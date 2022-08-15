Read full article on original website
LIST: Thrift stores across the Tennessee Valley
Thrifting isn't just a way to save money – it's now a full-blown hobby for some shoppers.
WDEF
Rezoning Request for North Hickory Valley Property Denied
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — After forming a petition of more than a thousand signatures against the rezoning of property off of Highway 58 and North Hickory Valley road, opponents of the development had an opportunity to celebrate when the Hamilton County Commission unanimously voted no on the rezoning request. “Really,...
WDEF
North Hickory Creek Development Raises Questions about Gas Pipeline, Traffic
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — On Wednesday, the Hamilton County Commission will vote on a rezoning request that will clear the way for several hundred new apartments being built off of Highway 58 and North Hickory Valley Road. But the request has garnered enormous resistance from residents in the area, over...
chattanoogapulse.com
159th Anniversary Commemoration Of The Battle Of Chickamauga Coming Soon
From Saturday, September 17 through Tuesday, September 20, visitors are invited to join Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park staff and volunteers as we commemorate the 159th Anniversary of the Battle of Chickamauga through a series of tours (including a bicycle tour), hikes, and living history demonstrations. There will also...
Tennessee Tribune
Two Tennessee McDonald’s Shift Managers Win Brand New Vehicles
TN Tribune–Local McDonald’s owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley Operator’s Association (GTVOA), including Middle Tennessee, held drawings and selected two lucky winners among their Shift Managers for brand-new 2022 Hyundai Accent vehicles. The contest is the culmination of the local McDonald’s Speedee Drive-Thru Summer incentive – where...
WDEF
La Paz updates efforts on dealing with bus migrants
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The organization La Paz is thanking Chattanoogans for helping them help migrants who have been getting off buses in our area that are headed for the northeast. People have donated supplies to help them on their journey. They point out that these are people who are...
chattanoogapulse.com
International Cast Brings Nutcracker! Magic Of Christmas Ballet To Chattanooga
On this 30th Anniversary tour, an all-star, award winning ensemble from Ukraine, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Turkey, and more bring NUTCRACKER! Magic of Christmas Ballet back to Chattanooga, Nov. 21, at Memorial Auditorium at 7 p.m. Talmi Entertainment Producer Dan Talmi said the classic Christmas ballet with its cast of international...
WTVC
Chattanooga's infrastructure has the White House's attention
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Wilcox Boulevard Bridge is a staple of Chattanooga's infrastructure. But, with over 70 years' time, its qualities are deteriorating. Now, this big piece of Chattanooga’s infrastructure has caught the eye of the White House administration. "Chattanooga put a lot of thought into this proposal,...
wufe967.com
Tennessee McDonald’s employee calls police after migrants begin panhandling during stop on way to East Coast
A Tennessee McDonald’s employee said she called police after a bus of migrants headed to the East Coast from Texas pulled into a Chattanooga neighborhood for a pit stop and some migrants began panhandling. “I had to get the police to remove them from the premises, which they turn...
mymix1041.com
Local News for Wednesday, August 17th
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a crash in Bradley County over the weekend. It happened on Saturday around 6:35pm in the 6700 block of Georgetown Road. The THP...
Claiborne Progress
Tennessee has a weighty problem
Most counties in Tennessee have a weight problem, including Claiborne. According to a recent study, 92 of 95 Tennessee counties have become fatter over 10 years. Bradley County residents have gained the most weight (11% more obese). Carter County has lost the most weight (1%). Claiborne County was among the...
TWRA: Body of Georgia man recovered in lower eastern Tennessee after unoccupied boat found
POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the body of a 57-year-old man was found in a Polk County lake Monday evening after they received a call about an unoccupied boat going in circles near a boat ramp. Boaters were able to board the boat and...
WDEF
Mayor Tim Kelly, city respond to immigrant buses
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga City Council heard public comments tonight on the numerous buses that were recently carrying asylum-seeking migrants from Texas to America’s northeast. Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, as well as both city staff and city council members, actually commended the community’s response to the sudden...
Georgia man dies in Polk County boating incident
The body of a 57-year-old Georgia man was recovered from 36 feet of water on Parksville Lake in Polk County on Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
mymix1041.com
Local News for Tuesday, August 16th
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. The Bradley County Commission met on Monday covering several items of business. During the meeting, Tennova CEO JT Barnhart was introduced and discussed meetings and conversations around the issues with hospital waits and staffing. Discussion about the ambulance wait times will continue gong forward. He also noted that there have been some leadership changes over recent months, and that the hospital will be working with local EMS to make adjustments. Discussion took place in regards to allowing first responders to wear uniform shorts. This is supposed to help more safely regulate body temperature, especially when first responders are working in extreme temperatures. Ultimately, no action was taken and it was sent back to those in charge of Fire and Rescue to decide.
Georgia officers catch bus driver dropping migrants at rural truck stop: 'It's just not humane'
A Georgia sheriff intervened when a bus driver attempted to leave migrants at a rural truck stop in his county, instead of taking the passengers to their original destination of Washington D.C. Dade County Sgt. Chad Payne joined "Fox & Friends" to share the details of how officers rerouted the...
utc.edu
Loading up, loading in: Students arrive on Move In Day
Junior. Early College High School in Nashville, Tennessee. Majoring in pre-professional biology. Most important item: “My plants —a money tree, a Swiss cheese plant, a Chinese money plant, a succulent, a tasso and I don’t know what the last one is.”. Kendall Heath, right. Freshman. McMinn County...
WDEF
Police report a pedestrian was hit by an ambulance Monday night
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police report that a pedestrian was hit by an ambulance earlier this week. It happened Monday night around 10:30 on Lee Highway above Standifer Gap Road. When police arrived, they found a 28 year old man on the shoulder of the road. They had to...
wutc.org
Meet The Speakers For This Year’s TEDxChattanooga
This fall, TEDxChattanooga returns with a new roster of speakers and a few changes. This year’s talks by community speakers - independently organized under the TED program’s global initiative of “ideas worth spreading” - will be held on Wednesday, November 16th at Common House in downtown Chattanooga.
wcyb.com
Marion building in ruins following car crash
MARION, V.a. (WCYB) — A well-known building was destroyed following a car crash Monday in Marion, Virgnia. From being used as an old storage for soda, to a beloved restaurant, Ken Heath with the town of Marion says it used to be Happy's Pizza. Just so many great memories...
