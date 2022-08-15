Giannis Antetokounmpo teases idea of joining Bulls 'down the line'

(670 The Score) He can’t become a free agent until 2025 at the earliest and he’s plenty happy in Milwaukee, but that hasn’t stopped Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo from making Bulls fans dream.

Antetokounmpo left open the possibility – teased the idea? – of joining the Bulls the "down the line" in a recent interview with Fox 32 Chicago.

"I think anybody you ask that question that plays basketball, if he said no, he'd be a liar," Antetokounmpo responded to Fox 32 when asked if he had ever thought of playing for the Bulls. "It's a team that won multiple championships. It's a team (that) one of the greatest players — if not the greatest player to ever play this game — played for. It's a no-brainer. Everybody would love to play for Chicago. Down the line, you never know. You never know how life brings it. Maybe I'll play for Chicago, but right now I'm committed to Milwaukee.”

The Bulls are coming off a 46-36 season in which they reached the postseason for the first time since 2017. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks eliminated the Bulls in five games in their best-of-seven first-round series in the playoffs this past season. The Bucks then fell in the Eastern Conference semifinals, one season after they won the NBA title in 2021.

Antetokounmpo, 27, averaged 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals while shooting 55.3% last season. He’s a six-time All-Star who was the NBA MVP in 2019 and 2020.

