ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Ogden, UT

Comments / 0

Related
KUTV

Logan group gives out food, supplies to unsheltered in northern Utah

LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A group in Cache County brings help to the unsheltered in the Logan, Ogden, and Salt Lake City areas. "We try and do it about once a month," said CoriAnn Crockett, the group's organizer. Hearts to Hands takes food and supplies--like clothing, sleeping bags, and...
LOGAN, UT
KUTV

Gov. Cox pleads for suicide prevention as kids go back to school

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox made an impassioned plea Thursday for suicide prevention as kids go back to school across the state. The governor’s remarks came during his monthly news conference, which airs on PBS Utah. Cox opened the conference by noting the death of “a friend” the day before who died by suicide. He did not give further details.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Lifestyle
City
North Ogden, UT
State
Utah State
KUTV

Swimmer hospitalized after near-drowning at South Jordan gym

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A man swimming at a gym in South Jordan has been taken to the hospital after a near-drowning incident. Officer Wenner with South Jordan Police Department said they were first notified of a possible drowning at the Life Time Fitness at 10996 South River Front Parkway just before 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KUTV

Church announces names of two future Latter-day Saint temples

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two temples planned for construction have officially received their names, officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said. They said the temple coming to Birmingham, England, will be called the Birmingham England Temple. This temple was first announced by Church President...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

GALLERY: Sandy elementary school celebrates first day back to class

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Schools around the state are welcoming hundreds of students back through their doors for the 2022-2023 school year. In the Canyons School District, Glacier Hills Elementary School in Sandy celebrated with a red carpet, and, of course, Blizzard — their Yeti mascot. Monday marked...
SANDY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Moves#Raisinets#Rockettes
KUTV

Riverton to tap into old source to ensure city has enough water amid drought, growth

RIVERTON, Utah (KUTV) — Amid growth and record drought, Riverton City officials will soon tap into an old source in the search for more water. “Water is always, I think, at the forefront of my mind,” Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs said. “Really I think one of the most important things a mayor or elected official can do is to try to look ahead.”
RIVERTON, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Yoga
KUTV

Missing 16-year-old teen with autism found, returned home safely

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Police said Ethan was found safely and has since returned home. (ORIGINAL STORY): Ogden police are asking for tips from the public to help find a 16-year-old boy with autism. Officials said Ethan Vandam ran away from his residence in the area of 100...
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Six Latter-day Saint churches vandalized in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The Sandy Police Department are investigating after multiple Latter-day Saint meetinghouses were vandalized. Sgt. Greg Moffitt with the department said they got reports about multiple cases of vandalism on Tuesday morning. He said in all, six different churches were targeted throughout the city. The vandalism,...
SANDY, UT
KUTV

Alleged arsonist sets mental health service building on fire in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Police are searching for a suspect who they say intentionally set fire to a Tooele office building. Officials said they were called to the Tooele Valley Behavioral Health building around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday in reference to a structure fire. Officers and firefighters were informed...
TOOELE, UT
KUTV

Utah governor talks about possibility of MLB expansion team at Draper prison site

What’s going in at the site of the old Utah state prison?. According to state leaders, there will be a wide variety of amenities on the 600-acre site near the Point of the Mountain. That will include 8,000 to 10,000 new homes – mostly multi-family units – along with parks and trails, stores, businesses, and even higher education offerings.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy