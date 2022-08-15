ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Fox17

Grand Rapids Public Museum releases update on Kent City mastodon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) has released an update on the mastodon bones discovered in West Michigan last week. The bones, belonging to what’s being called the Clapp Family Mastodon, were found by construction crews along 22 Mile Road in Kent City. The...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Jim Henson exhibit coming to Grand Rapids Art Museum this fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An exhibit showcasing the creative work and legacy of Jim Henson is coming to Grand Rapids this fall!. The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited will be featured at the Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM) from Oct. 1, 2022 until Jan. 14, 2023, the museum tells us.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Entertainment
Fox17

Shop til you drop at the annual Grand Haven Sidewalk Sales event this weekend

Grand Haven Sidewalk Sales are back! Not only does it showcase all of the great shopping in downtown Grand Haven, but offers some of the best deals of the year!. Stores will be set up down Grand Haven Main Street. The Social District and Social Zone will also be open during the event featuring games like Corn Hole, sidewalk chalk, food, drinks, and fun for all!
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Fox17

Alexander Zonjic's Shoreline Jazz Festival returns to Muskegon

The sweet sounds of jazz are once again going to be heard in West Michigan as the Shoreline Jazz Festival makes its return to Muskegon. Headliners for this year's festival include Grammy-nominated jazz/soul singer-songwriter and Soul Train award winner, MAYSA; Multi-Platinum and Grammy-nominated saxophonist and flutist with six #1 albums, NAJEE; master pianist, visionary, writer, producer and leader of the legendary group, Pieces of a Dream, James Lloyd; and world-class flutist, artistic director, and radio personality, Alexander Zonjic and his band.
MUSKEGON, MI
wgvunews.org

After 30 years in the dark, Muskegon Heights' Strand Theater will soon turn the lights back on

As part of an effort to re-vitalize Muskegon Heights downtown corridor, officials will soon begin the restoration of the Strand Theater on Broadway Avenue. Officials say, the Strand Theater in downtown Muskegon Heights is woven into the city’s historical fabric, while its revitalization is a key part of a comprehensive plan to restore Broadway Avenue, a once bustling strip of shops and restaurants that now sits mostly empty in 2022.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Dance#Ballet Dancers#Romeo Juliet#Performing#Frederik Meijer Gardens
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Pride event, including drag queen story hour, set for riverfront

The last time Allegan, Speak Up! hosted an event was the Black Lives Matter “Sit In” on June 6, 2020. Their voices were heard peacefully in order to protest needless violence towards Blacks propagated by the death of George Floyd. With the support of law enforcement led by...
ALLEGAN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Fox17

Morning Buzz: August 18

1. The Rapid is adding some new stops in Grand Rapids. Route 10 will include Pine Rest Rehabilitation and Spectrum Health South Pavilion starting in just a few weeks. The Rapid says this will impact some of the existing stops along 54th Street, but the updates will give more people access to these essential services.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Nothing Bundt Cakes to give away 250 free cakes on 25th anniversary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nothing Bundt Cakes is about to commemorate its 25th anniversary, and it’s celebrating in a big way!. The bakery franchise announced it will give away FREE Confetti Bundtlet cakes on Thursday, Sept. 1 to the first 250 customers that walk into each of its 450 locations, including their Grand Rapids location.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

The Rapid announces changes Route 10 Clyde Park

The Rapid has announced that there will be changes to Route 10 Clyde Park. The service will be realigned south of 54th Street starting on August 29. There will now be new stops at the Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI) campus and Disability Advocates of Kent County, Pine Rest, and Spectrum Health Pavilion. The goal with the change is to help cultivate a more equitable community by providing access to more essential services.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Inside the North Kent Golf Course transformation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A well-known golf course in Kent County has undergone some big changes. North Kent Golf Course in Rockford is a popular place for outings due to it’s convenient location, but if you haven’t been there in awhile, you should try to get back because it’s looking pretty different these days.
ROCKFORD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy