Moderate drought remains across most of the KVOE listening area, but severe drought is moving closer to Emporia. The latest update from the US Drought Monitor has moderate drought along and south of US Highway 56 on the north side and north of a line from Teterville to Burlington on the south side. Abnormally dry conditions affect north Lyon County as well as most of Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties. Severe drought, however, now covers most of Greenwood County after not affecting any part of the county three weeks ago. Severe drought was south of US Highway 400 last week.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO