Interior Design

ARTnews

The Best Graphite Pencils for Sketching and Drawing

Click here to read the full article. Perhaps we’re biased, but there’s a unique beauty to drawing pencils that isn’t matched by your everyday writing pencil. Usually painted in a pleasing color and embossed with their name and grade, they cut a striking figure in one’s art box. Of course, you can’t judge a drawing pencil (solely) by its beauty. They come in a variety of grades: B pencils have more graphite in them, so they make dark and soft marks, while H pencils have more clay in them, which provides harder and more precise lines. A good drawing set...
ARTnews

The Hamptons’ Most Anticipated Art Party Was a Strange, Imaginative Celebration of Whimsy

Click here to read the full article. There was a tinge of the occult in the air as guests of the Watermill Center’s STAND Benefit walked in file through the woods, on a path strewn with pine needles, surrounded on all sides by tiki torches and lined with performance works. For the first piece, a man peeked his head out of a large egg sculpture and whispered, cackled, and sang, “Welcome to the Watermill Center!” in a voice that my companion described as “Minion-like, but more sinister.” Statues by Liz Glynn stood dead center, parting the photo-taking crowd. The fire threw...
tatler.com

Rustic Romance at the real Downton Abbey: artist Sasha Compton on her handmade wedding

If you organically discovered the works of artist and designer Sasha Compton you wouldn’t have an inkling as to her aristocratic family history. There’s not a whiff of it on her website nor her Instagram – but if you scratch the surface it’s all there. The botanical motifs in her works (a nod to the extraordinary gardens at Newby Hall in Yorkshire, her family home) and the emphasis on mythology (inspired by Newby’s exquisite sculpture gallery). Resolutely unshowy, Sasha, who has just turned 30, only returned from living in Amsterdam in October last year to begin planning for her wedding.
architizer.com

Vernacular Vibes: 6 Modern Rural Homes Drawing on Local Construction Traditions

Architects: Want to have your project featured? Showcase your work through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. Rural living has for long existed in the human imagination as a mythical refuge where we might be able to escape our modern distractions: a bucolic place where life is simpler, living is intricately tied to the land, and one’s days can be spent cultivating fields and tending to flocks of sheep. Though a lot of this ideation is a pure fantasy made up by city-dwellers (centuries of pastoral poetry hasn’t helped in that regard), there is certainly an undeniable bucolic charm to rurality and the buildings within it.
Robb Report

This Harry Potter-Inspired Home in Michigan Uses the Natural Landscape as an Invisibility Cloak

When it comes to privacy, this Michigan home is almost impossible to find.  Penned by Detroit-based architecture firm Iannuzzi Studio, the hidden home takes cues from Harry Potter’s wizarding world. The owners, a family of performance art enthusiasts, put in a request for a residence that would be rendered “unplottable”—at least in the Potter-verse.  “This is a concept that runs throughout the Harry Potter stories of a building or place that is enchanted to a point that it is magically concealed or hidden from plain sight,” the architects explain. “It is there, but it can’t be seen and/or found on a map.” Briarcliff, a modernist...
Tree Hugger

Artist's Biologically Accurate Miniature Sculptures Urge Us to Look Closer

You've likely heard that bit of pithy wisdom that "art imitates life." It's true indeed that many great works of art are often inspired by true events or real people. Of course, while some artists may choose to indulge in a bit of artistic license when it comes to creating their works of art, others may take another tack by faithfully reproducing reality in their masterpieces.
Apartment Therapy

GLIDDEN’s 2023 Color of the Year Is So Versatile

Tara is Apartment Therapy's News & Culture Director. When not scrolling through Instagram double-tapping pet pics and astrology memes, you'll find her thrift shopping around Boston, kayaking on the Charles, and trying not to buy more plants. Follow. published Yesterday. GLIDDEN became the latest paint brand to announce a 2023...
psychologytoday.com

What Would You Pay DaVinci to Be Your Mentor?

Whatever art form you enjoy, seek out the masters and examine their work for what it can teach you. Any art product can be analyzed. Try choosing three common elements to start (e.g., composition, color, form). Turn the lens of analysis on your own work. Take a step back and...
architecturaldigest.com

Philippe Starck Reinvents Dior’s Iconic Medallion Chair

It’s 5:15 p.m. in London and Philippe Starck is schooling me on square roots over Zoom. “You make a sign like this,” he says, gesturing from his office chair. “You put a number beneath and you divide, divide, divide until there is nothing left to divide because you’ve reached the prime number, le chiffre premier. This is my way of working. I try to go to the bone, to the minimum of the thing.”
domino

Shadows Are Welcome in This Industrial Townhouse Outside of Paris

When Konrad Steffensen and Ronan Le Grand, founders of Paris-based design firm Corpus Studio, told their 32-year-old art collector client that they were going to carve a 10-by-16-foot void through all three floors of his brick townhouse in nearby Les Hauts-de-Seine, the homeowner wasn’t fazed. “I didn’t hesitate one second,” he recalls. The first reference photo he showed the designers during the brainstorm phase was a vintage photo of an artist’s studio in the Montparnasse district that had massive windows. He asked if they could bring a similar drama to his long, narrow, 810-square-foot home, which was once chopped up into three different apartment units. They accepted and got started by putting in a tri-level steel staircase.
