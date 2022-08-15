ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County, MD
Maryland Government
Maryland State
Montgomery County, MD
Takoma Park, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
wfmd.com

Di Cola Says She Will Appeal Friday's Decision

A judge ruled she was ineligible to run in the Council District Three Democratic Primary. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A Democratic candidate for Frederick County Council District Three says she will appeal. Jazmin Di Cola made that announcement this past weekend on her Facebook page. “Please do not feel discouraged about yesterday’s {Friday’s} ruling,” she said. “We will appeal the disqualification ruling.”
Marc Elrich
NBC Washington

Tall Grass on Roadways Frustrates Prince George's County Residents

Residents of the Accokeek area are frustrated with Maryland state officials for not properly maintaining their roadways, such as neglecting to cut grass 3 feet tall and taller in certain areas along Route 210. Many of those living in southern Prince George's County are asking why the state is ignoring...
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Aug. 15, In Montgomery County

Today is Monday, Aug. 15 and here’s the 10 day weather forecast. Here are five things to know happening in Montgomery County today. 1. Fall Recreation Programs: Registration opens today for county recreation programs and activities. 2. Back to School Shopping: Maryland’s Tax free Week continues through Saturday, Aug....
fox5dc.com

Juvenile shot, hospitalized in Montgomery County

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile male hospitalized in Montgomery County Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 11:23 p.m. following a dispute in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle in the Gaithersburg area. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with...
Washington Examiner

Bowser contradicts her own vaccine data to defend anti-science mandates for children

Washington, D.C.’s COVID policy is promoting "systemic racism," and Mayor Muriel Bowser is lying about it. The city is banning children 12 and older from attending school if they have not been vaccinated for COVID. According to the city’s own website, only 60% of school-aged black children over 12 are vaccinated. This means that 40% of them won’t be allowed to attend school.
WMTW

LIVE BLOG: Kyle Fitzsimons, charged Jan. 6 riot defendant, trial begins

WASHINGTON — LIVE BLOG. 4:30p.m. -- The court is ending its day by hearing from a Capitol Police captain and a Secret Service agent about the big picture of the riot, such as how an official proceeding was disrupted and how the building was breached, essential elements of the lower level crimes alleged against Fitzsimons and many of the 860 people charged to date. On the second day of the trial, Wednesday, the court is likely to hear from the two other officers Fitzsimons is alleged to have assaulted.
DCist

DCist

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/

