAR’S COMPETITION. ALL HAD BEEN CROWNED QUEEN OF THEIR RESPECTIVE COUNTY...
KIMT
Parents and students hopeful about school year on first day back for Albert Lea Area Schools
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Wednesday was the first day of school for Albert Lea Area Schools and things are looking a bit different this year. Last school year was a combination of distance learning and in-person learning. Students had to wear a mask at all times in school buildings. This school year those restrictions have been lifted.
