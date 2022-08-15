ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

StyleCaster

This Fast-Acting Serum Leaves ‘Clear and Ageless’ Skin in Its Wake—& It Rarely Goes on Sale

I’ve got good news and bad news: The end of summer is imminent, but so are the consequential sales. As our favorite season comes to a close, plenty of beauty and fashion brands are dropping major discounts to stock our fall wardrobes and refresh our post-summer skincare stashes. But for some, such as Dermelect’s sitewide flash sale, you better act fast—it only runs for two days, which means time is already running out to grab its best-selling product (and any others) for less with code YOU30. The Self-Esteem Beauty Sleep Serum is by far the brand’s most popular item, and for...
SKIN CARE
In Style

Gel Nails vs. Shellac Nails: Which Long-Lasting Manicure Is Better?

The promise of a shiny, chip-free manicure for up to two weeks is exactly why the gel manicure remains one of the most popular choices at nail salons. The long-lasting polish holds up against things such as washing dishes, not to mention it doesn't require any drying time at the salon.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

These Skincare Products Are the Next Best Thing To Injectables, According To a Professional

While a comprehensive skincare routine is undoubtedly key when it comes to the pursuit of attaining perfect skin, it should go without saying that there is truly no topical skincare product that works just like Botox, or that even comes close to rivaling the results of injectables like filler and neurotoxins (aka Botox). With that being said, if you are going to commit to spending a few extra minutes in front of the mirror each morning and night (not to mention a pretty penny on product) knowing the best active ingredients and formulations that will give you the most bang...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Brands#Curly Hair#Hair Products#Hair Conditioner#Biosilk#Iron Guard#Hot Off The Press
SheKnows

Shoppers Say They ‘Don’t See Wrinkles’ Anymore Thanks to This Retinol Body Cream That’s On Sale Now

Is it just us, or does it seem like we’re always on the hunt for the latest and greatest skincare finds to keep us looking young? If you’re also searching for a new product to keep your skin looking youthful, you need to add a retinol-based moisturizer to your lineup. Too often, we only focus on taking care of our face and show the rest of our skin some TLC when an issue arises. That’s why Amazon shoppers found this retinol body cream that makes firming skin and treating lines and wrinkles on your body a breeze. And, it’s on sale...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Finally, A Retinol Serum That Gives Me Visible Results Without Irritation.

To achieve a clear, even, youthful complexion, retinol is the ingredient to have in your skincare routine. Considered the gold standard in anti-aging, it targets collagen and elastin to help firm skin. It also helps boost skin cell turnover, which like a lot of things, slows down with age. This helps minimize the appearance of wrinkles, and visibly improve texture and radiance. The key to getting all these results with retinol, however, is using it consistently. And that is something that has proved to be difficult for me.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Dermatologists Agree: This Is The One Skincare Product Women Over 40 Should Get Rid Of Immediately

As we age, our skin retains less moisture, so the usage of drying skincare products often lead to peeling, itchy skin and a less-than-radiant complexion. With that said, we reached out to dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about one ingredient often found in common cleansers, moisturizers and other products that anyone with naturally dry skin over 40 might want to rethink or replace. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at My Psoriasis Team and Dr. Cheryl Rosen, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life.
SKIN CARE
OK! Magazine

5-Minute Style & Hair Care Essentials For All Your Busy Beauty Queen Needs — Shop Now

It's been a Busy Girl Summer for sure. That being said, having a lot on your plate leaves little-to-no time for your own personal care. With the summer humidity and dryness from swimming in oceans and pools all season long, your hair may be left as one big helpless mess. When heading home after a long day of work, school or any other errands or activities you may have, it can seem nearly impossible to fit in all the wellness 'to-do's' we are instructed to perform. THE DAILY CHECKOUT: THE MOROCCANOIL HAIR MASK OUR DEPUTY EDITOR SWEARS BY — SHOP...
HAIR CARE
In Style

I Regularly Spent $150+ on Manicures Until I Found This $120 Kit That Gives Me Salon-Level Nails Anytime

I knew the day would eventually come when I would finally have to commit to doing my own nails for the foreseeable future. I've spent a decade paying a minimum of $120 (usually closer to $150) for gel nail art manicures with different artists and salons across New York City. But it's becoming increasingly difficult to find an appointment; many of my usual places are booked up a month or two in advance. Nail service costs also seem to be rising and I'm also not about to spend almost $200 every month to get my nails done, especially in this economy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Digital Trends

A new take on children’s footwear, from the brand parents are talking about

This content was produced in partnership with Ozznek. With infants and newborns, shoes aren’t functional — after all, they’re not walking anywhere and won’t be for a while. Yet still, you tend to spend more than you might expect on little feet. That continues to be true until they’re toddler-age and beyond. You might spend anywhere from $45 up to $150 for a pair of good shoes, and before you know it, your child will have grown out of them. It’s a real problem, but Ozznek intends to make that an issue of the past.
APPAREL
SheKnows

Victoria Beckham’s Favorite Serum For Glowing Skin Refines Pores, Reduces Lines & Primes Skin

Maintaining a healthy, glowing complexion can be quite a chore if you don’t have a skincare routine in place that you love. Most times, keeping your complexion healthy requires a ton of time and expensive products, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Instead of relying on multiple products for firm, radiant, and smooth skin, make sure you have these Victoria Beckham-approved serum in your cabinet. The former Spice Girl, turns to them to keep her skin bouncy and youthful. And for a limited time, the Glow Drops are 15 percent off with the exclusive code HOWL15. Dr. Barbara Sturm’s...
SKIN CARE

