Cincinnati CityBeat
Rosie's Cocktails & Pies to Close Temporarily for Re-Concept
Downtown Rosie's Cocktails & Pies is set to close temporarily for a ‘re-concept.’. According to owner Crown Restaurant Group (CRG), Rosie's, which first opened in the spring of 2021, is closing its indoor dining on Aug. 24 and is set to reopen in early September as Rosie’s Italian.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati's Red Light Jazz Room Music Series Features Innovative Performances of Gospel, Jazz and R&B
Let the record show that when Lex Nycole gets an idea, she cannot be stopped. The freelance curator has been dreaming up event projects for years. And even as she takes on jobs curating and producing for various arts organizations around the city, she’s manifesting her vision. Recently that...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Barleycorn’s Brewhouse Opens in Wilder this Week
Northern Kentucky chain Barleycorn’s has recently opened its first brewhouse. Barleycorn’s Brewhouse officially opened on Aug. 15, per a Facebook post, in Wilder, Kentucky. The spot, which was previously a fire station, is described as a “new twist on a classic, hometown brand.”. The brewhouse focuses on...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati Filmmaker's Comedy 'Movers Ultimate' Hits Streaming Services This Week
Local filmmaker Ben Rood’s newest movie Movers Ultimate is available to view on Vudu, iTunes, Amazon and Google Play starting Aug. 19. The movie was filmed in 2020 in Cincinnati and tells the tale of a moving company’s weird day at work as they load up several trucks from an affluent McMansion and unload at their client’s significantly smaller new home, all while the moving crew would much rather get blackout drunk. Property destruction and misadventure ensues.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati Rollergirls Return to the Rink After More Than Two Years
It's been more than two and a half years since Cincinnatians have seen some hard-hitting roller derby action, but the wait is finally over: The Cincinnati Rollergirls (CRG) are ready to return to the rink. After taking a pandemic-related hiatus, the CRG have announced two fall games — one at...
Cincinnati CityBeat
34th Annual Black Family Reunion Includes Job Fair, Live Music, Cultural Festival and More This Weekend
Live entertainment, keynote speakers, health services and more take place this weekend as part of Cincinnati’s annual Black Family Reunion event. Now in its 34th year, the widely attended event will be held Aug. 18-21. Events will take place throughout the city from Sawyer Point Park to Fountain Square to Avondale. All events are free and open to the public. The four-day event is presented by UC Health.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati Animal CARE Expands with New Pet Adoption Center Near Pleasant Ridge
Cincinnati Animal CARE now has more room to get its pets from the shelter and into happy forever homes. The Hamilton County shelter and animal welfare agency announced it is opening a Pet Adoption Center at 3262 Highland Ave. in Columbia Township (close to the Lowe's near Pleasant Ridge). Animals...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Masking Not Required for Cincinnati Public Schools, Despite Administration’s Own Safety Plan
Cincinnati Public School students and their families are gearing up for a new school year starting Aug. 18, but packing a mask won’t be a requirement for CPS parents, despite the administration’s own COVID-19 safety plan amid high coronavirus case numbers. Hamilton County experiencing high COVID levels. Hamilton...
