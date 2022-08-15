Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
52-year-old man killed in crash on Airline Highway in St. Charles Parish: State Police
A Sorrento man was killed after he crashed into a utility pole on Airline Highway in St. Charles Parish Wednesday afternoon, according to State Police. Authorities identified him as James Kennedy, 52. Kennedy was driving north on Airline near Evangeline Road in a 2019 Hyundai Elantra when authorities say he...
One person dead, multiple detained after shooting in Little Woods, police say
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a Wednesday afternoon homicide that left one man dead in the Little Woods area of New Orleans East, according to a media release. NOPD responded to a call of a shooting in the 7700 block of Haney drive at...
NOLA.com
Man killed in Little Woods shooting, New Orleans police say
A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in the Little Woods area, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers were called to the 7700 block of Haney Drive at 5:05 p.m., and found the wounded man on the side of Curran Road. Emergency Medical Services took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
School bus involved in four-vehicle car crash on I-10 Monday morning: Kenner PD
Interstate 10 westbound has one lane closed as of 9:14 a.m.
One dead in New Orleans East shooting near OMV
Police began investigating a shooting that left one person dead in New Orleans East early Wednesday evening.
WWL-TV
Man in carjacked vehicle killed running from police on I-10
NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed running across I-10 late Monday, according to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. The man was running from police in a short police chase that started when officers spotted an SUV that was stolen in a carjacking two weeks ago, NOPD said. "It's just...
lpso.net
Seat Belt and DWI Checkpoints Planned for August 19, 2022
Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will conduct a seat belt checkpoint and a DWI checkpoint on Friday, August 19, 2022, in Lafourche Parish. These checkpoints are designed to help raise awareness for these types of violations and make the highways of the parish safer for all motorists.
Man shot on Downman Road Wednesday morning: NOPD
The northbound lanes of Downman Road are closed at Reel Street as part of the ongoing investigation.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish firefighters respond to fire at St. Martin Episcopal School in Metairie
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish firefighters responded to a fire at a school Wednesday night in Metairie. According to fire officials, They received a call just after 10 p.m. about a fire at St. Martin Episcopal School on Green Acres Road. According to St. Martin's Episcopal School, the...
WDSU
New Orleans mother demands answers after son hurt in school bus fight
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans mother is demanding answers after her son was hurt in a school bus fight. "My youngest son came in and he gave me a hug and started crying and I said, 'what's wrong?' He said they beat Chris up on the school bus," Keishone Sterling said.
NOPD: Suspect wanted after robbing two in St. Roch
According to the NOPD, at about 1:30 on that Sunday, the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and robbed two people in the 100 block of Pauger Street
houmatimes.com
TPSO asks for help to identify utility trailer thief
Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in solving a theft investigation that occurred in the 4300 block of La Hwy 24, in Bourg, La. Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a utility trailer being stolen from a lot, near Bienville Blvd. Deputies identified the trailer as being black in color and displayed a Louisiana license plate of L468273. Through investigation, Detectives were able to obtain video surveillance footage of the theft, and learned the theft occurred on June 28, 2022, shortly after 8:00pm. Surveillance photos were secured of the vehicle responsible for theft of the trailer.
WDSU
Slidell police officers are investigating a serious vehicle crash
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police Officers are investigating a serious vehicle crash on Front Street near the intersection Bouscaren and Carey streets. All lanes were closed but now open. The condition of those involved in the accident has not been released.
NOLA.com
Man running from New Orleans police fatally struck on I-10, authorities say
A man in a stolen SUV being chased by New Orleans police abandoned the vehicle and tried to run across Interstate 10, only to be struck and killed by another vehicle, authorities said Tuesday. The Police Department did not release his name or age, nor did the agency say whether...
Police capture Louisiana fugitive seen driving same truck allegedly used in burglaries
ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Albany Police Department arrested Jonathan Dale Pierson, 36, of Walker, on Friday, August 12. “A warrant for Pierson’s arrest was obtained on July 29, 2022, after he was identified and linked to a crime that occurred at the Tractor Supply on Hwy 190, on July 28th,” according to the Tangipahoa […]
brproud.com
LPSO: Four suspects accused of stealing items from a store
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying four suspects in a recent theft at a sporting goods store. According to LPSO, deputies were dispatched to a sporting goods store off of Juban Road. Four unknown suspects entered...
Carjacking suspect killed on I-10 in New Orleans East: NOPD
According to the NOPD, a male was struck on Interstate 10 East at Bullard Avenue just after midnight.
Classes canceled after St. Martin’s Episcopal School catches fire Wednesday night
After having only one day of school, some students at St. Martin's Episcopal School are temporarily displaced after a fire broke out in the school's Pre-K building Wednesday night.
Head-On Crash Claims the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist on LA 307
Head-On Crash Claims the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist on LA 307. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on August 15, 2022, that on August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., LSP Troop C received notification of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. Tricia Vicknair, 39, of Schriever, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Smile, you’re on camera: Old Metairie neighbors take action after attempted carjacking
Last month, an Old Metairie neighborhood was shaken up after one of its residents was followed home from babysitting and nearly carjacked — all of it caught on camera. Now, neighbors are sending the message they won't tolerate crime in their neighborhood.
