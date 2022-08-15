Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. The Bradley County Commission met on Monday covering several items of business. During the meeting, Tennova CEO JT Barnhart was introduced and discussed meetings and conversations around the issues with hospital waits and staffing. Discussion about the ambulance wait times will continue gong forward. He also noted that there have been some leadership changes over recent months, and that the hospital will be working with local EMS to make adjustments. Discussion took place in regards to allowing first responders to wear uniform shorts. This is supposed to help more safely regulate body temperature, especially when first responders are working in extreme temperatures. Ultimately, no action was taken and it was sent back to those in charge of Fire and Rescue to decide.

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO