11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested after 11 businesses including two schools were burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs.

Sunday, police received a call about several Colorado Springs businesses being burglarized, just before 10:30 p.m.

Monday, police responded to the 1400 block of N. Union Blvd. for a burglary alarm, just after 1:30 a.m.

At the scene, police say they could hear the sound of a burglar alarm in the North.

As police checked the area, they found out multiple businesses had been burglarized and some vandalized.

During the investigation, police say a person who matched the suspect's description was located in the 1800 block of N. Union Blvd.

Lila Gruss was arrested and taken into custody for allegedly burglarizing and vandalizing multiple businesses overnight, police say.

According to police, many businesses including two schools received thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Police say they are working to contact all businesses involved in the incident.

