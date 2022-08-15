Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia High boys soccer ready for new season
The Emporia High boys soccer team has high expectations heading into this fall. The Spartans finished the 2021 season with a 10-5-1 record after a first-round loss to Salina South. Coach Victor Ibarra is optimistic about returning nine starters back from last year’s team. The Spartans return their three-year...
Van Malone says K-State ignores outside noise
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Football fans across the state of Kansas are talking a lot about the Wildcats at this time of the year. K-State has a new offensive coordinator. They also have a new quarterback. They also had the most players named to the preseason All-Big 12 list of any team in the conference. The […]
KVOE
Robles loses decision in opening round of Golden Gloves Nationals
Emporia Spartan Boxer Heriberto “Junior” Robles was defeated in the opening round of the 2022 Golden Gloves National Tournament of Champions Monday. Robles lost a decision to Florida fighter Devaris Johnson after three rounds. Robles is now 9-2 as an amateur. Head Coach Lucas Gorton says it’s not...
KVOE
Move-in underway at Emporia State University
Emporia State University is welcoming students back to campus. Hornet Move-In activities are in full swing at Schallenkamp, Abigail Morse and the Towers Complex. Hornet Helpers returned to the equation for the first time in three years, and Delaney Leclouse says there was a fun atmosphere at the Towers Complex.
KVOE
Audio – Wednesday – 08-17-22
Newsmaker: Scott Case promotes Flint Hills Beef Fest. Newsmaker 2: United Way of the Flint Hills CEO Mickey Edwards previews the annual campaign kickoff. Lyon County History Center Director Greg Jordon makes his bi-weekly appearance. Kansas City Chiefs training camp report with Mitch Holthus – Voice of the Chiefs.
KVOE
Report of Neosho Rapids Elementary gas leak unfounded; students and staff move briefly to reunification point
Concerns about a possible gas leak at Neosho Rapids Elementary were ultimately unfounded, but students and staff went to a reunification point outside the school as a precautionary measure Thursday morning. Everybody at the school — and those coming in — had to move to a reunification point after a...
Collin Klein’s biggest message to Adrian Martinez
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Adrian Martinez and Collin Klein make up a duo that has Wildcat fans fired up for football in 2022. Klein was a 2012 Hiesman Trophy finalist for the Wildcats, who has since become the offensive coordinator. He knows a thing or two about playing Quarterback for K-State. As Klein begins year one […]
KVOE
Moderate drought continues for Lyon County; severe drought covers most of Greenwood County
Moderate drought remains across most of the KVOE listening area, but severe drought is moving closer to Emporia. The latest update from the US Drought Monitor has moderate drought along and south of US Highway 56 on the north side and north of a line from Teterville to Burlington on the south side. Abnormally dry conditions affect north Lyon County as well as most of Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties. Severe drought, however, now covers most of Greenwood County after not affecting any part of the county three weeks ago. Severe drought was south of US Highway 400 last week.
KVOE
‘An all around nice guy;’ Emporia community remembers Jim Muckenthaler following his passing Sunday
Former Emporia City Commissioner and local business owner Jim Muckenthaler sadly passed away Sunday evening at the age of 84. Muckenthaler was best known as the owner and longtime operator of Muckenthaler Inc. Restaurant Supply which closed down back in 2020. Muckenthaler opened the business in 1971 after purchasing the business from Wally Evans who ran the Emporia Wholesale Coffee Company where Muckenthaler worked after completing basic training as a member of the US Army National Guard.
KVOE
Lenexa residents hurt after car goes airborne in I-35 construction zone crash near Emporia
Two Lenexa residents were hurt as part of a two-vehicle crash near the Lyon-Coffey county line Wednesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened between the Kansas Highway 130 junction and the county line, or about 17 miles east of downtown Emporia, shortly before 3:30 pm. A semi driven by 63-year-old Troy Cunningham of Emporia was northbound and moved from a construction lane to the driving lane. Tarrerae Grubb of Lenexa, age 34, was driving a car northbound. She moved to avoid Cunningham’s semi, but went into the center median and “vaulted” over a drainage culvert before stopping.
KVOE
USD 253 superintendent: Hiring push, position adjustments, strong enrollment pauses concerns about William Allen White’s future
As classes began districtwide for USD 253 Emporia this week, concerns about the future of William Allen White have been put on pause — at least from the administrative standpoint. Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder had presented an idea last month to pause operations at the school in light of a...
WIBW
Fork in the Road: Thunderbirds Grille boasts pride in its community and great food
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The owners of Vikings Grille have expanded into Topeka’s Lake Shawnee area with its newest restaurant, Thunderbirds Grille. General Manager, Brady Barnes said, “We serve American style food, country fried steaks, Philly cheesesteaks, and cheeseburgers.”. Thunderbirds Grille thrives on sports with TV’s surrounding the...
Fast Casual
Retired Goodcents franchisee is back in business
Twenty-year Goodcents franchisee Sam Singh thought he was ready to retire from his sandwich shop in Emporia, Kansas, but four months later he took over a Goodcents location in Shawnee, Kansas, according to a company press release. Although he retired so he could move to be closer to his family,...
WIBW
With Deer Creek complete, Shawnee Co. trail system almost complete
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Deer Creek Trail completed, less than a mile of trail is left to construct in order to connect Shawnee Co.’s trail system. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says it will announce a major milestone during a ribbon cutting at the Deer Creek Trail extension at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 1.
WIBW
Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On August 16th, the Kansas State Civil Service Board overturned the termination of Kansas State Trooper Justin Dobler and reinstated him to his position of Trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol. Justin Dobler joined the KHP in 2017, and in 2020 when six women filed a...
New boutique opens in Southwest Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – “Bling Glamour” is celebrating its grand opening this week. It is the newest addition to the West Ridge Plaza and offers everything from clothes, shoes and jewelry. The Topeka location is the 25th store in the franchise, spanning across Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma. It is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to […]
Wamego police searching for missing girl
WAMEGO (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing girl. The missing person in question goes by Trinity and is 15-years-old. She is white, stands about 5’02” and was last seen with red and black hair. Trinity may be in Manhattan, Fort Riley or the Junction […]
KVOE
2022 Flint Hills Beef Fest beginning Friday
Beef Fest is ready to launch this weekend with several activities for the community. Beef Fest committee member Scott Case says activities will run from Friday to Sunday. This year the public will be able to enjoy a new addition: a cornhole tournament Saturday morning. Friday’s activities include the livestocker...
Kids can try their luck with fishing at Homer's Pond
Aug. 27th is the date for the 5th annual Brandon Stroda Fishing Derby at Homer's Pond in Junction City. The hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is a free event that will include fishing, food and prizes.
WIBW
Topeka City Manager finalists announced
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka’s Governing Body has selected four candidates to interview for the Topeka City Manager position. Mike Harmon, David Johnston, Stephen Wade, and Abbe Yacoben will each participate in two interview panels on Tuesday, August 30th. One interview panel will be with community stakeholders.
