David Blair Asks For Recount Of Montgomery County Executive Primary
David Blair, a Potomac-based businessman and candidate for Montgomery County Executive, filed a request on Tuesday for a recount of the primary election. In a document shared by his campaign, Blair requested a “manual recount of voted paper ballots involved in the recount.”. Blair initially tweeted his intentions to...
David Blair files a recount petition in Montgomery Co. executive election
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A recount is expected to begin this week in the race for Montgomery County Executive in Maryland's Democratic primary. The Maryland Board of Elections certified that incumbent Marc Elrich won by a paper-thin margin of 35 votes over challenger David Blair over the weekend. Now,...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland schools 'lower bar' amid shortage, despite more money to attract better teachers
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In just a few weeks, students across Maryland will return to school. Yet, despite a massive influx in new education dollars, more classes will be taught by teachers who do not have professional certifications. The job postings are everywhere. In these final weeks of summer, Maryland...
Incumbent Elrich wins Democratic primary race for Montgomery Co. Executive
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Incumbent Marc Elrich has won by a paper-thin margin of 35 votes over challenger David Blair, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections. The board-certified the votes Saturday, nearly a month after the election took place. On Friday, the election certification was delayed when...
wfmd.com
Di Cola Says She Will Appeal Friday’s Decision
A judge ruled she was ineligible to run in the Council District Three Democratic Primary. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A Democratic candidate for Frederick County Council District Three says she will appeal. Jazmin Di Cola made that announcement this past weekend on her Facebook page. “Please do not feel discouraged about yesterday’s {Friday’s} ruling,” she said. “We will appeal the disqualification ruling.”
WTOP
‘Unprecedented:’ Frederick Dems juggle numerous unknowns following court ruling
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Nearly a month after the primary, Frederick County Democrats who live in County Council District 3 still don’t know who their nominee for the fall campaign will be.
Brothers walk from Chesterfield to Virginia state Capital and on to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for foster care
Twin brothers who were born into foster care are walking in all 50 states to raise awareness for adoption and they trekked through Richmond Tuesday.
fox5dc.com
Election officials certify results in democratic primary for Montgomery Co. Executive
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Election officials in Montgomery County have certified election results in the Democratic race for Montgomery County Executive, and according to a tally incumbent Marc Elrich is the primary winner. According to the Maryland's Board of Election website, incumbent County Executive Marc Elrich now leads candidate David...
Here are the mask regulations in schools across the DMV
WASHINGTON — Over the last few years, the pandemic has kept us on our toes with ever-changing mask regulations. With schools starting to reopen their doors for the 2022-23 school year, it is time to brush up on mask guidance for the youth in your life. Are masks required...
NBC Washington
Tall Grass on Roadways Frustrates Prince George's County Residents
Residents of the Accokeek area are frustrated with Maryland state officials for not properly maintaining their roadways, such as neglecting to cut grass 3 feet tall and taller in certain areas along Route 210. Many of those living in southern Prince George's County are asking why the state is ignoring...
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Aug. 15, In Montgomery County
Today is Monday, Aug. 15 and here’s the 10 day weather forecast. Here are five things to know happening in Montgomery County today. 1. Fall Recreation Programs: Registration opens today for county recreation programs and activities. 2. Back to School Shopping: Maryland’s Tax free Week continues through Saturday, Aug....
fox5dc.com
Juvenile shot, hospitalized in Montgomery County
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile male hospitalized in Montgomery County Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 11:23 p.m. following a dispute in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle in the Gaithersburg area. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with...
Washington Examiner
Bowser contradicts her own vaccine data to defend anti-science mandates for children
Washington, D.C.’s COVID policy is promoting "systemic racism," and Mayor Muriel Bowser is lying about it. The city is banning children 12 and older from attending school if they have not been vaccinated for COVID. According to the city’s own website, only 60% of school-aged black children over 12 are vaccinated. This means that 40% of them won’t be allowed to attend school.
Montgomery leaders hope the next governor takes fresh approach to toll lanes project
Twelve months after winning a key state contract, the state's chosen concessionaire struggles to round out its team. The post Montgomery leaders hope the next governor takes fresh approach to toll lanes project appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Riley Williams, Pa. woman accused of stealing Pelosi’s laptop Jan. 6, denied venue change for trial
A midstate woman charged with stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack was denied her request to move her trial to a Pennsylvania court. Riley Williams, a 23-year-old from Mechanicsburg, argued the publicity about her case makes it impossible to find an unbiased...
'At the mercy of landlords' | What to know before signing a new apartment lease or renewal in the DMV
WASHINGTON — August is here, and peak rental season has rolled in right along with it. As many move to the city, change apartments in D.C. or face lease renewal surprises, now's the time to be talking negotiations, how to find a new place to stay if needed and generally keep a measure on the market.
Washington, D.C. Mayor Has Requested National Guard Support 50 Times
Since Governor Greg Abbott has bussed migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C. to show President Joe Biden the issue he is dealing with on the Texas-Mexican border, Washington, D.C. mayor has requested National Guard support this past week.
WJLA
Prince George's officials far apart on teacher shortage severity just weeks from reopening
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George’s County Public Schools reopen in less than two weeks. They’ll once again be wearing masks, but for the first time since March 2020, they’ll all be in person. "We’ll all begin the first day of school teachers staff...
WMTW
LIVE BLOG: Kyle Fitzsimons, charged Jan. 6 riot defendant, trial begins
WASHINGTON — LIVE BLOG. 4:30p.m. -- The court is ending its day by hearing from a Capitol Police captain and a Secret Service agent about the big picture of the riot, such as how an official proceeding was disrupted and how the building was breached, essential elements of the lower level crimes alleged against Fitzsimons and many of the 860 people charged to date. On the second day of the trial, Wednesday, the court is likely to hear from the two other officers Fitzsimons is alleged to have assaulted.
Bay Journal
Data center decisions won’t wait for drinking water study, Virginia board decides
Elected officials in a Northern Virginia county have rejected a move that would have paused decisions on several major development projects until experts could evaluate the potential impacts to a major drinking water supply. The Prince William County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Aug. 2 to go forward with the...
DCist
