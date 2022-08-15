ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

China Says U.S. Arm Supplies to Ukraine Intended to ‘Crush’ Russia

“Non-intervention in [other countries’] internal affairs is the most fundamental principle of maintaining peace and stability in our world,” the Chinese ambassador said. Chinese ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui declared on Tuesday that the United States bore the primary responsibility for the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, insisting that U.S. policymakers had sought to expand NATO eastward with the explicit purpose of provoking a conflict with Russia in order to defeat it.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
LADbible

Russia threatens to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant if Ukraine doesn't back off

Russian forces have reportedly threatened to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, and biological forces, Major-General Valeriy Vasilyev shared in a since-deleted statement that Russian arms have planted explosive mines inside the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine and began attacking, according to Energoatom.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Politics#Gazprom#Kingdom Holding Co#Russian#Lukoil#Western
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
Russia
POLITICO

Ukraine envoy warns Canada that waiver for Gazprom will drag out Putin’s war

OTTAWA, Ont. — Ukraine’s ambassador in Ottawa is urging lawmakers to resist bait from the Kremlin that has them undermining Canada’s sanctions regime against Russia. Ukrainian ambassador Yuliia Kovaliv warned MPs that the Liberal government’s decision to waive sanctions and return a Nord Stream turbine to Germany for the Gazprom pipeline sets a “very dangerous precedent” and is not a one-time decision.
WORLD
Daily Beast

Putin’s Managed to Enrage His Last Supporters in Ukraine

ODESA, Ukraine—Russia has been bombarding the seaside city of Odesa since the earliest days of its war in Ukraine—but the critical grain port has become a symbol of ongoing local resistance, where even former pro-Russian stalwarts are now embracing Ukrainian patriotism. “The longer the war goes on, fewer...
POLITICS
Newsweek

How Ukraine's Counter-Offensive Could Turn War Against Russia

Ukraine's forces have set the stage for a major counter-offensive they hope will push Russian occupiers out of Kherson in the south, opening a path to Crimea. In recent weeks, Ukrainian artillery teams, special forces, and partisans have laid the groundwork by destroying key Russian hubs, attacking vital railways and bridges.
MILITARY
AFP

War in Ukraine: latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Gazprom to drastically slash deliveries - Russian energy giant Gazprom says it is cutting daily gas deliveries via the Nord Stream pipeline to 33 million cubic metres a day -- about 20 percent of the pipeline's capacity -- from Wednesday. Heavily dependent upon Russian gas, Germany has accused Moscow of using energy as a "weapon", and EU states accuse it of squeezing supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Putin: Russia is ready to arm its allies

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Moscow values its ties with countries in Latin American, Asia and Africa and that it is ready to offer modern weapons to its allies.
POLITICS
International Business Times

Russia To Launch Iranian Satellite Amid Ukraine War Concerns

Russia is scheduled to launch an Iranian satellite into orbit on Tuesday, but Tehran brushed off fears that Moscow might use it in the war against Ukraine. Iran's "Khayyam" satellite is scheduled to take off from the Moscow-operated Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 0552 GMT, three weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin met Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy