Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

Rezoning Request for North Hickory Valley Property Denied

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — After forming a petition of more than a thousand signatures against the rezoning of property off of Highway 58 and North Hickory Valley road, opponents of the development had an opportunity to celebrate when the Hamilton County Commission unanimously voted no on the rezoning request. “Really,...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

159th Anniversary Commemoration Of The Battle Of Chickamauga Coming Soon

From Saturday, September 17 through Tuesday, September 20, visitors are invited to join Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park staff and volunteers as we commemorate the 159th Anniversary of the Battle of Chickamauga through a series of tours (including a bicycle tour), hikes, and living history demonstrations. There will also...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Two Tennessee McDonald’s Shift Managers Win Brand New Vehicles

TN Tribune–Local McDonald’s owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley Operator’s Association (GTVOA), including Middle Tennessee, held drawings and selected two lucky winners among their Shift Managers for brand-new 2022 Hyundai Accent vehicles. The contest is the culmination of the local McDonald’s Speedee Drive-Thru Summer incentive – where...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

La Paz updates efforts on dealing with bus migrants

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The organization La Paz is thanking Chattanoogans for helping them help migrants who have been getting off buses in our area that are headed for the northeast. People have donated supplies to help them on their journey. They point out that these are people who are...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

International Cast Brings Nutcracker! Magic Of Christmas Ballet To Chattanooga

On this 30th Anniversary tour, an all-star, award winning ensemble from Ukraine, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Turkey, and more bring NUTCRACKER! Magic of Christmas Ballet back to Chattanooga, Nov. 21, at Memorial Auditorium at 7 p.m. Talmi Entertainment Producer Dan Talmi said the classic Christmas ballet with its cast of international...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga's infrastructure has the White House's attention

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Wilcox Boulevard Bridge is a staple of Chattanooga's infrastructure. But, with over 70 years' time, its qualities are deteriorating. Now, this big piece of Chattanooga’s infrastructure has caught the eye of the White House administration. "Chattanooga put a lot of thought into this proposal,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Local News for Wednesday, August 17th

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a crash in Bradley County over the weekend. It happened on Saturday around 6:35pm in the 6700 block of Georgetown Road. The THP...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
Claiborne Progress

Tennessee has a weighty problem

Most counties in Tennessee have a weight problem, including Claiborne. According to a recent study, 92 of 95 Tennessee counties have become fatter over 10 years. Bradley County residents have gained the most weight (11% more obese). Carter County has lost the most weight (1%). Claiborne County was among the...
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Mayor Tim Kelly, city respond to immigrant buses

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga City Council heard public comments tonight on the numerous buses that were recently carrying asylum-seeking migrants from Texas to America’s northeast. Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, as well as both city staff and city council members, actually commended the community’s response to the sudden...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Local News for Tuesday, August 16th

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. The Bradley County Commission met on Monday covering several items of business. During the meeting, Tennova CEO JT Barnhart was introduced and discussed meetings and conversations around the issues with hospital waits and staffing. Discussion about the ambulance wait times will continue gong forward. He also noted that there have been some leadership changes over recent months, and that the hospital will be working with local EMS to make adjustments. Discussion took place in regards to allowing first responders to wear uniform shorts. This is supposed to help more safely regulate body temperature, especially when first responders are working in extreme temperatures. Ultimately, no action was taken and it was sent back to those in charge of Fire and Rescue to decide.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
utc.edu

Loading up, loading in: Students arrive on Move In Day

Junior. Early College High School in Nashville, Tennessee. Majoring in pre-professional biology. Most important item: “My plants —a money tree, a Swiss cheese plant, a Chinese money plant, a succulent, a tasso and I don’t know what the last one is.”. Kendall Heath, right. Freshman. McMinn County...
wutc.org

Meet The Speakers For This Year’s TEDxChattanooga

This fall, TEDxChattanooga returns with a new roster of speakers and a few changes. This year’s talks by community speakers - independently organized under the TED program’s global initiative of “ideas worth spreading” - will be held on Wednesday, November 16th at Common House in downtown Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wcyb.com

Marion building in ruins following car crash

MARION, V.a. (WCYB) — A well-known building was destroyed following a car crash Monday in Marion, Virgnia. From being used as an old storage for soda, to a beloved restaurant, Ken Heath with the town of Marion says it used to be Happy's Pizza. Just so many great memories...
MARION COUNTY, TN

