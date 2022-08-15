ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

Trails Council, Petoskey launch new trail safety and etiquette program

By The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13eTTU_0hHlRCaD00

PETOSKEY — Just as Northern Michigan roads become congested during the tourism season, so do the region’s multi-use paths and trails – sometimes creating dangerous situations.

As visitors – many driven outdoors by the pandemic – surge into Northern Michigan, officials are working to create safer trails by educating trail users about safety and etiquette.

Leading the charge for increased safety is the Top of Michigan Trails Council (TOMTC), a Petoskey-based nonprofit which advocates for trails and facilitates network development, overseeing over 325 miles of year-round, multi-use trail.

“The last two years we’ve really been hearing from our members and visitors to our trail center that they’re worried about sharing the trail safely with the big increase in trail traffic,” said Brent Bolin, Executive Director of TOMTC. This was confirmed when trail safety and etiquette emerged as top concerns in the organization’s recent trail user survey.

The Trails Council’s effort is supported by grants from the Petoskey-Harbor Springs Community Foundation and the League of Michigan Bicyclists, as well as participation from the City of Petoskey.

The new pilot program to educate trail users hinges on fresh trail signage, a professionally-produced trails safety video, and a bicycle bell fundraiser program being done in cooperation with local bicycle renters and retailers.

According to TOMTC Associate Director Becca Nelson, the outcry for better trail safety has been ongoing for a few years. As more visitors discover and use the Northern Michigan trails

network, traffic and potential safety concerns increase. Nelson said not all trail users are aware of trail safety and etiquette practices. She hopes the new educational program will help that.

A critical part of the trails safety program is a bicycle bell initiative, an idea TOMTC borrowed from their friends in Traverse City, the TART Trails organization. Nelson said the goal is to work with the area’s major bicycle renters to get bells installed on rental bikes. “Bike bells are the ultimate peacemakers on the trail,” Nelson explained. “Letting people know you’re coming is vital to trail safety. Plus, bells have a pleasant, unobtrusive way of letting people know you’re there.”

Grant funding allowed TOMTC to purchase hundreds of bells and produce the video, led by the creative team at Lake Effect Media (Mane Content). The City of Petoskey helped design and install trail signage in cooperation with TOMTC.

TOMTC is also selling the bells as a fundraiser.

In the video, Short’s Brewing founder Joe Short portrays “TOM Trails” (a play on TOMTC’s name), offering a humorous but practical take on eight different trail safety points. Broken into separate vignettes, the video highlights safety reminders that include observing posted speed limits, yielding to pedestrians, announcing oneself while passing, keeping pets on leashes, being considerate of other trail users, keeping right and passing on the left, and a point on not blocking the trail when stopped. There’s also a brief segment on e-bike classifications and which e-bikes are permitted on TOMTC trails.

While not all e-bikes are permitted, local and state Law states that Class 1 e-bikes (pedal assist only, no throttle, motor governed at 20 mph) are allowed on the Little Traverse Wheelway.

Nelson said trail use has increased exponentially, doubling since 2014. The statistics were revealed in the Trails Council’s 2021 trail user survey. The additional traffic can result in dangerous situations as trail users with varying levels of experience try to navigate.

“With increased trail use and increased use of e-bikes on the Little Traverse Wheelway, one of the biggest concerns we hear is safety on the trail. Most often we hear about speed - whether it is people buzzing past or stopping mid trail to look at something - and the safety issues this causes,” Nelson explained.

“The sharp increase in e-bikes is also a factor in real (and perceived) safety concerns, as are other forms of ‘motorized’ transport such as Solowheels, scooters, and the like,” she continued. “One of the most important lessons of the Covid pandemic is that exercise and time outdoors is vital to our health, and we want to ensure this can be done in a safe manner, so all can use the trail, no matter their mode of non motorized use or speed. We want all trail users to have access to safe recreation.”

While TOMTC’s trails safety program is focused on Petoskey and Northern Michigan trails, it could blossom in other areas.

“This multilevel approach will help us ensure that all trail users are receiving similar information to make a more enjoyable trail experience for all,” Nelson continued. “If successful, the model developed by this program can be expanded and adapted to Emmet County trails outside the City of Petoskey and as the catalyst for a regional approach to trail etiquette and safety in TOMTC’s entire eight county footprint and beyond.”

Petoskey Parks and Recreation Director Kendall Klinglesmith echoed the Trails Council’s concerts. “With the increase of users that we’ve continued to see, it’s important that there is an educational component so people can understand the rules of trails,” Klinglesmith said. “Our

partnership with the Trails Council is a unique one and (the safety and etiquette program) is one of the benefits of that relationship.”

Though he said he doesn’t receive as much trail user feedback as the Trails Council, he’s nevertheless aware of the growing safety concerns.

“I don’t really receive a lot of emails or phone calls from trail users with safety concerns,” Klinglesmith explained, “but I see it with my own two eyes from my office here at Bayfront Park. I see a rise in ebikes. I see people who don’t communicate ‘on the left’ and ‘on the right’. I see people who don’t stop at stop signs. A lot of people don't have their dogs leashed. I see parents not trying to correct their kids when they’re all over the trail. I see a lot of traffic and it’s pretty congested. This is one of those elements that is needed and hopefully over the next few years we can continue to expand and educate on how to properly enjoy the great outdoors.”

The Trails Council stewards over 325 miles of trails in eight counties, including the Little Traverse Wheelway. To learn more or to purchase a bell, visit www.trailscouncil.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
idesignarch.com

The Perfect Lake Cottage for a Dreamy Lake Michigan Summer

Situated on a bayside lot north of Traverse City, Michigan, this cozy cottage in the tiny village of Petoskey is a dream lake house for summer relaxation. The waterfront dream house was designed by Visbeen Architects, and constructed by DeVries and Onderlinde Builders. A half gable runs the length of...
PETOSKEY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019

Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
My North.com

New Up North 2022: Local Restaurant & Business Openings

Searching for what’s new Up North in 2022? Each month in Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine, we share the newest openings for local businesses, restaurants, breweries, wineries and so much more. Not a print or digital subscriber? Check out our quarterly online roundup below to see what’s new in Northern Michigan.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Petoskey, MI
City
Traverse City, MI
Petoskey, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
06880danwoog.com

The View From Traverse City

Balancing development and growth with maintaining small-town charm. COVID. Infrastructure. The environment. Taxes. Parking. Whether you are 1st Selectwoman of Westport or mayor of Traverse City, Michigan, every suburban political leader deals every day with issues like those, large and small. Ask Jim Carruthers. The 1982 Staples High School graduate...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Travel Maven

This Secret Beach is Hidden Inside One of Michigan's Most Popular State Parks

Nothing beats a day at the beach in the summertime. Whether you’re there to sun bathe, splash in the waves, or hunt for stones along the shoreline, there’s something undeniably special about Michigan’s waterfront. While you’ve probably already frequented some of the most famous beaches in Michigan, there are still a few hidden spots you've most likely never heard of. The rugged beach located inside this state park is definitely one of them.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Hiking#Linus Outdoor#Linus Travel#Etiquette#Urban Construction#Trails Council#The Trails Council
US 103.1

Two Michigan Lakes Named ‘Most Polluted’ in America

In Michigan, we are all about that "lake life". We buy lakefront property, take our vacations on the lake, go fishing, swim, and enjoy a multitude of other activities, too. I mean, with a nickname like "The Great Lakes State," of course we do. This is what makes this even sadder to type...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality

A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
My North.com

Waters of Enchantment: Go Fly Fishing at Wilderness State Park

Unlike any secretive river or flashy blue ocean depths, Waugoshance Point in Emmet County’s Wilderness State Park holds its own particular form of fly fishing magic. Experience these waters of enchantment for yourself, but be warned, you may never want to leave. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

This Michigan City Was Named a Top Trending City for Airbnb This Fall

If you live in Michigan, you may not consider Ann Arbor a vacation hot spot. However, if you're a football fan, it makes total sense. Airbnb recently released the list of this year’s top trending destinations in the US for upcoming fall travel, based on nights booked. Thanks to the upcoming football season, Ann Arbor comes in at number 7 on the list of 10.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

More than just a bridge town: 5 things to do in St. Ignace

To some, St. Ignace is simply the town in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan that is closest to the Mackinac Bridge, or a place to stop briefly before journeying further into the U.P. going north, or going on the bridge if headed south. But the town along Lake Huron actually...
SAINT IGNACE, MI
1077 WRKR

Satire Site Jokes about Roundabouts along Upper Peninsula’s Notoriously Straight Sceney Stretch – Yoopers Didn’t Get the Joke

If you've ever driven across Michigan's Upper Peninsula on M-28 you likely remember the Sceney Stretch, the notoriously long and straight section of road between M-77 at Sceney and M-94 at Shingleton. Running 25 miles through swampland and a wildlife refuge there are very few cross streets and hardly a curve. The road is considered the longest straight stretch of road east of the Mississippi River.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

New bridge to Lower Tahquamenon Falls named for Michigan State Parks chief

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The 142-foot pedestrian bridge leading to the Lower Tahquamenon Falls was named in honor of the top Michigan State Parks official. Family, friends and state officials gathered at Tahquamenon Falls State Park on Monday to dedicate the new $1.28 million Ronald A. Olson Island Bridge, which leads visitors across the Tahquamenon River to the lower falls island.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MICHIGAN STATE
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy