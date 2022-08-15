Woman Caught Getting ‘Very Excited’ About Prospect of Dumping Estranged Husband’s Body in the Ocean Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Plot

A wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife at the end of an African safari was found guilty of murder and mail fraud Monday. The verdict for Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph' came from a jury in a Denver federal court following a trial that lasted three weeks.Rudolph was charged with murder and mail fraud for cashing in $4.8 million in life insurance claims in what prosecutors describe as a premeditated crime.Rudolph maintained his innocence. His attorney suggested his wife of 34 years, Bianca Rudolph, shot herself while trying to pack a shotgun in a hurry as they prepared to return from...

DENVER, CO ・ 16 DAYS AGO