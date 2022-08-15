Read full article on original website
Falcons sign KeeSean Johnson
The Falcons added a wide receiver to their roster on Wednesday. The team announced the signing of KeeSean Johnson. Wide receiver Tyshaun James was waived to make space for Johnson and the Falcons also announced that they have released defensive lineman Bryce Rodgers from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Eagles trading J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seahawks for Ugo Amadi
With the first round of roster cuts due on Tuesday, the Eagles and Seahawks have agreed to swap a pair of players who were likely on the way out. Philadelphia is trading receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seattle in exchange for defensive back Ugo Amadi, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.
Report: Watson to serve 11-game suspension in NFL, NFLPA settlement
Deshaun Watson will be suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million in a settlement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association, according to multiple reports. He reportedly will also undergo mandatory counseling, and the Browns and NFL will donate $7 million to sexual assault prevention programs. Watson had...
Drew Lock was on track to start Thursday, but Pete Carroll says Geno Smith is “still the No. 1 guy”
Drew Lock received the first-team reps Tuesday, the first time that’s happened in the Seahawks’ quarterback competition. Pete Carroll announced after practice that Lock will start Thursday’s second preseason game. But Carroll called Geno Smith “still the No. 1 guy” to this point. “We had...
Source: Deshaun Watson will be suspended 11 games, pay $5 million fine
In response to a tweet posted earlier today, someone posted what appeared to be a draft of the press release announcing the Deshaun Watson ruling. Regardless of the legitimacy of the press release (and it looks legit), a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that, indeed, Watson will be suspended 11 games. He’ll pay a fine of $5 million.
Report: Aqib Talib was “just feet” away from the shooter in fatal incident at youth football game
The brother of Aqib Talib allegedly shot and killed a man at a youth football game over the weekend. Aqib Talib was reportedly close to the gunman at the time the incident happen. TMZ.com reports that a video of the incident shows that Aqib Talib was “just feet” away from...
Multiple Patriots and Panthers players ejected from joint practice for fighting
Today’s joint practice between the Patriots and Panthers featured multiple fights and players on both teams kicked off the field. In one incident, Patriots receivers Kendrick Bourne and Kristian Wilkerson got into it with Panthers defensive back Kenny Robinson, and all three players were kicked out of practice for fighting. Other players got involved as well, although they weren’t sent off.
Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury
Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
ESPN projects this Patriots wide receiver could make Pro Bowl leap in 2022
The New England Patriots have strong depth and plenty of talent at wide receiver entering the 2022 NFL season. Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor have both returned after being brought in as free agents last offseason. New England made another excellent addition this past offseason by acquiring veteran wide receiver DeVante Parker in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. A few weeks later, the Patriots used a second-round pick to draft Baylor's Tyquan Thornton, further strengthening their wide receiver depth. And then there's Jakobi Meyers, who's actually one of the longest-tenured Patriots players at the skill positions despite debuting in 2019.
Mike Zimmer takes a job with Deion Sanders at Jackson State
Former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has landed on his feet with a school that continues to find its footing. Zimmer, via HBCUGameday.com, has accepted a position on Deion Sanders’ staff at Jackson State. Sanders introduced Zimmer to the team on Tuesday. “He’s asked me about it a few times,”...
Ex-Jets Scout Urges Joe Douglas to Sit Zach Wilson in 2022
This former Jets scout explains why keeping Zach Wilson out this year to avoid any further damage in his injured right knee is the best option
Eagles waive three to reach 85-player limit
The Eagles are down to 85 players on their roster. They cut a couple of players to get the ball rolling on Monday and completed the job by dropping three others on Tuesday. Wide receiver Lance Lenoir, safety Jared Mayden, and cornerback Jimmy Moreland were all waived with injury designations, so they will revert to injured reserve if not claimed by other teams.
Ron Rivera: Ideally starters will play a half, but injuries may prevent that
There are a variety of approaches that NFL head coaches take when it comes to playing starters in the preseason and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is proving to be on the side of the more snaps the better this summer. Rivera had the Commanders first-teamers in the game into...
Deshaun Watson returns for Week 12, at Houston Texans
With Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games to start the 2022 season, he’ll make his return in the twelfth game. That happens to be in Week 13. Against the Texans. In Houston. It’s somewhat amazing that the NFL relented in settlement talks, splitting the difference between 10 games...
Rams trim roster by waiving five
With the deadline to reduce rosters looming, the Rams have announced five cuts. Los Angeles waived punter Cameron Dicker, offensive tackle T Adrian Ealy, quarterback Luis Perez, tight end Jamal Pettigrew, and defensive back Caesar Dancy-Williams. By cutting Dicker, the Rams have effectively declared Riley Dixon the winner of the...
Broncos cut five players, including Travis Fulgham
Some of the Broncos’ roster moves were reported earlier in the day, but the team made them official Tuesday afternoon. The Broncos reached the league-mandated 85-player roster limit ahead of the deadline by waiving five players. Denver cut running back Max Borghi, wide receiver Kaden Davis, wide receiver Travis...
Peter Harvey will refrain from ruling in Deshaun Watson case until settlement talks reach impasse
Yes, settlement talks continue between the NFL and the NFL Players Association in the Deshaun Watson case. It’s no surprise at this point. It’s been the case since late last week. Appeals officer Peter Harvey hasn’t completed the (by rule) “expedited” review two weeks after the filing of...
Source: “There will be news today” on Deshaun Watson
The scramble began when Myles Simmons texted a tweet that the Browns have delayed their media availability for Thursday. Here’s what we learned. Per a source with knowledge of the ongoing Deshaun Watson situation, “There will be news today.”. The news will be either a settlement or a...
Deja Vu? Watch Lance toss gorgeous deep pass to Gray vs. Vikings
The Trey Lance-Danny Gray connection continues to get stronger by the day. Just five days after Lance and Gray connected on a booming 76-yard touchdown pass in the 49ers' 28-21 Preseason Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers last Friday, the duo torched another NFC North secondary in Wednesday's joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings.
John Harbaugh: We have great respect for Joe Flacco, it’ll be different to play against him
With Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson nursing a knee injury, Joe Flacco may start for the Jets against his former team, the Ravens, in Week One. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh looks forward to it. Harbaugh said he doesn’t know yet which Jets quarterback his team will face, but if...
