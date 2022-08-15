ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

Arizona softball adds NJCAA DII Pitcher of the Year Brianna Hardy

It’s been a while since Arizona softball welcomed a player from the junior college ranks. If you’re going to add one, though, the most decorated athlete in NJCAA history is a good choice. That’s who the Wildcats get with former Phoenix College pitcher Brianna Hardy whose commitment was announced on Aug. 17.
allsportstucson.com

Sugar Skulls fire head coach, general manager Dixie Wooten

The Tucson Sugar Skulls parted ways with head coach and general manager Dixie Wooten on Monday. “After a detailed evaluation, we decided it was in the best interest of our organization to move in another direction. We truly appreciate all of Dixie’s hard work these past two seasons both on and off the field in the Tucson community. We wish him and his family the best going forward,” said Tucson Sugar Skulls’ CEO Cathy Guy in a statement released on the team’s Twitter account. “We are committed to bringing a championship to Tucson and will take the necessary steps to do so. There will be a comprehensive search to find our next Head Coach as we look to achieve these organizational goals.”
12news.com

Remains of Korean War soldier will be buried in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — The remains of a U.S. Army soldier from Douglas, Ariz. killed in the Korean War will soon be buried in Tucson, officials said. U.S. Army Pvt. Felix M. Yanez will be laid to rest on Sept. 2. According to the Army, Yanez was a member of...
SignalsAZ

Black Bear Relocated by Game and Fish Tucson

A young black bear seen more than two dozen times since Wed, August 10th on Tucson’s northwest side was successfully captured by Arizona Game and Fish Tucson at 5:30 pm on Sat, Aug 13th. The female bear, age 1-2, was tranquilized and transported from near Ina Road and La...
KOLD-TV

San Xavier Mission School suspends operations with plans to reopen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - San Xavier Mission School is closing its doors due to a lack of enrollment and staffing, the Diocese of Tucson announced Monday, Aug. 15. A statement from the diocese said they are working with parents to place the 45 students in another school, especially if they want to transfer to another Catholic school.
Nadine Bubeck

Finding inner beauty at Miraval Arizona

Sometimes I forget there’s still me under being a mom. The obvious disclaimer is of course I love being a mom more than anything, but I didn’t realize how much I still need a reminder and retreat to reconnect with my inner self.
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Beloved chains open in new locations

Tucson’s beloved fast-food chain eegees recently opened a new location in Sahuarita. Located at I-19 and South Nogales Highway, the restaurant is another rendition of eegees famous menu with fries, sandwiches and their icon namesake frozen drinks. During opening week, from July 28, to Aug. 4, the new location gave back to a local cause by rounding up their total at the register to donate to The Animal League of Green Valley. The organization provides medical care, adoption opportunities and training for homeless dogs and cats in Green Valley. This location is the southernmost location for eegees in Arizona. The brand started as a vending truck in 1971, selling frozen drinks to high school students. Now, the brand has amassed a total of 33 locations across Arizona. The August flavor of the month is Peach N’Berry with a brand new secret Kiwi flavor available while supplies last. The new location is at 18731 S. Nogales Highway in Sahuarita. The restaurant’s hours are 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Open Monday to Sunday. The drive-thru remains open until 10:00 p.m.
KOLD-TV

Inmate dies after fight at Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate held at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson is dead after, authorities say, he was involved in a fight earlier this month. According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, 52-year-old Curt Cooper died on Aug. 11 at Banner UMC. He was...
KOLD-TV

Man found dead near 36th, Campbell in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A body was found near East 36th Street and South Campbell Avenue in Tucson on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The Tucson Police Department confirmed an investigation is underway after a man was found dead. The TPD said it is too early to know if there...
KOLD-TV

Northwest Tucson area hit by storm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Part of the Tucson area was hit by an intense thunderstorm late Wednesday, Aug. 17. A reporter near Cortaro Farms Road and Hartman lane saw flooded streets and heavy winds. Meteorologists at the National Weather Service’s office in Tucson predict that conditions will be...
