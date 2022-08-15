Read full article on original website
aroundptown.com
SRO Miller On The Mend
PLT#3 School Resource Officer, Jim Miller is on the mend following a pancreas transplant on July 17th. The SRO hopes to be back in the schools by mid-September if all goes well. In the meantime, Prophetstown Police Officer, Will Lukehart will take over Miller’s duties until his return. Lukehart attended SRO training over the summer.
Mendota Reporter
Transformations made at District 289 campus buildings
MENDOTA – The Mendota Elementary School District #289 campus has been through some massive transformations this summer. Each building will now be fully air conditioned on the first day of school. What this means for the elementary community is no more early out days for heat. What this means for students and staff is a comfortable learning environment, where they can spend hot days focused on learning.
aroundptown.com
EMS Sesquicentennial Dance (photos)
As part of the weekend of celebrations for Erie’s 150th birthday, Erie Middle School students had a chance to make their own memories at a dance in the middle school gym. Over 100 5th – 8th graders attended, which is an amazing turn out after the first day of school and practices for football, volleyball, and cross country. Ironically enough, some of the classic songs played Friday night would be familiar to most of the Erie alumni celebrating that night at the high school like the line dances and the classic “YMCA” along with many new songs and dance moves.
Freeport schools facing staff shortages during first week of class
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline students headed back to class this week, but the Freeport School District still dealing with a shortage of staff. The past couple of school years have been hard nation wide, and the teacher shortage in Freeport is no different. Staff said that they combined their math and science classes instead […]
aroundptown.com
150th Huge Success (lots of photos)
Some Photos Courtesy Amy Achs, AP Erie Correspondent. “I think it was incredibly successful and I have heard nothing but super positive comments,” is how Katelin Bridgman, Village of Erie Community and Economic Development Coordinator, described this past weekend’s Erie Sesquicentennial Celebration. The three day event featured reunions,...
WIFR
Orangeville School District moves first day of school due to boil order
ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Orangeville School District is pushing back the first day of school due to a boil order in the Village of Orangeville. District officials spoke with the Stephenson County Health Department and were advised they cannot use the water in any way for the next two days, impacting things like handwashing, dishwashing and drinking fountains.
aroundptown.com
Lyndon Veterans Memorial Ride
The Lyndon Veterans Memorial Committee is looking riders to participate in their annual benefit event on Saturday, August 27th. Sign-up begins at 10ish at Bear’s Bar in Lyndon with breakfast provided, followed by a great day of riding. The ride will end in Lyndon at Bushy’s Bar and Grill, again with a meal provided.
Rochelle News-Leader
Staffing decisions guided by strategic priorities
Earlier this summer our mayor and city council met with staff to work on a new set of goals related to our city’s strategic plan. Because of the success of the plan approved in 2018, Mayor Bearrows and the city council felt it was important to continue to focus on the five original strategic priority areas. These included economic and business development, community inclusiveness and engagement, core service delivery, financial and organizational management and infrastructure effectiveness and improvement. Based on the feedback the city heard from the three community groups that were interviewed by Northern Illinois University in 2021, the city added quality of life.
aroundptown.com
Weekend Events for August 19-21
Submitted by Diane Bausman, Blackhawk Waterways CVB. August 17th – 20th the Whiteside County Fair takes place at the Fairgrounds in Morrison. Go to the website for a full list of events – whitesidecountyfair.org. August 19th – 21st Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt Carroll presents the musical We...
aroundptown.com
Prophetstown Police Add Two (photos)
A special city council meeting was held on Tuesday night in Prophetstown in order to add two new police officers. The special meeting was needed to hire the officers in order for them to attend a police academy that starts September 12th. The council unanimously approved the recommendations of Police...
WIFR
Freeport redistricting it’s perimeters
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - As Americans shift their home bases for various reasons: schools, economic opportunities and less crime. More cities like Freeport across the U.S. must deal with population changes within their borders. “A lot of people that grew up here are used to being in one ward over...
TaxSlayer Center to announce new name
The Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority will be announcing a name change for the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. The new name will be announced on Thursday, August 18 at 2 p.m. on the TaxSlayer Center’s arena floor. TaxSlayer, an online and professional tax and financial-services technology company, acquired the naming rights to […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Awarded 2.2 million as Part of the Rebuild Illinois Grant Program
There were several reasons for the upbeat mood at the most recent Rock Falls City Council meeting held last Tuesday night. It was announced yesterday that Rock Falls was awarded 2.2 million dollars as part of the Rebuild Illinois State grant program. The state is handing out $106 million in...
Old Elementary School is Now a Pizza Place Not Too Far From Here
I get made fun of for being on TikTok. I have to explain to everyone that I'm not watching the latest dance craze or lip-syncing my favorite pop song when I'm on the app. The best part about TikTok is the algorithm is so freaking good. It truly learns what kind of videos you like and then feeds them to you until you forget you're supposed to have that report typed up and turned in to your boss or just until your legs fall asleep and you realize you should get off the pot.
Popular Illinois Bakery Celebrating 25 Year Anniversary With Free Bundtlets
If you've never had a Bundt cake before, you're 100% missing out on some delicious desserts in the Stateline. I remember when Nothing Bundt Cakes first came to my hometown of Rockford. My mom told me we had to go get a bunch of Bundt cakes and I had absolutely no idea what that meant! After indulging in my first bite of one, I was hooked. The light, creamy, fluffy cake is literally soooooo good!
Winnebago County Fair returns for 101st year
PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Fair is back for their 101st year. The gates open at noon Wednesday, and it is only $5 to get in opening day and Thursday. Tickets will be $7 Friday and Saturday. Some of the activities residents will be able to check out includes a carnival, a lumberjack […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Sam Ramirez Will Be a Part of the Honor Flight in October
I was sitting in the River Country 101.7 studio last Thursday morning about 11:30 when I saw a message come through on Facebook from my friend Tom Bushman. I’ve known Tom for several years through the Dixon VFW and he’s also a part of the Lee County Committee of the Quad City Honor Flight. So I grabbed my phone and opened the message and it read, “Hi Sam, would you want to be our media person on the Lee County Honor Flight on October 4th. If you have any question, give me a call. Since you are over your fear of flying, I thought I would ask.”
WIFR
IHSA State Football, Basketball championships coming to The Stateline CW
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Weigel Broadcasting, the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) and its digital broadcast partner the NFHS Network have joined together on a new multi-year partnership for IHSA State Final Football and Basketball broadcasts. Weigel Broadcasting Co. is a Chicago-based media company. Broadcasts will air on Weigel’s Chicago...
These communities are getting millions from Illinois to revitalize downtown areas
MOLINE, Ill. — Communities in and around the Illinois Quad Cities are receiving a major boost from the state thanks to the Rebuild Illinois State grant program. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity made the announcement on Monday, Aug. 15. The state is handing out $106 million in grants to revitalize 50 commercial downtown areas and main streets throughout Illinois.
Why Is It Usually Illegal To Climb To Illinois’ Highest Point?
You might not have ever thought about the highest point in Illinois until now. Make sure you check your calendar before you make a trip out to it. Illinois isn't known for it's change in elevations. You might get some bluffs around some rivers and lakes but for the most park it's just rolling hills (usually of corn.)
