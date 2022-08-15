ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FHP: Daytona Beach man dies in crash near New Smyrna Beach

By Patricio G. Balona, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
A Daytona Beach man died of injuries he suffered Sunday night when his vehicle ran off U.S. 1 near New Smyrna Beach and crashed into several trees, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The 43-year-old victim was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach where he died, said FHP Lt. Tara Crescenzi.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at 6:33 p.m. at U.S. 1 and Harbor Road, Crescenzi said.

Mark Lane:Volusia and Flagler are the new leader ... in dangerous walks across the road

More recent crashes:

The unidentified man was traveling south on U.S. 1 when he was unable to negotiate a curve. The 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ran off the road and struck multiple trees, Crescenzi said.

Sunday's traffic death was the second to occur in less than 24 hours in the New Smyrna Beach area.

Troopers said that at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, a 70- year-old New Smyrna Beach woman was killed when a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into her van.

Both weekend crashes remain under investigation, Crescenzi said.

