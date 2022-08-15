Read full article on original website
3 charged in shooting death of N.J. man found dumped off Pa. highway
A Trenton, N.J., man found shot to death on a highway in Bucks County, Pennsylvania in January 2020 drank cognac that night with friends at an Irish bar in Levittown, court documents say. Three in the group are charged in the killing of Joshua McRae, 31, and are one-time Bloods...
NJ cop was a would-be strangler who terrorized girlfriend, police say
LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A Trenton police officer was charged with child endangerment and strangling his girlfriend who he threatened to kill on several occasions. Township police filed the charges against officer Elijah Mitchell, 28, after becoming aware on Aug. 4 of incidents starting in March. Mitchell was charged under...
Police: Man cleaning gun shoots self, brother on Philadelphia porch
A man shot himself and his brother while cleaning a gun Wednesday night in Philadelphia, police say.
Police investigating dozens of burglaries, car thefts in Bucks County
Authorities in Bucks County say the thieves target unlocked vehicles between 1:30 and 4:30 a.m.
Man charged with manslaughter after knocking out N.J. car burglar
A Union City, New Jersey, man who knocked out a car burglar with one punch on a Jersey City street is facing a manslaughter charge after the buglar died from his injuries four days later, authorities said. Robert Stevens, 40, was initially charged with aggravated assault days after the Aug....
Dozens of burglaries and car thefts happening in eastern Pa.: police
When it comes to car thefts, proceed with caution!. According to 6ABC, authorities who are investigating dozens of burglaries and car thefts in Bucks County have reason to believe the criminals are operating in a wider area. The Warrington Township Police Department released surveillance video and pictures from early Wednesday...
Man Assaults 2 Victims In Lehigh Valley, Sending One To Hospital, Police Say
A man was charged for an assault on two victims that sent one of them to the hospital, authorities said. Michael A. Yonney, 53, is accused of shoving the victims and knocking one of them to the floor at a home on the 3800 block of Lower Saucon Road in Hellertown around 11:45 a.m. on Monday, August 15, Lower Saucon Township Police said.
buckscountyherald.com
Pina’s Pizza co-owner said killing was self-defense
Attorneys for the co-owner of Chalfont’s Pina’s Pizza told a judge Anna Maria Tolomello killed her longtime partner earlier this year in self-defense. During a preliminary hearing last week before District Judge Maggie Snow, Tolomello’s lawyers said she shot 65-year-old Giovanni Gallini in the head in self-defense. At the time of her arrest, Tolomello, 48, told Hilltown Township police she acted in self-defense and directed them to the “wrapped up” body.
Drunk South Jersey Woman Found With Heroin, Gun In Suburban Philly, Police Say
A New Jersey woman was arrested after police say they found her with drugs and a gun after stopping her for public intoxication in the Philadelphia suburbs. Officers on drug surveillance stopped Colleen L. Brooks, 32, of Mantua, in the 1400 block of Chester Pike in Sharon Hill when they noticed she appeared drunk on Tuesday, Aug. 16, they said.
Police: 5 shot near West Philadelphia rec center; 96 shots fired
Five people were injured after nearly 100 shots were fired Tuesday night outside of a West Philadelphia recreation center while children were inside practicing sports.
No arrests made in shooting at Pa.’s Musikfest, chief says
The 20-year-old man shot Saturday night at Musikfest, during what authorities called an isolated and targeted incident, is in stable condition, Bethlehem’s police chief said Tuesday night. Chief Michelle Kott during Tuesday night’s meeting of Bethlehem City Council offered a recap of her department’s responses during the 10-day festival,...
Rushdie attacker indicted, expected to appear in court
Mayville, N.Y. — A grand jury has indicted the man who stabbed Salman Rushdie as the acclaimed author prepared to give a talk in western New York, county prosecutors said Thursday. Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey, is scheduled to appear on the charges at an afternoon court...
33-year-old homicide case in Berks County has been solved: state police
Pennsylvania State Police announced Wednesday that a 33-year-old homicide case has been solved. Anna Kane was killed on Oct. 23, 1988. She was found strangled along the Ontelaunee Trail in Perry Township, Berks County, according to the Reading Eagle. The 26-year-old’s body was found in a wooded area and an...
Pa. police officer, Ironman athlete who beat cancer dies in bicycle crash: reports
A veteran police officer and cancer survivor who was training for an upcoming Ironman competition died in a bicycle crash on Saturday in Lancaster County, according to multiple media reports. According to LancasterOnline, state police said Brian Kozera, 44, of Blue Bell, Montgomery County, was riding his bicycle on Nolt...
N.J. corrections officer admits accepting bribe to smuggle phone
A Salem County corrections officer admitted Tuesday in Camden federal court to taking a bribe in exchange for agreeing to smuggle a phone into the jail for a federal detainee, officials said. Marcus Kidd, 36, of Elmer, pleaded guilty to attempted extortion under color of official right, according to New...
Man Caught With Ghost Gun, Heroin At Trenton Apartment Complex, Police Say
A 19-year-old man was caught with a ghost gun and heroin at a Trenton apartment complex, authorities said. Danquai Maldon was loitering with a group inside Roger Gardens apartments in Trenton on Tuesday, August 16, Trenton Police said. Officers patrolling the area saw Maldon repeatedly adjusting a large item in...
‘The victims are children’: Shooters spray 96 bullets near West Philly rec center, injuring five and worrying hundreds
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Nearly 100 casings were found near the Shepard Recreation Center in West Philadelphia after a mass shooting Tuesday night, instilling fear and uncertainty for a community that’s long treated the space as a safe haven. Philadelphia officials are vowing to track down the perpetrators and adding patrol officers to watch over places where children play.
Random License Plate Check Nabs Fugitive With Cocaine, Heroin On Route 22: Authorities
A 48-year-old driver subject to a random license plate check by Branchburg police turned out to be wanted to failing to show up in court and had cocaine, heroin and Xanax on him and in his car, authorities said. A township officer patrolling Route 22 scanned John W. Hartrum's plates,...
RELEASED: NJ Rapper, Associate Plead Guilty In Passaic Shooting, Freed Pending Sentencings
A former Jersey City rapper who beat a murder rap in 2014 walked out of jail after cutting a deal with prosecutors for his role in a shooting in Passaic two years ago. He could be headed back to the joint for another 18 months, however. Video captured a celebratory...
Backyard pool tragedy in NJ: Toddler drowns, 4-year-old in hospital
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A toddler drowned in a backyard pool Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. Police responded to the home on Maulus Court after a 2-year-old and 4-year-old who are related but not siblings were found in the pool, according to Glocester County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Tom Gilbert. The...
