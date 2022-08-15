RIVERTON, Utah (KUTV) — Amid growth and record drought, Riverton City officials will soon tap into an old source in the search for more water. “Water is always, I think, at the forefront of my mind,” Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs said. “Really I think one of the most important things a mayor or elected official can do is to try to look ahead.”

