The Rapid has announced that there will be changes to Route 10 Clyde Park. The service will be realigned south of 54th Street starting on August 29. There will now be new stops at the Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI) campus and Disability Advocates of Kent County, Pine Rest, and Spectrum Health Pavilion. The goal with the change is to help cultivate a more equitable community by providing access to more essential services.

KENT COUNTY, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO