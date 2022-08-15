ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Settlement, TX

‘Y’all should leave,’ owner tells homeless after setting fire to North Texas home: warrant

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

A homeowner set his living room on fire Saturday night, grabbed a few items and then told homeless people who had been living at the White Settlement house that, “y’all” should leave, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Within seconds, 36-year-old Aaron Hosak walked outside, stood and watched the fire for a few minutes, and then left the neighborhood, according to the warrant released by White Settlement police on Monday.

The suspected arsonist, who fled the scene of the house fire wearing just red boxer shorts, was arrested Sunday afternoon, White Settlement police said Monday.

Hosak was arrested near the house that burned in the 8100 block of Raymond Avenue.

Hosak faces a charge of arson in the case, police said.

A neighbor reported seeing Hosak start a fire in the living room near the front door on Saturday night, according to the warrant.

According to the people experiencing homelessness who had been staying in the residence, Hosak told them to get out and he then left the house, the warrant says. The residents later told authorities that they had been living in the home for the past few weeks.

A neighbor’s son tried to extinguish the fire using a bucket of water, according to the warrant.

Once firefighters arrived, the blaze was contained to the home, and it did not spread.

Fire investigators later determined that the fire started in the living room, and all accidental causes were ruled out, according to the warrant.

Authorities noted that there was no water or electric service to the home on Raymond Avenue.

No injuries were reported during the blaze, but the fire damaged the home.

White Settlement firefighters responded to the fire at about 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

The following fire departments responded to assist: Lake Worth, NAS JRB FW, Lockheed Martin, and Benbrook.

Initially, witnesses reported a man in his 30s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 150 pounds and wearing only red boxer shorts ran from the house after setting it on fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PjKAO_0hHlScNC00
An arsonist set fire to this home Saturday night on Raymond Avenue in White Settlement, authorities said. Courtesy: White Settlement Fire Department

Anyone with information about the case should call 817-246-7070 or email White Settlement Interim Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Randy Rogers at rrogers@wstx.us.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
White Settlement, TX
City
Benbrook, TX
City
Lake Worth, TX
dpdbeat.com

Dallas Police Investigate Death In Custody on Starr Street

On August 17, 2022, at 12:18 PM, the Dallas Police Auto Theft and Gang Unit responded to 221 Starr Street regarding an investigation into stolen vehicles. The preliminary investigation found two stolen vehicles being sold for parts in the backyard. Officers knocked on the door to contact the suspect, who then locked the door. Dallas SWAT was requested, responded to, and obtained a search warrant for the home. The home was evacuated, and police were told the suspect, Pablo Ramos, 53, was in the attic. After a few hours of trying to make contact with the suspect, asking him to come out of the attic and surrender with no response, SWAT deployed gas into the house. SWAT then cut a hole in the roof of the home and found the suspect inside, not responsive. Ramos was taken to a local hospital where he died.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Avoid This Area,' 4-Alarm Fire at Southlake Chemical Facility Now Under Control

After urging people to stay clear of the area at all costs, police say a large 4-alarm fire at a chemical mixing facility in Southlake is under control Wednesday afternoon. Police tweeted Wednesday afternoon that a large fire had broken out along the 4000 block of T.W. King Road at about 1:23 p.m., not far from the intersection of White Chapel and Bob Jones Road and along the eastern Trophy Club city limits.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Fatally Shot, Car Stolen From Dallas Car Wash

Dallas Police are asking for the public's help in finding the person who shot and killed a man before stealing his car from a car wash in the Redbird neighborhood. John Woodberry, 51, was at the Camp Wisdom Car Wash on the 7100 block of American Way on Aug. 11 when he was fatally shot.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Homelessness#North Texas#House Fire#Police
News Channel 25

'Armed and dangerous' murder suspect at-large: Dallas Police

DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for an at-large capital murder suspect and ask the public for assistance. Police said 23-year-old Infant Johnson allegedly shot and killed two victims during a disturbance in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road on June 26. Johnson is considered to be armed and dangerous.
DALLAS, TX
News Channel 25

Dallas man stabbed to death in broad daylight: Police

DALLAS — Dallas police reported a fatal stabbing occurred in broad daylight on August 7. Around 4:25 p.m. that day, police arrived at the 200 block of South Field Street and found an adult male stabbed in the chest, officials said. Authorities in their preliminary investigation discovered the stabbing...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police seek man who punched Family Dollar store worker

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police are searching for a man who they said punched a Family Dollar store worker in the face on Aug. 7. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the store in the 4900 block of Mansfield Highway.Police said the suspect entered the store with a woman. She allegedly stole some items as he was paying at the register. A store employee followed her to the parking lot, as did the suspect, who then assaulted to worker. The man and woman then fled on foot. According to police, they have stolen from the store before.Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call 817.392.4377. 
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
10K+
Followers
630
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy