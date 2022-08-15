Read full article on original website
Retired general: Ukraine's next move could put Russia in a dilemma
Retired Army Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling says that Ukraine is ready to open up a second front in the eastern part of the country that could put the Russian army “on the horns of a dilemma”.
nationalinterest.org
China Says U.S. Arm Supplies to Ukraine Intended to ‘Crush’ Russia
“Non-intervention in [other countries’] internal affairs is the most fundamental principle of maintaining peace and stability in our world,” the Chinese ambassador said. Chinese ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui declared on Tuesday that the United States bore the primary responsibility for the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, insisting that U.S. policymakers had sought to expand NATO eastward with the explicit purpose of provoking a conflict with Russia in order to defeat it.
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Russia threatens to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant if Ukraine doesn't back off
Russian forces have reportedly threatened to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, and biological forces, Major-General Valeriy Vasilyev shared in a since-deleted statement that Russian arms have planted explosive mines inside the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine and began attacking, according to Energoatom.
Zelenskyy Seeks Xi Jinping's Support To End Vladimir Putin's War In Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is seeking an opportunity to speak "directly" with the Chinese President Xi Jinping to end the Russia-Ukraine War. Zelenskyy said his country had consistently sought close ties with China in the years preceding the conflict and urged Beijing to bring the fighting to a stop.
Iran supreme leader lauds Putin for starting Ukraine war and says if he hadn't, "dangerous" NATO would have
Tehran, Iran — Iran's supreme leader offered his staunch support Tuesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his country's war in Ukraine. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei demonized the U.S.-led NATO alliance and said the West was really working to prevent the growth of an "independent and strong" Russia. A report...
Ukraine envoy warns Canada that waiver for Gazprom will drag out Putin’s war
OTTAWA, Ont. — Ukraine’s ambassador in Ottawa is urging lawmakers to resist bait from the Kremlin that has them undermining Canada’s sanctions regime against Russia. Ukrainian ambassador Yuliia Kovaliv warned MPs that the Liberal government’s decision to waive sanctions and return a Nord Stream turbine to Germany for the Gazprom pipeline sets a “very dangerous precedent” and is not a one-time decision.
As Ukraine offensive gains momentum, Russia's 49th Army called 'highly vulnerable': July 28 recap
Ukraine’s offensive is gathering momentum and the occupied southern city of Kherson is virtually cut off from the other territories.
Daily Beast
Putin’s Managed to Enrage His Last Supporters in Ukraine
ODESA, Ukraine—Russia has been bombarding the seaside city of Odesa since the earliest days of its war in Ukraine—but the critical grain port has become a symbol of ongoing local resistance, where even former pro-Russian stalwarts are now embracing Ukrainian patriotism. “The longer the war goes on, fewer...
Russia is competing with Saudi Arabia by selling discounted oil as Putin's cheap crude flows to India
Russia is imposing steep discounts on its crude, undercutting Saudi Arabia's oil prices, Bloomberg reports. Russian barrels were cheaper than Saudi Arabia's from April through June. The discounted oil is heading to China and India as other countries shun Moscow. Russia is slashing prices on its crude, undercutting the price...
How Ukraine's Counter-Offensive Could Turn War Against Russia
Ukraine's forces have set the stage for a major counter-offensive they hope will push Russian occupiers out of Kherson in the south, opening a path to Crimea. In recent weeks, Ukrainian artillery teams, special forces, and partisans have laid the groundwork by destroying key Russian hubs, attacking vital railways and bridges.
Ignoring Ukraine setbacks, Putin touts 'superior' Russian weapons exports
LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia was ready to sell advanced weapons to allies globally and cooperate in developing military technology, nearly six months into the Ukraine war in which his army has performed worse than expected.
Shocker: Russia’s War With Ukraine Dumped Its Car Industry 96 Percent In May
GettyTurns out bombarding your supply chain is bad actually.
International Business Times
Ex-Mayor Of Ukraine City Becomes A Traitor, Accused Of Collaborating With Russia: Report
The former mayor of a city in Ukraine has been accused of voluntarily working with the Russian military and has allegedly agreed to serve as the "head" of an occupied territory, according to a report. Ukrainian officials have launched an investigation into ex-mayor Volodymyr Demchenko on suspicion of collaborating with...
War in Ukraine: latest developments
Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Gazprom to drastically slash deliveries - Russian energy giant Gazprom says it is cutting daily gas deliveries via the Nord Stream pipeline to 33 million cubic metres a day -- about 20 percent of the pipeline's capacity -- from Wednesday. Heavily dependent upon Russian gas, Germany has accused Moscow of using energy as a "weapon", and EU states accuse it of squeezing supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
Putin: Russia is ready to arm its allies
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Moscow values its ties with countries in Latin American, Asia and Africa and that it is ready to offer modern weapons to its allies.
International Business Times
Russia To Launch Iranian Satellite Amid Ukraine War Concerns
Russia is scheduled to launch an Iranian satellite into orbit on Tuesday, but Tehran brushed off fears that Moscow might use it in the war against Ukraine. Iran's "Khayyam" satellite is scheduled to take off from the Moscow-operated Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 0552 GMT, three weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin met Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran.
Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow’s forces attempt advance in Donetsk; Putin vows to expand relations with North Korea – live
Russian attack in eastern region also leaves 13 injured, Ukrainian officials say; Vitali Klitschko talks about ‘harsh realities’ facing residents
