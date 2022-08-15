ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Trenton, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Crime & Safety
Bucks County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Pina’s Pizza co-owner said killing was self-defense

Attorneys for the co-owner of Chalfont’s Pina’s Pizza told a judge Anna Maria Tolomello killed her longtime partner earlier this year in self-defense. During a preliminary hearing last week before District Judge Maggie Snow, Tolomello’s lawyers said she shot 65-year-old Giovanni Gallini in the head in self-defense. At the time of her arrest, Tolomello, 48, told Hilltown Township police she acted in self-defense and directed them to the “wrapped up” body.
CHALFONT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Acquaintance#Violent Crime#Nj#The Philadelphia Inquirer
PennLive.com

No arrests made in shooting at Pa.’s Musikfest, chief says

The 20-year-old man shot Saturday night at Musikfest, during what authorities called an isolated and targeted incident, is in stable condition, Bethlehem’s police chief said Tuesday night. Chief Michelle Kott during Tuesday night’s meeting of Bethlehem City Council offered a recap of her department’s responses during the 10-day festival,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
PennLive.com

Rushdie attacker indicted, expected to appear in court

Mayville, N.Y. — A grand jury has indicted the man who stabbed Salman Rushdie as the acclaimed author prepared to give a talk in western New York, county prosecutors said Thursday. Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey, is scheduled to appear on the charges at an afternoon court...
FAIRVIEW, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHYY

‘The victims are children’: Shooters spray 96 bullets near West Philly rec center, injuring five and worrying hundreds

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Nearly 100 casings were found near the Shepard Recreation Center in West Philadelphia after a mass shooting Tuesday night, instilling fear and uncertainty for a community that’s long treated the space as a safe haven. Philadelphia officials are vowing to track down the perpetrators and adding patrol officers to watch over places where children play.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
175K+
Followers
72K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy