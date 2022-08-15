ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

High Point Village announces Afternoon Enrichment Classes for Fall 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — High Point Village is bringing back their Afternoon Enrichment Program for Fall 2022. Afternoon Enrichment Classes are for individuals with intellectual and developmental delays ages eight and older. These classes offer enriching and engaging classes for this population. These classes will begin September 12th...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Countdown to Classroom, sponsored by Casey Carpet One

LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s back to school time and LCISD Superintendent, Keith Bryant joins us for our Countdown to Classroom, sponsored by Casey Carpet One. From an administration point of view, he shares great tips on how to make the beginning of the new school year a smooth one.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock ISD hits the books again

LUBBOCK, Texas – It was an exciting day in the Hub City Wednesday, as Lubbock ISD welcomed students back into the classrooms. At Wester Elementary, staff and administration were greeted by eager faces and happy to reunite by saying their hellos and giving plenty of hugs. Kathy Rollo, Lubbock ISD Superintendent said the district has […]
LUBBOCK, TX
towntalkradio.com

Two “B’s” and an “A” for Terry County Schools

All three Terry County school districts had a great Texas Education Agency (TEA) Accountability Rating for the 2021-2022 school. TEA released the state ratings for all school districts in the state on Monday, August 15, 2022. This is just time for when most Texas students will be returning for the 2022-2023 school year.
TERRY COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

2022 TEA Accountability Ratings: Lubbock ISD scores a B

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Independent School District. In the first scores to be released since 2019, Lubbock ISD has earned a B in the Texas Education Agency’s Accountability Rating System. The overall district rating improved from an 86 in...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Frenship ISD Board of Trustees approve pay increase for staff

WOLFFORTH, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Monday, August 15, the Frenship ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a districtwide pay increase for Frenship ISD staff for the 2022-2023 school year. Salary increases vary based on years of experience and position, with an overall average increase of 4% for staff members.
WOLFFORTH, TX
KCBD

Lubbock physician to start monthly Walk With a Doc event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock physician Charla Allen is starting up her free Walk With a Doc events on Saturday. The event will be hosted on Aug 20, starting at 9:30 a.m. in Tech Terrace Park at 3107 23rd St. Allen is a physician at the Texas Tech University Health...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Premier Martial Arts has back to school classes for all ages

LUBBOCK, Texas—As you are in back to school mode, Premier Martial Arts wants you to be ready for back to school by knowing self-defense. Martial arts is a sport with a purpose and can give participants of all ages confidence. Get more details on classes at lubbockkarate.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Pocketlab is new to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas—Pocketlab is new to Lubbock and very popular. There will be a happy hour on August 18 so you can learn more for educators and local science advocate. You can get more info by emailing Kristina at kristina@pocketlabcom.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Boys & Girls Club offering back-to-school shopping spree

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Boys & Girls Club will take 70 of its members to Kohl’s for a Back to School Shopping Spree at 9 a.m. before the store opens. Each of the members will be matched up with a chaperone to help them shop for their $100 of Back to School clothes. Each child will also receive a back pack with school supplies and breakfast. Chaperones consist of volunteers throughout the community.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Will there be a second H-E-B in Lubbock?

LUBBOCK, Texas— It has been nearly two years since the first H-E-B store opened in Lubbock. According to reports, H-E-B purchased land near 19th Street and West Loop 289 in September 2020. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to H-E-B on Wednesday for updated information and was provided with a statement from the store’s public affairs team. “We […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Team Luke, celebrating one year since Luke’s passing

LUBBOCK, Texas—It has been almost one year since the passing of Luke Siegel and his legacy is going strong. TLHFM is asking for your help to celebrate this bittersweet one year anniversary. Tim Siegel says the foundation currently serves over 500 families in 40 states. To continue Like’s legacy, they are asking the community to donate $27.75/month or $333/year to TLHFM on August 19th. The donation link will be posted on August 19th at 7:00 a.m. Teamlukehopeforminds.org and their Facebook page at Team Luke Hope For Minds.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Tipsy’s Sets Opening for Lubbock, Offering Kids Eat Free

Back in June, I told y'all about a new authentic Mexican restaurant that is aiming to help others, it's time we can finally check it out. The owner and chef Paulina Madrid is actually finishing up her culinary school right now so she can perfect her restaurant and serve the community right.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock. According to the official Toot ‘n Totum website, it plans to open multiple locations in Lubbock. Toot ‘n Totum told EverythingLubbock.com they are still in the early stages of planning and is expected to begin construction in 2023.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

City council approves $200M street bond for Lubbock residents

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council approved to put a $200 million road improvement bond proposal to Lubbock voters in November. The $200 million would address various streets across the city. The plan is expected to cost the average home owner an extra $12 to $15 a year.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Planview Police Department’s Lt. Gabriel Carrillo presented with Lifesaving Award

PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The City of Plainview’s Police Department Lieutenant Gabriel Carrillo was presented with the Department’s Lifesaving Award. Last May, Lieutenant Gabriel Carrillo was on patrol near the Business Park when he noticed green vehicle lights in an open field north of Western Equipment. As Lt. Carrillo approached, he noticed a debris of vehicle parts leading to a motorcycle laying on its side and located a disoriented and injured adult male approximately twenty-five yards from the crash scene. Lt. Carrillo contacted Emergency Medical Services and the patient was transferred from Plainview, to a trauma center, by Aerocare medical helicopter.
PLAINVIEW, TX

