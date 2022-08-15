ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

KVOE

Emporia High boys soccer ready for new season

The Emporia High boys soccer team has high expectations heading into this fall. The Spartans finished the 2021 season with a 10-5-1 record after a first-round loss to Salina South. Coach Victor Ibarra is optimistic about returning nine starters back from last year’s team. The Spartans return their three-year...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Van Malone says K-State ignores outside noise

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Football fans across the state of Kansas are talking a lot about the Wildcats at this time of the year. K-State has a new offensive coordinator. They also have a new quarterback. They also had the most players named to the preseason All-Big 12 list of any team in the conference. The […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Robles loses decision in opening round of Golden Gloves Nationals

Emporia Spartan Boxer Heriberto “Junior” Robles was defeated in the opening round of the 2022 Golden Gloves National Tournament of Champions Monday. Robles lost a decision to Florida fighter Devaris Johnson after three rounds. Robles is now 9-2 as an amateur. Head Coach Lucas Gorton says it’s not...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Move-in underway at Emporia State University

Emporia State University is welcoming students back to campus. Hornet Move-In activities are in full swing at Schallenkamp, Abigail Morse and the Towers Complex. Hornet Helpers returned to the equation for the first time in three years, and Delaney Leclouse says there was a fun atmosphere at the Towers Complex.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Audio – Wednesday – 08-17-22

Newsmaker: Scott Case promotes Flint Hills Beef Fest. Newsmaker 2: United Way of the Flint Hills CEO Mickey Edwards previews the annual campaign kickoff. Lyon County History Center Director Greg Jordon makes his bi-weekly appearance. Kansas City Chiefs training camp report with Mitch Holthus – Voice of the Chiefs.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Collin Klein’s biggest message to Adrian Martinez

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Adrian Martinez and Collin Klein make up a duo that has Wildcat fans fired up for football in 2022. Klein was a 2012 Hiesman Trophy finalist for the Wildcats, who has since become the offensive coordinator. He knows a thing or two about playing Quarterback for K-State. As Klein begins year one […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Moderate drought continues for Lyon County; severe drought covers most of Greenwood County

Moderate drought remains across most of the KVOE listening area, but severe drought is moving closer to Emporia. The latest update from the US Drought Monitor has moderate drought along and south of US Highway 56 on the north side and north of a line from Teterville to Burlington on the south side. Abnormally dry conditions affect north Lyon County as well as most of Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties. Severe drought, however, now covers most of Greenwood County after not affecting any part of the county three weeks ago. Severe drought was south of US Highway 400 last week.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

‘An all around nice guy;’ Emporia community remembers Jim Muckenthaler following his passing Sunday

Former Emporia City Commissioner and local business owner Jim Muckenthaler sadly passed away Sunday evening at the age of 84. Muckenthaler was best known as the owner and longtime operator of Muckenthaler Inc. Restaurant Supply which closed down back in 2020. Muckenthaler opened the business in 1971 after purchasing the business from Wally Evans who ran the Emporia Wholesale Coffee Company where Muckenthaler worked after completing basic training as a member of the US Army National Guard.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Lenexa residents hurt after car goes airborne in I-35 construction zone crash near Emporia

Two Lenexa residents were hurt as part of a two-vehicle crash near the Lyon-Coffey county line Wednesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened between the Kansas Highway 130 junction and the county line, or about 17 miles east of downtown Emporia, shortly before 3:30 pm. A semi driven by 63-year-old Troy Cunningham of Emporia was northbound and moved from a construction lane to the driving lane. Tarrerae Grubb of Lenexa, age 34, was driving a car northbound. She moved to avoid Cunningham’s semi, but went into the center median and “vaulted” over a drainage culvert before stopping.
LENEXA, KS
WIBW

Fork in the Road: Thunderbirds Grille boasts pride in its community and great food

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The owners of Vikings Grille have expanded into Topeka’s Lake Shawnee area with its newest restaurant, Thunderbirds Grille. General Manager, Brady Barnes said, “We serve American style food, country fried steaks, Philly cheesesteaks, and cheeseburgers.”. Thunderbirds Grille thrives on sports with TV’s surrounding the...
TOPEKA, KS
Fast Casual

Retired Goodcents franchisee is back in business

Twenty-year Goodcents franchisee Sam Singh thought he was ready to retire from his sandwich shop in Emporia, Kansas, but four months later he took over a Goodcents location in Shawnee, Kansas, according to a company press release. Although he retired so he could move to be closer to his family,...
SHAWNEE, KS
WIBW

Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On August 16th, the Kansas State Civil Service Board overturned the termination of Kansas State Trooper Justin Dobler and reinstated him to his position of Trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol. Justin Dobler joined the KHP in 2017, and in 2020 when six women filed a...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

New boutique opens in Southwest Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – “Bling Glamour” is celebrating its grand opening this week. It is the newest addition to the West Ridge Plaza and offers everything from clothes, shoes and jewelry. The Topeka location is the 25th store in the franchise, spanning across Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma. It is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Wamego police searching for missing girl

WAMEGO (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing girl. The missing person in question goes by Trinity and is 15-years-old. She is white, stands about 5’02” and was last seen with red and black hair. Trinity may be in Manhattan, Fort Riley or the Junction […]
WAMEGO, KS
KVOE

2022 Flint Hills Beef Fest beginning Friday

Beef Fest is ready to launch this weekend with several activities for the community. Beef Fest committee member Scott Case says activities will run from Friday to Sunday. This year the public will be able to enjoy a new addition: a cornhole tournament Saturday morning. Friday’s activities include the livestocker...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Topeka City Manager finalists announced

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka’s Governing Body has selected four candidates to interview for the Topeka City Manager position. Mike Harmon, David Johnston, Stephen Wade, and Abbe Yacoben will each participate in two interview panels on Tuesday, August 30th. One interview panel will be with community stakeholders.
TOPEKA, KS

