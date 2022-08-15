Read full article on original website
"I just kept watching": Central Arizona Vaqueros pitcher reacts to being selected in MLB DraftJeremy BerenCoolidge, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Rock of Oracle: Sue and Jerry's Trading Post helps lead community revivalJeff KronenfeldOracle, AZ
Eastern Progress
Transition game going well for Arizona DL Paris Shand; QB Jayden de Laura absent from practice
Paris Shand is a full-time football player now, but the basketball player in him came out during practice Wednesday. Shand, a third-year defensive lineman for the Arizona Wildcats, got a hand on a pass from Jordan McCloud. Shand tipped the ball to himself and intercepted it. Bill Russell would have been proud.
Cardinals notebook: Rookie Trey McBride set to make debut vs. Ravens
GLENDALE — After getting a handful of days back on the practice field, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has seen enough from rookie tight end Trey McBride ahead of the team’s Sunday Night Football matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. As the head coach put it Wednesday, “He’s...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona softball adds NJCAA DII Pitcher of the Year Brianna Hardy
It’s been a while since Arizona softball welcomed a player from the junior college ranks. If you’re going to add one, though, the most decorated athlete in NJCAA history is a good choice. That’s who the Wildcats get with former Phoenix College pitcher Brianna Hardy whose commitment was announced on Aug. 17.
Tucson, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Coolidge High School football team will have a game with Sabino High School on August 18, 2022, 18:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
D-backs’ Corbin Carroll rises to No. 1 in prospect rankings for ESPN’s McDaniel
Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Corbin Carroll’s stature has grown as quickly as he produced following recovery from a shoulder injury, slingshotting him into the national discussion this season. Carroll spent 58 games slashing .313/.430/.643 in Double-A, and as the D-backs have tried to bring him along slowly, he’s done everything...
allsportstucson.com
Sugar Skulls fire head coach, general manager Dixie Wooten
The Tucson Sugar Skulls parted ways with head coach and general manager Dixie Wooten on Monday. “After a detailed evaluation, we decided it was in the best interest of our organization to move in another direction. We truly appreciate all of Dixie’s hard work these past two seasons both on and off the field in the Tucson community. We wish him and his family the best going forward,” said Tucson Sugar Skulls’ CEO Cathy Guy in a statement released on the team’s Twitter account. “We are committed to bringing a championship to Tucson and will take the necessary steps to do so. There will be a comprehensive search to find our next Head Coach as we look to achieve these organizational goals.”
12news.com
Remains of Korean War soldier will be buried in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. — The remains of a U.S. Army soldier from Douglas, Ariz. killed in the Korean War will soon be buried in Tucson, officials said. U.S. Army Pvt. Felix M. Yanez will be laid to rest on Sept. 2. According to the Army, Yanez was a member of...
More areas of the Valley shifting to a 'buyer’s market' for homes
Just a couple of months ago in May housing markets across the state were red hot. Inventories were down and prices were up double digits annually.
SignalsAZ
Black Bear Relocated by Game and Fish Tucson
A young black bear seen more than two dozen times since Wed, August 10th on Tucson’s northwest side was successfully captured by Arizona Game and Fish Tucson at 5:30 pm on Sat, Aug 13th. The female bear, age 1-2, was tranquilized and transported from near Ina Road and La...
KOLD-TV
San Xavier Mission School suspends operations with plans to reopen
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - San Xavier Mission School is closing its doors due to a lack of enrollment and staffing, the Diocese of Tucson announced Monday, Aug. 15. A statement from the diocese said they are working with parents to place the 45 students in another school, especially if they want to transfer to another Catholic school.
Finding inner beauty at Miraval Arizona
Sometimes I forget there’s still me under being a mom. The obvious disclaimer is of course I love being a mom more than anything, but I didn’t realize how much I still need a reminder and retreat to reconnect with my inner self.
City of Tucson to implement plan for sustainable water future
The City of Tucson is set to implement a master plan to help the city's water supply for the next 80 years.
KTAR.com
6 Arizona restaurants make OpenTable’s best date night spots
PHOENIX — For those in Arizona looking for a new place to go out for date night, OpenTable has you covered. Teaming up with the dating app Bumble, OpenTable came up with the best 100 spots for a date night, with six restaurants in the state making the list.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Beloved chains open in new locations
Tucson’s beloved fast-food chain eegees recently opened a new location in Sahuarita. Located at I-19 and South Nogales Highway, the restaurant is another rendition of eegees famous menu with fries, sandwiches and their icon namesake frozen drinks. During opening week, from July 28, to Aug. 4, the new location gave back to a local cause by rounding up their total at the register to donate to The Animal League of Green Valley. The organization provides medical care, adoption opportunities and training for homeless dogs and cats in Green Valley. This location is the southernmost location for eegees in Arizona. The brand started as a vending truck in 1971, selling frozen drinks to high school students. Now, the brand has amassed a total of 33 locations across Arizona. The August flavor of the month is Peach N’Berry with a brand new secret Kiwi flavor available while supplies last. The new location is at 18731 S. Nogales Highway in Sahuarita. The restaurant’s hours are 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Open Monday to Sunday. The drive-thru remains open until 10:00 p.m.
KOLD-TV
Inmate dies after fight at Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate held at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson is dead after, authorities say, he was involved in a fight earlier this month. According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, 52-year-old Curt Cooper died on Aug. 11 at Banner UMC. He was...
KOLD-TV
Man found dead near 36th, Campbell in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A body was found near East 36th Street and South Campbell Avenue in Tucson on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The Tucson Police Department confirmed an investigation is underway after a man was found dead. The TPD said it is too early to know if there...
San Xavier Mission School closing due to low enrollment
The San Xavier Mission School announced it will be closing due to a decrease in enrollment. Aside from low enrollment, they were experiencing a shortage of critical staff, such as a
KOLD-TV
Northwest Tucson area hit by storm
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Part of the Tucson area was hit by an intense thunderstorm late Wednesday, Aug. 17. A reporter near Cortaro Farms Road and Hartman lane saw flooded streets and heavy winds. Meteorologists at the National Weather Service’s office in Tucson predict that conditions will be...
Tucson housing market cooling but less affordable
New data shows the housing market in Tucson has significantly slowed with housing inventory up around 50%, according to the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo.
Monsoon storms cause damage to Tucson neighborhoods
During monsoon storms leaky ceilings, flooded homes and fallen trees are common—and the home repairs to fix them might take longer than expected.
