The Property Brothers Reveal How To Create A Focal Point In Your Rooms
If you don't have an architectural element or existing focal point in your room, The Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott are here to help.
This Is What a 97-Square-Foot Apartment In Paris Looks Like
Everyone dreams of moving into a romantic Parisian apartment with a stunning view of the Eiffel Tower, but as one TikTok clip proves, expectations don’t always match with reality. TikTok user @shump_ has revealed what it’s really like to live in the City of Lights. It’s not all glitz...
The Best Graphite Pencils for Sketching and Drawing
Click here to read the full article. Perhaps we’re biased, but there’s a unique beauty to drawing pencils that isn’t matched by your everyday writing pencil. Usually painted in a pleasing color and embossed with their name and grade, they cut a striking figure in one’s art box. Of course, you can’t judge a drawing pencil (solely) by its beauty. They come in a variety of grades: B pencils have more graphite in them, so they make dark and soft marks, while H pencils have more clay in them, which provides harder and more precise lines. A good drawing set...
Is Shiplap Going Out Of Style?
Shiplap has been seen all over the walls of HGTV homes and made its way into viewers' homes over the past decade. So, is shiplap going out of style?
The Hamptons’ Most Anticipated Art Party Was a Strange, Imaginative Celebration of Whimsy
Click here to read the full article. There was a tinge of the occult in the air as guests of the Watermill Center’s STAND Benefit walked in file through the woods, on a path strewn with pine needles, surrounded on all sides by tiki torches and lined with performance works. For the first piece, a man peeked his head out of a large egg sculpture and whispered, cackled, and sang, “Welcome to the Watermill Center!” in a voice that my companion described as “Minion-like, but more sinister.” Statues by Liz Glynn stood dead center, parting the photo-taking crowd. The fire threw...
The Airy Bob Is Like Your Own Personal Wind Machine in a Haircut
Get yourself a good haircut and you can chill it on the styling as the shape will do the heavy lifting. A prime example? The airy bob—so named because the skillful layering and shaping makes for a cut so light, voluminous, and breezy, that it defies gravity. Despite what...
How To Repaint Your Wicker Furniture And Bring It Back To Life
while well-maintained wicker can look timeless, older pieces may look run-down. Here's how to repaint your wicker furniture and bring it back to life.
Two foiled smugglers, a VR old master, and Bruegel goes sketching – the week in art
Explore the excesses of Colombian carnaval, get real with Artemisia Gentileschi, see the unseen with Frank Auerbach and learn how a pipe not being a pipe still influences design today – all in your weekly dispatch
tatler.com
Rustic Romance at the real Downton Abbey: artist Sasha Compton on her handmade wedding
If you organically discovered the works of artist and designer Sasha Compton you wouldn’t have an inkling as to her aristocratic family history. There’s not a whiff of it on her website nor her Instagram – but if you scratch the surface it’s all there. The botanical motifs in her works (a nod to the extraordinary gardens at Newby Hall in Yorkshire, her family home) and the emphasis on mythology (inspired by Newby’s exquisite sculpture gallery). Resolutely unshowy, Sasha, who has just turned 30, only returned from living in Amsterdam in October last year to begin planning for her wedding.
architizer.com
Vernacular Vibes: 6 Modern Rural Homes Drawing on Local Construction Traditions
Architects: Want to have your project featured? Showcase your work through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. Rural living has for long existed in the human imagination as a mythical refuge where we might be able to escape our modern distractions: a bucolic place where life is simpler, living is intricately tied to the land, and one’s days can be spent cultivating fields and tending to flocks of sheep. Though a lot of this ideation is a pure fantasy made up by city-dwellers (centuries of pastoral poetry hasn’t helped in that regard), there is certainly an undeniable bucolic charm to rurality and the buildings within it.
This Harry Potter-Inspired Home in Michigan Uses the Natural Landscape as an Invisibility Cloak
When it comes to privacy, this Michigan home is almost impossible to find. Penned by Detroit-based architecture firm Iannuzzi Studio, the hidden home takes cues from Harry Potter’s wizarding world. The owners, a family of performance art enthusiasts, put in a request for a residence that would be rendered “unplottable”—at least in the Potter-verse. “This is a concept that runs throughout the Harry Potter stories of a building or place that is enchanted to a point that it is magically concealed or hidden from plain sight,” the architects explain. “It is there, but it can’t be seen and/or found on a map.” Briarcliff, a modernist...
David Bromstad Shows How To DIY Your Own Wall Art
If you want art that really speaks to your personality, make it yourself. David Bromstad has some tips on creating some simple DIY art that matches your home.
Tree Hugger
Artist's Biologically Accurate Miniature Sculptures Urge Us to Look Closer
You've likely heard that bit of pithy wisdom that "art imitates life." It's true indeed that many great works of art are often inspired by true events or real people. Of course, while some artists may choose to indulge in a bit of artistic license when it comes to creating their works of art, others may take another tack by faithfully reproducing reality in their masterpieces.
GLIDDEN’s 2023 Color of the Year Is So Versatile
Tara is Apartment Therapy's News & Culture Director. When not scrolling through Instagram double-tapping pet pics and astrology memes, you'll find her thrift shopping around Boston, kayaking on the Charles, and trying not to buy more plants. Follow. published Yesterday. GLIDDEN became the latest paint brand to announce a 2023...
psychologytoday.com
What Would You Pay DaVinci to Be Your Mentor?
Whatever art form you enjoy, seek out the masters and examine their work for what it can teach you. Any art product can be analyzed. Try choosing three common elements to start (e.g., composition, color, form). Turn the lens of analysis on your own work. Take a step back and...
architecturaldigest.com
Philippe Starck Reinvents Dior’s Iconic Medallion Chair
It’s 5:15 p.m. in London and Philippe Starck is schooling me on square roots over Zoom. “You make a sign like this,” he says, gesturing from his office chair. “You put a number beneath and you divide, divide, divide until there is nothing left to divide because you’ve reached the prime number, le chiffre premier. This is my way of working. I try to go to the bone, to the minimum of the thing.”
Artist Pipilotti Rist's serene 'pixel forest' explores the chaos of our digital lives
Video artist Pipilotti Rist's first Hong Kong exhibition invites visitors into a mesmerizing "forest" of LED lights as she tackles themes of human connectedness in the digital age.
The Right Way To Open A Can Of Paint
Anyone who enjoys DIY will know that opening a can of paint isn't as easy as the professionals make it look. Here is the right way to open a can of paint.
cryptoslate.com
Why this digital artist chose to build on Cosmos and what she expects from web3
CryptoSlate chatted with María from Women From Cosmos, a female artist-led collection of hand-drawn NFTs. In the chat, María told us:. Why she chose to become a digital artist and how she became interested in NFTs and web3. Why she chose to build on the Stargaze Network,...
domino
Shadows Are Welcome in This Industrial Townhouse Outside of Paris
When Konrad Steffensen and Ronan Le Grand, founders of Paris-based design firm Corpus Studio, told their 32-year-old art collector client that they were going to carve a 10-by-16-foot void through all three floors of his brick townhouse in nearby Les Hauts-de-Seine, the homeowner wasn’t fazed. “I didn’t hesitate one second,” he recalls. The first reference photo he showed the designers during the brainstorm phase was a vintage photo of an artist’s studio in the Montparnasse district that had massive windows. He asked if they could bring a similar drama to his long, narrow, 810-square-foot home, which was once chopped up into three different apartment units. They accepted and got started by putting in a tri-level steel staircase.
