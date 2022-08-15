Local filmmaker Ben Rood’s newest movie Movers Ultimate is available to view on Vudu, iTunes, Amazon and Google Play starting Aug. 19. The movie was filmed in 2020 in Cincinnati and tells the tale of a moving company’s weird day at work as they load up several trucks from an affluent McMansion and unload at their client’s significantly smaller new home, all while the moving crew would much rather get blackout drunk. Property destruction and misadventure ensues.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO