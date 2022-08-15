ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Lima, OH

WFMJ.com

Police investigate buggy crash in Mercer County

State Police say they are investigating a crash involving a motor vehicle and an Amish buggy in Mercer County. A rescue squad from New Wilmington was dispatched shortly before 7:30 a.m. Thursday to the 1500 block of Mercer New Wilmington Road to a reported injury accident in East Lackawannock Township.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Road closed in Mahoning County

ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- We have a traffic alert out of Ellsworth Township Wednesday morning. Give yourself a few extra minutes. Leffingwell Road is going to be closed starting Wednesday. It’s the stretch between Knauf Road and State Route 45.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Truck crashes into office near Columbiana traffic circle

Police in Columbiana and State Troopers are investigating an accident that demolished an office building early Monday. The tractor of a semi crashed into the Roth Blair Law Office on South Main Street, just south of the traffic circle, at around 3:30 a.m. A rescue squad was dispatched after it...
COLUMBIANA, OH
WFMJ.com

Video shows truck plunging into Columbiana law office

A Florida trucker is being booked into the county jail on charges of OVI, failure to control his vehicle, and obstructing official business after his truck crashed into the stone wall on the traffic circle and an office on South Main Street. Christopher Reynolds, 34, suffered only minor injuries, according...
COLUMBIANA, OH
WYTV.com

3 car crash sends 1 to hospital in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police and fire departments responded to a three-car crash on Monday. The accident happened just before 6 p.m. on E. Florida Avenue. One of the drivers ran through a stop sign where E. Florida intersects with Hunter Avenue, crashing into another car and a third car ended up getting hit.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Akron Man Cited in Connection With Train Wreck

LAWRENCE TWP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Akron man has been cited for ‘failure to yield’. This, after he drove into a Norfolk Southern freight train along Manchester Avenue NW in Lawrence Township Monday morning, causing a 19-car derailment. The man was not hurt,...
AKRON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Tunnel Ridge employee killed in accident

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – An employee of Tunnel Ridge, LLC was killed in an accident while on the job on Wednesday. According to a statement from General Manager of Operations Eric Anderson, the employee was killed around 10:00 a.m. in an accident involving two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment located underground. Co-workers took the […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Titusville Herald

Titusville woman dies in weekend UTV crash

A Titusville woman was killed Saturday night when the UTV she was operating crashed into barricades blocking the closed South Perry Street Bridge. The woman was identified by the Titusville Police Department as Terry Smith, who was 59-years-old. Smith, according to police, lived in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County. The...
TITUSVILLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Columbiana man to appeal sentence for traffic death of teen

The attorney representing a 19-year-old Columbiana County man has filed a notice that they will appeal the 9-to-12-year prison sentence handed down for the high-speed crash that claimed the life of his 15-year-old passenger, Angelica Perkins of Salem. Corey M.S. Evans of Negley was sentenced last month after being convicted...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Accident blocks Mahoning Ave. at Glenwood in Youngstown

An accident has traffic moving slowly at Mahoning Avenue and Glenwood Avenue Tuesday after a vehicle and a van collided in the eastbound lane of Mahoning. Youngstown police and EMTs are on-scene. Drivers are cautioned to watch for stopped traffic until crews can clear the accident.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

3 people killed in crash in Armstrong County

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — Three people were killed and a fourth person was seriously injured in a crash in Armstrong County on Monday. The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. just north of North River Drive (Route 268) and Bennertown Road. Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers said Ronald Stockdill, 50,...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Victims ID’d in Triple Fatal Head-On Collision

HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Butler-based State Police have identified the victims in a Monday afternoon head-on collision that killed three people and left a fourth seriously injured. A Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher said the call came in at 4:47 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle accident at the...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Missing Mercer man found safe in Hermitage

State Police in Mercer County have canceled a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a Mercer man. Authorities say 51-year-old Walter Gramsky, who had been missing since Monday, was found in Hermitage early Wednesday and is unharmed. Gramsky was last seen near the Walgreens store on East State Street in Sharon.
HERMITAGE, PA

