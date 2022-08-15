Jeremy Pauley has more than a few skeletons in his closet—three complete ones and 15 to 20 human skulls, to be exact. Cops said they have arrested the 40-year-old of Enola, Pennsylvania, for unlawful activities, felony receiving stolen property, misdemeanor receiving stolen property, and misdemeanor abuse of a corpse. While his skeleton sets were from a “legitimate purchase,” Pauley was arrested after detectives found “three 5-gallon buckets containing various human remains”—including human brains, heart, livers, skin and lungs—in his basement. Authorities then discovered that the self-described “oddities” collector used Facebook messenger to purchase $4,000 worth of body parts from Candace Scott, who was allegedly stealing body parts from a mortuary owned by the University of Arkansas. Pauley allegedly admitted he was selling those body parts. He was released on $50,000 bail and will appear in court in Sept. 14. “This is one of the most bizarre investigations I have encountered in my thirty-three years as a prosecutor. Just when I think I have seen it all, a case like this comes around,” said Cumberland County District Attorney Seán McCormack.Read it at WHT

