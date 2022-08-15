ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch The Chicks honor Olivia Newton-John with 'Hopelessly Devoted to You'

By Joe Cingrana
 3 days ago

Emily, Natalie, and Martie of The Chicks are the latest to pay tribute to late singer Olivia Newton-John , performing her hit Grease song "Hopelessly Devoted To You" during their tour stop in George, Washington on Saturday night.

Following Newton-John 's passing at the age of 73 on August 8 , there has been no shortage of emotional tributes from the many artists and celebs whose lives she touched.

The Chicks , while on a tour stop at The Gorge in Washington state, launched into Olivia's electrifying ballad from the flick that made her a household name with singer Natalie Maines telling the crowd: “I thought I was Olivia Newton-John from like [age] 4 to 12, and then I just wished I was Olivia Newton-John.”

Newton-John’s Grease co-star, John Travolta , wrote following her passing that her "impact was incredible," adding that he was "yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!" Also among the tributes was Country star Kelsea Ballerini who provided her own gorgeous rendition of the classic.

Fans can catch The Chicks as they wind down their 2022 tour that kicked off in June with a number of Texas dates scheduled for October as well as a few added bonuses.

