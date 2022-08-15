‘Y’all should leave,’ owner tells homeless after setting fire to North Texas home: warrant

A homeowner set his living room on fire Saturday night, grabbed a few items and then told homeless people who had been living at the White Settlement house that, “y’all” should leave, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Within seconds, 36-year-old Aaron Hosak walked outside, stood and watched the fire for a few minutes, and then left the neighborhood, according to the warrant released by White Settlement police on Monday.

The suspected arsonist, who fled the scene of the house fire wearing just red boxer shorts, was arrested Sunday afternoon, White Settlement police said Monday.

Hosak was arrested near the house that burned in the 8100 block of Raymond Avenue.

Hosak faces a charge of arson in the case, police said.

A neighbor reported seeing Hosak start a fire in the living room near the front door on Saturday night, according to the warrant.

According to the people experiencing homelessness who had been staying in the residence, Hosak told them to get out and he then left the house, the warrant says. The residents later told authorities that they had been living in the home for the past few weeks.

A neighbor’s son tried to extinguish the fire using a bucket of water, according to the warrant.

Once firefighters arrived, the blaze was contained to the home, and it did not spread.

Fire investigators later determined that the fire started in the living room, and all accidental causes were ruled out, according to the warrant.

Authorities noted that there was no water or electric service to the home on Raymond Avenue.

No injuries were reported during the blaze, but the fire damaged the home.

White Settlement firefighters responded to the fire at about 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

The following fire departments responded to assist: Lake Worth, NAS JRB FW, Lockheed Martin, and Benbrook.

Initially, witnesses reported a man in his 30s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 150 pounds and wearing only red boxer shorts ran from the house after setting it on fire.

An arsonist set fire to this home Saturday night on Raymond Avenue in White Settlement, authorities said. Courtesy: White Settlement Fire Department

Anyone with information about the case should call 817-246-7070 or email White Settlement Interim Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Randy Rogers at rrogers@wstx.us.