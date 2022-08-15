Read full article on original website
Related
Shoreline Jazz Festival returns to Muskegon‘s lakefront after two-year COVID hiatus
MUSKEGON, MI - The seventh annual Alexander Zonjic’s Shoreline Jazz Festival is returning to the lakefront after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The popular music festival kicks off at Heritage Landing on Friday, Aug. 26, and continues through Sunday, Aug. 28. Festival director and nationally known...
Fox17
Come see the costumes and props from "Downton Abbey" at Muskegon Museum of Art
Familiar with The Dowager, Lady Mary, and the Earl of Grantham? There is an exhibit at the Muskegon Museum of Art specifically catered to fans of Downton Abbey, showcasing the props and outfits featured on the popular show. Dressing The Abbey features original costumes and props from the TV show,...
Fox17
Grand Rapids Public Museum releases update on Kent City mastodon
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) has released an update on the mastodon bones discovered in West Michigan last week. The bones, belonging to what’s being called the Clapp Family Mastodon, were found by construction crews along 22 Mile Road in Kent City. The...
Fox17
Jim Henson exhibit coming to Grand Rapids Art Museum this fall
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An exhibit showcasing the creative work and legacy of Jim Henson is coming to Grand Rapids this fall!. The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited will be featured at the Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM) from Oct. 1, 2022 until Jan. 14, 2023, the museum tells us.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox17
Shop til you drop at the annual Grand Haven Sidewalk Sales event this weekend
Grand Haven Sidewalk Sales are back! Not only does it showcase all of the great shopping in downtown Grand Haven, but offers some of the best deals of the year!. Stores will be set up down Grand Haven Main Street. The Social District and Social Zone will also be open during the event featuring games like Corn Hole, sidewalk chalk, food, drinks, and fun for all!
Fox17
Alexander Zonjic's Shoreline Jazz Festival returns to Muskegon
The sweet sounds of jazz are once again going to be heard in West Michigan as the Shoreline Jazz Festival makes its return to Muskegon. Headliners for this year's festival include Grammy-nominated jazz/soul singer-songwriter and Soul Train award winner, MAYSA; Multi-Platinum and Grammy-nominated saxophonist and flutist with six #1 albums, NAJEE; master pianist, visionary, writer, producer and leader of the legendary group, Pieces of a Dream, James Lloyd; and world-class flutist, artistic director, and radio personality, Alexander Zonjic and his band.
wgvunews.org
After 30 years in the dark, Muskegon Heights' Strand Theater will soon turn the lights back on
As part of an effort to re-vitalize Muskegon Heights downtown corridor, officials will soon begin the restoration of the Strand Theater on Broadway Avenue. Officials say, the Strand Theater in downtown Muskegon Heights is woven into the city’s historical fabric, while its revitalization is a key part of a comprehensive plan to restore Broadway Avenue, a once bustling strip of shops and restaurants that now sits mostly empty in 2022.
Calling all gear-heads: Metro Cruise '22 is right around the corner!
Organizers are putting the finishing touches on plans for this year's Metro Cruise, bringing in even more for you to enjoy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Whole Foods Market hosts grand opening for its first West Michigan store
A popular grocery store chain has made its way to the Grand Rapids area. It's hosting its grand opening on Wednesday, August 17.
ABC7 Chicago
Mastodon skeleton found during drain project in Michigan: 'That thing is huge'
KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- It's the discovery everyone in West Michigan is talking about: mastodon bones unearthed in Kent County. ABC affiliate WZZM got a look at the pre-historic bones, which are now at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. "It was when they started to uncover that femur bone, it's...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Pride event, including drag queen story hour, set for riverfront
The last time Allegan, Speak Up! hosted an event was the Black Lives Matter “Sit In” on June 6, 2020. Their voices were heard peacefully in order to protest needless violence towards Blacks propagated by the death of George Floyd. With the support of law enforcement led by...
Fox17
Black Impact Collaborative to celebrate new school year with Roll.Bounce.GR event
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Black Impact Collaborative (BIC) is set to host its second Roll.Bounce.GR event to ring in the new school year. The roller skating event is scheduled to take place from 1–7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20 outside New Hope Baptist Church in Grand Rapids.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox17
Morning Buzz: August 18
1. The Rapid is adding some new stops in Grand Rapids. Route 10 will include Pine Rest Rehabilitation and Spectrum Health South Pavilion starting in just a few weeks. The Rapid says this will impact some of the existing stops along 54th Street, but the updates will give more people access to these essential services.
Fox17
Nothing Bundt Cakes to give away 250 free cakes on 25th anniversary
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nothing Bundt Cakes is about to commemorate its 25th anniversary, and it’s celebrating in a big way!. The bakery franchise announced it will give away FREE Confetti Bundtlet cakes on Thursday, Sept. 1 to the first 250 customers that walk into each of its 450 locations, including their Grand Rapids location.
AOL Corp
See inside this luxury treehouse resort hidden in the woods along Michigan's Grand River
IONIA, Mich. – Nestled in a wooded area blanketed with vibrant green leaves and plants, Michigan’s first luxury treehouse resort has a variety of amenities for guests to reconnect with nature in comfort. Tree Vistas debuted the Winding Springs Treehouse, which is lifted 13 feet above ground, Thursday,...
The Rapid announces changes Route 10 Clyde Park
The Rapid has announced that there will be changes to Route 10 Clyde Park. The service will be realigned south of 54th Street starting on August 29. There will now be new stops at the Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI) campus and Disability Advocates of Kent County, Pine Rest, and Spectrum Health Pavilion. The goal with the change is to help cultivate a more equitable community by providing access to more essential services.
Better With Time: These Are 10 Of Michigan’s Oldest Restaurants
All across Michigan, there are great restaurants to enjoy a meal with friends and family. Some of them are brand new and bring fresh spins on classic foods while a special select few have been around for an incredibly long time and have gotten better with time. These Are 10...
Calendar aside, here’s when fall-like weather really arrives in West Michigan
This past weekend felt like fall. In fact, the daily high on Saturday of only 62 degrees was one of the coldest August days ever on record for West Michigan.
Come inside! Michigan’s first luxury treehouse resort is finally open
When you were growing up, you might have had a treehouse built in your backyard. Or, like me, you wished you had a treehouse in your backyard. The treehouse was the one place you can escape life and live in your own fantasies. Well, now you can experience a luxury...
WOOD
Inside the North Kent Golf Course transformation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A well-known golf course in Kent County has undergone some big changes. North Kent Golf Course in Rockford is a popular place for outings due to it’s convenient location, but if you haven’t been there in awhile, you should try to get back because it’s looking pretty different these days.
Comments / 0