ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28RJCS_0hHlSUGG00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested after 11 businesses including two schools were burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs.

Sunday, police received a call about several Colorado Springs businesses being burglarized, just before 10:30 p.m.

Monday, police responded to the 1400 block of N. Union Blvd. for a burglary alarm, just after 1:30 a.m.

At the scene, police say they could hear the sound of a burglar alarm in the North.

As police checked the area, they found out multiple businesses had been burglarized and some vandalized.

During the investigation, police say a person who matched the suspect's description was located in the 1800 block of N. Union Blvd.

Lila Gruss was arrested and taken into custody for allegedly burglarizing and vandalizing multiple businesses overnight, police say.

According to police, many businesses including two schools received thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Police say they are working to contact all businesses involved in the incident.

The post 11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

2nd bank robbery in 3 days reported in northwest Colorado Springs

DENVER (KKTV) - For the second time in three days, a crook robbed a bank in broad daylight in northwest Colorado Springs. Like the crime reported Monday, the bank hit Wednesday is located along Garden of the Gods Road. Police have not released the name of the bank, just that it was located in the 1300 block. Monday’s robbery happened at the U.S. Bank just down the street in the 1100 block.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Woman arrested after allegedly vandalizing 2 schools in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say Lila Gruss is facing charges after reportedly vandalizing and burglarizing multiple locations across Colorado Springs. Officers say there were 11 locations identified as being involved, including two schools. CSPD confirmed two of the locations vandalized were the Galileo School of Math...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Fentanyl roundtable discussion highlights danger of drugs for young people

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A roundtable hosted by Congressman Doug Lamborn Wednesday in Colorado Springs, brought together community leaders to discuss the dangers fentanyl presents to youth and answer the public's questions. As students return to school, the topic of drug use and deadly drug use rises for many parents. Wednesday, the roundtable gathered The post Colorado Springs Fentanyl roundtable discussion highlights danger of drugs for young people appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo man handcuffs theft suspect to his truck, waits for police to arrive in ‘citizens arrest’

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — When officers responded to a call for service on Aug. 15, they were met with a man handcuffed to a truck and another man saying he just performed a "citizens arrest." The suspect, Nicholas Quintana, was suspected of stealing tools from a local Home Depot. The arresting citizen, Luke Wodiuk, told The post Pueblo man handcuffs theft suspect to his truck, waits for police to arrive in ‘citizens arrest’ appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#N Union Blvd
KXRM

Missing Pueblo West man found dead

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo West man who had been missing since August 8 has been found dead. 63-year-old David Edwards was reported missing by his family. According to Tweets from the the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, he was last seen at 11 a.m. on August 8 when he left his Pueblo West home to […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Local competitive athlete critically injured in a hit-and-run cycling accident

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Neal Oseland was hit while cycling Saturday in Fountain. The car that hit him fled the scene and left Oseland to be discovered by other cyclists, lying injured on the pavement before being airlifted to Memorial Hospital. Doctors there diagnosed Oseland with a broken scapula, five broken ribs, a bruised lung, The post Local competitive athlete critically injured in a hit-and-run cycling accident appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KKTV

Major power outage impacts more than 1,000 customers in the Briargate area of Colorado Springs, power restored before 2

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities was reporting a power outage impacting more than 1,000 customers on Wednesday. The outage was first reported at about 12:40 p.m. for an area north and south of Briargate Parkway between I-25 and Powers Boulevard. The utility company announced power was restored before 2 p.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

Married couple from Utah killed in crash south of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The two people killed in a crash on Saturday have been identified as a married couple from Utah. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, approximately 7 miles south of Pueblo. A 2006 Ford Motorhome travelling southbound in I-25 traveled off […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Academy District 20 still looking to hire bus drivers, transportation support staff

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the school year kicks off, the bus driver shortage continues to be an issue for districts across the U.S., and even here in southern Colorado. Academy District 20 in Colorado Springs is now offering an incentive program to help with shortages in its own transportation department. Beginning this school The post Academy District 20 still looking to hire bus drivers, transportation support staff appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Reward offered for archer who shot moose, left it to die

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KXRM)— Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest or citation of an archer who shot a bull moose and left the animal to die in the fall of 2021. Warning: some images and descriptions are disturbing. According to CPW, a call came in to […]
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

62-year-old arrested for murder in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has arrested a suspect in a homicide case out of Fountain. According to EPSO, officers with the Fountain Police Department were dispatched to the 9000 block of Squirrel Creek Road on a reported overdose. When officers arrived, they found an adult woman dead. […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Pueblo West schools were placed under lockdown for several hours

UPDATE: The school district says the investigation is completed and that the lockdowns have been lifted. The district said all school activities will continue as scheduled. No details as to the cause of the lockdown have been released at this time. PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Pueblo County School District 70 says they have several schools […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy