Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati CityBeat

Rosie's Cocktails & Pies to Close Temporarily for Re-Concept

Downtown Rosie's Cocktails & Pies is set to close temporarily for a ‘re-concept.’. According to owner Crown Restaurant Group (CRG), Rosie's, which first opened in the spring of 2021, is closing its indoor dining on Aug. 24 and is set to reopen in early September as Rosie’s Italian.
Cincinnati CityBeat

Barleycorn’s Brewhouse Opens in Wilder this Week

Northern Kentucky chain Barleycorn’s has recently opened its first brewhouse. Barleycorn’s Brewhouse officially opened on Aug. 15, per a Facebook post, in Wilder, Kentucky. The spot, which was previously a fire station, is described as a “new twist on a classic, hometown brand.”. The brewhouse focuses on...
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati Filmmaker's Comedy 'Movers Ultimate' Hits Streaming Services This Week

Local filmmaker Ben Rood’s newest movie Movers Ultimate is available to view on Vudu, iTunes, Amazon and Google Play starting Aug. 19. The movie was filmed in 2020 in Cincinnati and tells the tale of a moving company’s weird day at work as they load up several trucks from an affluent McMansion and unload at their client’s significantly smaller new home, all while the moving crew would much rather get blackout drunk. Property destruction and misadventure ensues.
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati Rollergirls Return to the Rink After More Than Two Years

It's been more than two and a half years since Cincinnatians have seen some hard-hitting roller derby action, but the wait is finally over: The Cincinnati Rollergirls (CRG) are ready to return to the rink. After taking a pandemic-related hiatus, the CRG have announced two fall games — one at...
Cincinnati CityBeat

34th Annual Black Family Reunion Includes Job Fair, Live Music, Cultural Festival and More This Weekend

Live entertainment, keynote speakers, health services and more take place this weekend as part of Cincinnati’s annual Black Family Reunion event. Now in its 34th year, the widely attended event will be held Aug. 18-21. Events will take place throughout the city from Sawyer Point Park to Fountain Square to Avondale. All events are free and open to the public. The four-day event is presented by UC Health.
